Forget Inflation - These 2 High Yield Stocks Win No Matter What

Inflation: Temporary Or Here To Stay?

There is perhaps no greater debate in the realm of economics today than whether the inflation currently being experienced in the United States and elsewhere is a temporary or long-lasting phenomenon.

Is this the start of another 1970s-style inflationary epoch? Or is it merely a blip in the pre-pandemic "lower-for-longer" trend?

As consumer prices continue to rise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues to assert his view that these relatively large price hikes are a temporary (or "transitory") feature of the economy, not long-lasting.

In other words, Powell argues that price growth as measured by the consumer price index ("CPI") won't last long. After several months in a row of elevated CPI growth rates, what are Powell's reasons for believing that this inflation will be merely temporary? He gives five:

High inflation isn't broad-based. Rather, it has been concentrated mostly in a few areas of goods production, like personal vehicles, that have been disrupted by pandemic-related supply chain breakdowns. Some surges have already peaked. Prices of used vehicles, for instance, have already started to decline. "It seems unlikely that durables inflation will continue to contribute importantly over time to overall inflation," Powell stated. Wage growth is not problematic. Though wage growth is over 3% year-over-year, it has not been as high as productivity growth or inflation rates. Inflation expectations remain low. Market-based surveys that the Fed use still shows near-future inflation expectations hovering around 2%. Secular deflationary pressures remain. Globalization, technological productivity enhancements, and aging demographics continue to put downward pressure on inflation, as discussed at length in "A Global Economic Ice Age Is Coming."

We believe that, though Chairman Powell has perhaps been too sanguine about the threat of inflation, the current bout of inflation is not likely to be long-lasting. In what follows, we discuss why we hold this view and finish by looking at two high yield stocks that should perform well no matter what inflation does.

The Case For Transitory Inflation

First, one should note when examining inflation that there is a difference between year-over-year changes and month-over-month changes. Growth rates of inflation can be on the decline on an MoM basis even while they remain elevated on a YoY basis. Thus, looking only at YoY CPI rates can be deceiving.

That is precisely what is happening right now. For example, in August, despite a 5.3% YoY growth rate of the CPI (roughly in the same neighborhood as the last few months' YoY rates), the MoM CPI rate slid down to 0.3% from a high of 0.9% in June.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that used cars and truck prices were up 32% YoY in August, although they had declined by 1.5% MoM. Likewise, fuel oil was up 33% YoY despite being down 2.1% MoM. And transportation services were up 4.2% YoY despite being down 2.3% MoM.

Recall Powell's point that high inflation rates have not been broad-based. This is accurate. From May through July, for instance, we find that almost one-third of the increase in the core CPI was caused by rising used car prices. Around 80% of the increase in the core CPI can be attributed to five components:

Used cars Owners' equivalent rent (a very unscientific measurement of recurring homeownership expenses) New automobiles Hotels Airfare

For automobiles, hotels, and airfare, much of the huge increase in price is due to base effects. That is, prices today are being compared to extremely depressed prices during the pandemic.

As of August, the high YoY price gains in these categories have already come back down to earth, in some cases (used cars and airfare) turning negative again.

The recent used car price deflation is an illustration of the classic saying: "the cure for high prices is high prices."

There are more examples of the distortionary influence of base effects (the effect of comparing depressed prices last year to this year's prices). For instance, gasoline prices are up an astonishing 42.7% YoY! At least, it's astonishing until you realize that the current average of around $3 per gallon is being compared to the very depressed price of ~$2 per gallon in August 2020.

The current gasoline price of ~$3 is only about 9% above the level reached in May 2018, and it remains over 15% lower than the average price in June 2014. See for yourself:

This is the case with multiple components of the CPI. Apparel, for example, is up 4.2% YoY but down 2% from August 2019's level.

Of course, there certainly has been some price growth above and beyond pre-pandemic levels. Food prices are up 3.7% YoY and 8% on a two-year stacked basis. Electricity prices are up 5.2% YoY and 5.4% on a two-year stacked basis.

Still, the stimulus-fueled reopening inflation appears to have peaked and now seems to be on the decline.

At the core of most inflationary bouts are supply chain bottlenecks and/or disruptions. One of the primary bottlenecks to be found in the global economy today relates to the constraints of the port system.

The number of container ships anchored outside the Port of Los Angeles, for instance, continues to hit new record highs, now sitting at 4.8 times pre-pandemic levels. All the green dots you see in the image below are container ships waiting to dump their payload of foreign goods into the US market.

As of the end of August, a record 47 container ships were anchored in the bay outside of the port at Long Beach, California.

This bottleneck has played a huge role in lifting consumer prices this year. But the good news is that import prices, too, seem to have peaked.

How important are import costs to the overall prices of consumer goods? For a consumer economy like the US that relies heavily on imported goods, very. As such, the overall CPI growth rate tends to follow the more volatile import price growth rate.

