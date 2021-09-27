Stop-Limit Order: What It Is, How It Works & Examples

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

What Is a Stop-Limit Order?

A stop-limit order combines the features of a stop-loss order and a limit order. Like with a stop-loss order, a stop price is specified higher than the current market price for buy-stops, and below the current market price for sell-stops. If the price of the security hits the stop price, the stop-limit order will then trigger a limit order. At this point the trade will execute as long as it can be filled at the limit order price or better.

As a result, a stop-limit order does not guarantee execution where the stop price is reached. It's possible that the security price gaps through the limit price before the trade can be executed at the limit price or better.

Compared to a stop-limit a stop loss order, triggers a market order to buy or sell once the stop price is reached. Since market orders are indiscriminate on price, stop-loss orders almost always result in executed trades once the stop price in reached.

Tip: Stop-limit orders guarantee a minimum price (for sell-stops) or a maximum price (for buy-stops) but it's possible the trade will not execute even if the stop price is reached.

How Stop-Limit Orders Work

To place a stop-limit order, an investor should access their brokerage's standard trade order screen. They can specify the ticker, the number of shares they wish to apply the stop-limit on, and then the direction of the trade. In the "order type" field, usually where "market order" and "limit order" appear, the investor can instead choose "stop."

The investor must then specify a "stop price." The price in a buy-stop order is set above the current market price, while in a sell-stop order, the price is set below the current market price. (This means that at the time the stop order is placed, the trade would have been available at a better price.)

At this point the trade order would effectively be stop-loss order. To make the order a stop-limit, the investor will need to also specify a stop-limit price on the trade order screen.

Investors can place stop-limit orders that are day orders, good till canceled (GTC) orders, or set specific expiration dates. Stop-limit orders can remain in place for a long time, and will not execute at all in the below scenarios:

If the stop price is never reached, the stop-limit trade will never execute (and neither would a stop-loss order)

If the stop price is reached, but the trade cannot be executed at the limit price or better, the trade will not occur.

Tip: Investors can reduce the chances of their stop-limit price being gapped through by leaving a larger buffer between the stop price and the stop-limit price. A $50 stop price with a $47 limit will have a smaller chance of not executing than a $50 stop price with a $49.50 limit.

Stop-Limit Order Example

Let's assume an investor is long 100 shares of XYZ, and that shares are currently trading for $75. The investor decides they'd like to exit their position if shares of XYZ drop 20% from that level. The investor enters a stop-limit order with a stop price of $60, and decides to specify a stop-limit price of $58.50. If shares of XYZ decline to the stop price of $60, the 100 shares of XYZ will be sold as long as a minimum price of $58.50 can be obtained. If the stock price has dropped sharply, and a sell order cannot be executed at $58.50 or higher, the 100 shares of XYZ will remain unsold.

Pros and Cons of Stop-Limit Orders

Pros of Stop-Limit Orders

Stop-limit orders (as well as stop-loss orders) can limit losses if the price of a security moves against an investor's position.

Stop-limit orders allow investors to guarantee a maximum execution price for buys, and a minimum execution price for sells.

Traders can use stop-limit orders to establish new positions at price levels they believe represent the beginning of a new trend in the same direction, so long as the stop-limit price is not breached.

Cons of Stop Orders

Stop-limit orders (as well as stop-loss orders) can be triggered by short-term price fluctuations, pushing investors out of positions they were hoping to hold onto.

Stop-limit orders do not guarantee execution even if the security price reaches the stop level. Occasionally, investors may be stuck holding a position that takes on far greater losses than they were comfortable with.

Important: Some investors will use stop-limit orders to establish new positions at price levels they believe represent the beginning of a new trend in the same direction.

Bottom Line

Stop-limit orders are used by investors in an attempt to limit losses. Stop-limits add an extra layer of control atop a normal stop-loss, and will not result in trade execution if the stop-limit price cannot be obtained. Occasionally, however, stop-limit orders could result in the investor continuing to hold a position that has suffered greater losses than they were originally comfortable with.