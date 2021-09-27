Going One Better Than The Dividend Aristocrats

Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Can you best the performance of the venerable dividend aristocrats. Dividend aristocrats are members of the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends every year for at least 25 years running. It may be the apex of dividend growth investing. It is an approach that is certainly popular with self-directed investors. But as would be expected, the self-directed investor is looking to go one better, to do more research in the attempt to improve results. My personal experience shows that we might be able to improve upon the dividend aristocrats approach.

I hold a U.S. stock portfolio that is built around dividend achievers. Those are companies that have increased their dividends for at least 10 years running. The index also applies proprietary dividend health/financial screens. It is available in ETF form thanks to Vanguard's VIG. I originally held that ETF, known as the dividend appreciation ETF, but in early 2015 I sold the fund and purchased 15 of the largest cap dividend achievers.

Here's the original article on buying those dividend growth stocks.

And the list of holdings from early 2015 - 3M (NYSE:MMM), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

United Technologies merged with Raytheon (RTX) and then spun off Carrier Global (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS). I continue to hold those companies.

This a real portfolio. This is the bulk of our U.S. holdings.

Seeking greater quality and dividend safety

Seeking Alpha author FerdiS recently ranked the dividend aristocrats (NOBL) by quality scores. Given that we (the U.S. stocks are in my portfolio and my wife's portfolio) hold several dividend aristocrats, I like to check in on the FerdiS reports on a regular basis.

I find that our dividend aristocrats are within the top echelons of those reports. Our stocks are mostly in the "Exceptional" or "Excellent" categories with a sprinkling in 'Fine".

Interestingly, I only hold one losing position from 2014/2015 and that is Walgreens that you'll find in the loser, I mean "Decent" category.

We hold no stock in the Poor category.

Our exceptional aristocrats are JNJ and Walmart.

Our excellent aristocrats.

Medtronic, Pepsi, Colgate-Palmolive and 3M.

Our fine aristocrats.

Lowe's, Abbott Labs.

Our 'decent' aristocrat.

Walgreens.

Keep in mind that the above holdings passed the financial health screens of the dividend appreciation fund in early 2015. They have largely held their quality rankings for the past several years.

Beating the achievers benchmark with ease

I first touched on that dividend aristocrat ranking on my blog, with a top line look at the performance of our aristocrats and achievers.

The 3 picks noted in that chart are Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

We see that our Achievers (that will include the Aristocrats of course) have beat the benchmark handily. That performance is then greatly outpaced by the 3 picks.

Our Achievers vs Aristocrats

Now keep in mind that an achiever can also be an aristocrat. To be a dividend achiever, a company needs 10 years of dividend growth, OR MORE. I have 9 companies in that or more category, aka aristocrats.

For this comparison we'll look at the total U.S. stock portfolio vs the aristocrats.

We see that it is the aristocrats that have delivered the lesser performance over the last several years. And during the recent COVID correction, the aristocrats' draw down was greater than that of the total portfolio. Keep in mind that portfolio visualizer runs returns to each month's end. The total draw down was greater than the 17.16% and 14.19% shown in the table.

Stocks fell by about 35% in the COVID correction.

Non aristocrats vs aristocrats, head to head

It is an outrageous beat vs the benchmark (the dividend appreciation ETF) and vs the portfolio aristocrats.

We see the 5 non aristocrats at the top of the list, Lowe's is also another non aristocrat.

And what we see that my rationale for originally selecting dividend achievers and opening the door to greater growth prospects, more than held up.

As always past performance does not guarantee future returns.

This is all very encouraging given that the aristocrat index has a history of outperformance vs the cap-weighted S&P 500 (IVV).

Of course, I was unable to include the 3-pack of Raytheon, Carrier and OTIS as we have limited time horizon available for those spin offs. But more good news. That combo beats everything shown above in 2021. Our returns are made marginally better by the United Technologies spin off combo.

The pandemic effect

The above returns should be of no surprise. The pandemic created a unique scenario where stay at home, work from home, and work on the home (reno's) became a way of life. The pandemic accelerated existing trends. Technology and home reno stocks ruled during the pandemic.

Many of the non aristocrats were well-positioned.

And of course on the grander scale the tech-heavy S&P 500 was well positioned heading into the pandemic. Core indexing worked. It was an investment approach that was hard to beat. The dividend achievers and the aristocrats underperformed.

And if we go back to the NOBL ETF start date, we see that underperformance.

It was neck and neck for quite some time, but the pandemic and the sector positioning of the cap-weighted S&P 500 pushed that core index over the top.

And if we go back to the Achievers VIG inception, we see that the fund outperformed for much of the period. It held up much better in the Great Financial Crisis, but the pandemic more than evened the score for the most replicated index on the planet.

And here's an interesting post looking at the top ten holding of the Achievers moving through the Great Financial Crisis, and that recession.

The Great Recession was no match for these great dividend achievers.

From that post (pre portfolio visualizer charts, ha).

The top 10 stocks from the original VIG. Crazy stuff (that it worked).

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), IBM (NYSE:IBM), GE (NYSE:GE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), and AIG (NYSE:AIG).

And we can see how times, and holdings change. That is an eye opener.

We had a 'no match' repeat for largest cap achievers in the COVID correction, as demonstrated by our portfolio, and experience.

The strategy worked, again.

All things considered, we don't invest in the past

Successful investing takes a mountain of patience. The dividend aristocrat index and approach has a long term history of outperformance. The quality and value skews often need a real stock market correction to do their thing.

The aristocrats might soon have their day vs the market. But of course, no one knows the timing of any correction, or how stocks would behave in a correction. Who would have thought that in a market correction big tech would become a very defensive sector?

Stocks markets are unpredictable and perhaps even ridiculous at times.

What we do know is that U.S. stocks are very expensive. And at these valuation levels, market history suggests no real returns for U.S. stocks for a decade or so. At the very least, perhaps we get muted returns from the cap-weighted market approach.

Are we in for another lost decade for U.S. stocks?

Who knows? But if so, keep in mind that the aristocrats killed the market through the dot-com crash. So did Warren Buffett. So did Canadian and International stocks.

Valuation matters and so does quality.

You don't have to buy the market. And I know that many Seeking Alpha investors do not buy the market. But also consider what types of stocks you buy, perhaps.

Things change

For the last many years no one would touch oil and gas producers. These days, producers are free cash flow gushers. The unfortunate reality is that the green movement has slammed head first into the energy reality. We have increasing demand and falling CAPEX that leads to falling production over time. Do we get higher prices, or even an energy crisis?

I put the notion on the table almost a year ago. Here's investing in Canadian energy stocks. It's is potentially a wonderful and needed hedge. It will offer some supply-side inflation protection.

Energy is an option in 2021 and beyond. Of course there are many very good U.S. producers and energy ETFs available. You might also consider other commodities and commodity stocks.

On the other side, I also like the idea of the undeniable electric vehicle EV trend. We have a position in BATT that covers the EV ecosystem.

And when I put some money into one of our U.S. stocks, I'd much rather move it into a CVS or Lowe's or BlackRock vs one of the runaway tech holdings. In fact, I'm trimming some of the techies. I'll take the profits for spending in semi-retirement, or if we get a major correction, that money might get put to work back into those high growth stocks.

Many investors also like the look of financials today.

I lived through and invested through, and made mistakes through the dot com crash of the early 2000s. I've seen this movie before. I know the ending. Will it be a sequel? Of course nothing even happens in the same way. But maybe history will rhyme.

Quoting Liz Sonders of Charles Schwab ...

Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

I remember.