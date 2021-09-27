maki_shmaki/iStock via Getty Images

Nucor (NYSE: NYSE:NUE) is a manufacturer of steel and steel-related products headquartered in North Carolina, with roots that date back to 1897. It is the largest steel producer in America and is also the largest scrap metal recycler and mini-mill steelmaker. A quick glance at the stock chart shows that 2021 has been a good year for Nucor shareholders. The stock has returned 89% year to date and over 122% during the past year.

Combine that with a decent 1.62% dividend which recently paid out its 194th consecutive cash dividend in the 48th straight year of the dividend being raised. Unfortunately, the stock has hit a rut lately due to broader market turbulence, and this has brought the stock down to attractive levels following its stellar run on the earnings beat.

Nucor operates 25 scrap-based steel mills across the country that sees over 27 million tons produced each year. The company is not only the largest scrap metal recycler in the United States but all of North America. Nucor accounts for more than 25% of the country's steel production through recycled content, but due to the company leveraging renewable energy sources, it only accounts for about 7% of the industry's emissions.

Company Outlook

Currently, Nucor sees itself as the national leader in many segments of the steel sector including structural steel, merchant bar steel, cold finish bar steel, and metal buildings, amongst others. In an environment where commodity prices have been all over the map during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nucor has seen steady free-cash-flow generation, as well as a growing part of the overall steel market share.

The steel industry is back after being brought to its knees at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for manufacturing and construction continues to grow as the ISM Manufacturing index rose yet again in August, a sign that economic recovery is ahead of schedule. The election of President Biden has actually turned out pretty well for the steel industry. President Biden himself hails from a suburb of the Steel City, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and reviving the domestic steel sector was at the top of his list to do. With the support of the Biden Administration, steel producers are thriving for the first time in years. If steel imports from other countries continue to decrease as they have under President Biden, companies like Nucor are in the driver's seat to lead the steel industry for at least the foreseeable future. The President has increased domestic manufacturing and has ensured that the U.S. is importing fewer goods and products that can just as easily be made in America.

A major push in improving America's infrastructure has also greatly improved the outlook for steel and steel products, which has undoubtedly benefited companies like Nucor.

Nucor is working on upgrading several of its steel mills while also establishing its first industrial gas initiative in Hertford, North Carolina, this year. Construction still accounts for 56% of Nucor's total market, and with higher than usual demand for projects like homebuilding right now, Nucor is undoubtedly positioned for another solid year in 2021. In addition, Nucor is also making multiple strategic investments across the country that will see the company's reach continue to grow into the future.

Share Repurchases And Dividends

Nucor has an excellent track record of returning capital to shareholders. The company has been trading like a growth stock lately, but there is still a fair argument that there is still a lot of value left in the tank with a prospective 3.5 trillion infrastructure bill being passed.

*Net Common Buyback Yield, which is in effect what portion of itself the firm buys back over a set period of time.

We can also see that the company comfortably manages its distributions by consistently allocating roughly 40% of proceeds to dividends and periodically earmarking earnings for repurchases. This is prudent because it is better for investors if the company stockpiles cash and only authorizes repurchases if prices are relatively cheap while consistently paying a dividend.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The company is in a good place right now. It is showing strong growth, and it is trading at multiples that are somewhat conservative compared to its peers.

But the long-term outlook begins to dim when we look at revenue forecasts. We can see that the estimates imply that revenue may begin to contract slightly in 2022.

Seasonal trends also imply that EPS figures will continue their strong growth trends in the short term, which is an excellent sign for investors. However, the company has been doing a reasonably good job beating estimates.

We can also see that longer-term EPS trends are expected to cool, which adds to the story that the commodity boom may be transitory.

So now that we've covered the outlook and the general expectation regarding revenue trends, we can look at our price forecast.

Today we will be using a 5Y DCF from Finbox, and my revenue assumptions are shown above.

We get a fair value of $141.38, roughly 40% upside from today's valuation. I believe the revenue outlook may improve as infrastructure spending ramps up and the nation works through a housing shortage that may also require additional investments in roads as growth extends to rural America.

The Takeaway

Nucor is probably having the best spell of its existence right now. The stock is trading at a relatively attractive valuation ahead of clear catalysts that could unlock significant value for shareholders. Investors should pay close attention to the outlook on the house spending plan. With a fair value of $141 and clear tailwinds, I rate Nucor as a Buy.