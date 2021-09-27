Recent IPO Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) has all the makings of a long-term growth company. A unique moat and customer acquisition advantage in the form of their airport security slots, a product with a massive NPS that customers love, and lots of potential growth opportunities given their growing consumer base.

However, Edwin Dorsey, founder of the Bear Cave, has questions. The company has an F rating at the BBB, and FOIA requests show the company losing economics when it comes time to renegotiate their leases. In addition, he questions the company's reported NPS and churn numbers, noting multiple ways that these could be gamed.

In this wide-ranging interview, Edwin walks through all the different bear points for YOU.