While import prices are up 9% YoY, they actually fell 0.3% in August - the first MoM decline in 10 months. This probably marks a turning point for import prices, as ports and shippers are scrambling to increase productive capacity.

For instance, in mid-August, the Long Beach Container Terminal completed construction of a ~$1.5 billion expansion project that is expected to substantially increase loading and unloading capacity. And in mid-September, the ports of LA and Long Beach expanded operational gate hours in order to speed up turnaround times. Meanwhile, the Garden City Terminal in Georgia is undergoing a massive expansion that will double its cargo capacity by 2027.

The Journal of Commerce reported in late August that West Coast ports are set to expand capacity by 22% and East Coast ports by 14.4% by the end of this year.

The historical pattern has been that the CPI follows import prices, with a bit of a lag. Since import prices (red line below) now seem to be on the decline, then, the CPI (blue line) should follow by easing down.

This is our case for transitory inflation, but truthfully, we don't know what the future holds. No one does.

That's why we choose to invest heavily in these high yield real asset companies that should perform well no matter what. Below we present two of them that we currently hold in our Core Portfolio:

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

We have sung the praises of WPC many times.

It is a stalwart among net lease REITs, a conservative sector of commercial real estate that is known for long lease terms and stable cash flows. Net leases stipulate that the tenant is responsible for building insurance, real estate taxes, and all or most property maintenance, making them a lot like a bond proxy.

Another aspect of WPC that makes it a stalwart is its growth record and management quality, two elements that are linked. Largely due to its longstanding and skilled management team, led by 19-year company veteran Jason Fox, the REIT has been able to consistently increase its asset base and raise its dividend for 23 straight years.

Source: W. P. Carey

With a property portfolio spanning North America (60%) and Europe (40%) as well as various property types such as industrial (25%), warehouse (23%), office (21%), retail (18%), and others (13%), WPC operates one of the most diversified real estate platforms of all public REITs.

Source: W. P. Carey

WPC offers an incredible combination of long leases, averaging 10 years, and contractual inflation-based rent escalations. Two-thirds of WPC's portfolio leases feature CPI-linked rent escalators, and 38% of the portfolio has uncapped CPI-based escalators.

Source: W. P. Carey

In the coming years, WPC should benefit greatly from the currently high CPI rates as rent rates adjust upward in accordance with lease lookback provisions.

What's more, WPC is proving that it is capable of faster external growth through acquisitions than many investors seem to realize. This year, WPC is on pace to hit record investment volume after having already completed $1.2 billion of acquisitions year-to-date. Undoubtedly, management has pushed for as much inflation-protection in the leases of these investments as possible.

Today, you can buy WPC for around 17x FFO and enjoy a growing, 5.5%-yielding dividend.

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Fellow net lease REIT NNN is even more of a stalwart. With a 32-year dividend growth streak, NNN is a Dividend Aristocrat that boasts the third-longest consecutive streak of all US REITs (VNQ).

Source: NNN Q2 2021 Presentation

How does a company attain such a long dividend growth record? The answer is very carefully. NNN's top management is even longer-tenured than that of WPC. The core management team of NNN has averaged 20 years at the company. While they will certainly not break any records for speed of growth, they have established a conservative, repeatable pattern that produces consistent returns for shareholders.

It starts with property selection. NNN only invests in freestanding, Internet-resistant retail properties in strong locations:

Source: National Retail Properties

It continues with a conservative dividend payout policy that ensures enough retained cash for reinvestment while also rewarding shareholders with annual raises. In the first half of 2021, NNN's payout ratio has been a mere 68%.

Perhaps most importantly to the inflation discussion, NNN relentlessly maintains a fortress, BBB+ balance sheet. As of Q2, total debt to EBITDA sat at 5.0x, while interest coverage was 4.7x and fixed charge coverage was 4.2x.

Source: NNN Q2 2021 Presentation

The REIT has no debt maturities until 2024, and at the end of the second quarter, its weighted average debt maturity stood at 13.0 years. That is about 2.5 years longer than the REIT's weighted average remaining lease duration of 10.6 years.

Since then, NNN raised another $450 million of 3.0% notes due in 2052. The proceeds will be used to pay off its 5.2%-yielding Series F preferred equity (NNN.PF). Once these bonds are issued, almost half of NNN's total debt ($1.5 billion) will mature in 2048 or after and the REIT's weighted average debt maturity will be extended out even further.

Locking in one's cost of debt for so long is a great way to hedge against inflation, as it prevents the need to refinance for a very long time if higher inflation causes a corresponding rise in interest rates.

With the midpoint of 2021 AFFO guidance set at $2.97, NNN is currently trading around a measly 15x forward AFFO. By price to operating cash flow (below), NNN is trading near its cheapest level at any time outside of the pandemic in the last decade:

We expect 30% upside to fair value, and while you wait patiently, NNN pays investors around a 4.7% dividend yield that is well-protected and likely to grow for many years into the future.