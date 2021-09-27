Grandma & Granddad Should Invest In Sectors They Use: Health Care And Staples

iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Henry Ford used to say, "You can buy a Model T in any color you want as long as it is black!" I am old enough to remember AT&T (T) could have said the same thing about the hard-wired, dial telephone they would charge a fortune to install in your house. Regulators allowed them and your local power company to be service monopolies, so you had no choice, and the cost proved it. You could call grandma on the other coast for $1.00 per minute, or wait until after 7pm when rates when down. This "perfect" world allowed these companies to earn a decent return on their assets and pay handsome dividends. Perfect stocks for grandma and widows, they said.

That all changed with deregulation and the split-up of Ma Bell into seven regional telephone companies. Many states followed up by allowing outside power companies to register and sell their electricity or natural gas within their borders. While this benefited consumers with choice and lower prices (mostly), the near-guaranteed returns of all types of utility companies suffered. Today, AT&T isn't even classified in the Utility sector of the market. It is considered Communication Services.

While the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has provided almost 4% growth in payouts over the past ten years, the sector has had the third-worst CAGR over the same time frame. I covered XLU recently, which then prompted me to review the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) as possibly better sectors for conservative investors like people assume grandmas and widows are. I give XLV a Very Bullish rating and XLP a Bullish rating for investors looking to less risky sectors to invest part of their retirement money in. Both sectors have dynamic demographic factors going forward.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF Review

The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across health care sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track the performance of the Health Care Select Sector Index. XLV dates back to 1998.

XLV has $13.5b in assets and provides investors with a 1.37% yield. SSGA Funds Management charges 12bps in fees. This sector is about 13% of the S&P 500 weight.

I will start by covering the rules used by the Health Care Select Sector Index. Basically, the Index includes every S&P 500 company that is assigned a Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) code of 35. That includes companies from the following industries: Equipment & Supplies, Providers and Services, Health Care Technology, Biotech, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Science.

Index Rules

Important facts about the Index include:

The rebalancing reference date is the second Friday of March, June, September, and December. If any company's weight is greater than 24%, the company's weight is capped at 23%. Excess weight is then distributed across the index's other components. The sum of the companies with weights greater than 4.8% cannot exceed 50% of the total index weight. Companies are ranked in descending order of their market cap. The first company that causes the 50% limit to be breached has its weight reduced to 4.5%.

Holdings review

The ETF is well disbursed across all industry segments except for Health Care Technology, which has only one company, Cerner (CERN). Here is a list of the Top 10 holdings.

These stocks total about 48% of the ETF's weight, out of a total of 66 stocks held. These are all well known companies to seasoned investors. Using Seeking Alpha's Portfolio function, we can see how they fare in their grading system.

Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts are Neutral or better on all ten. Quant scores are all in the Neutral zone. While all rate "A+" on profitability, not unexpected, the all-but-one subpar Growth scores could hamper dividend increases and/or stock performance.

Dividend review

The chart definitely shows payouts have increased over the last ten years, with a slight acceleration since 2018. With the 3, 5, and 10-yr CAGRs all over 10%, the current low yield should improve quickly.

As compared to XLP or XLU, Health Care stocks are increasing their payouts faster than those sectors, which isn't surprising with the aging of the United States and world population.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF Review

The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across consumer staples sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. XLP started in 1998.

XLP has $12.2b in assets and provides investors with a 2.56% yield. Like XLV, the managers charge 12bps in fees. This sector is slightly less than 6% of the S&P 500 weight.

This ETF uses the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Basically, the Index includes every S&P 500 company that is assigned a Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) code of 30. Included industries are: Food & Staples Retailers, Beverage/Tobacco/Food Producers, Household and Personal Product Manufacturers. The index uses the same rule set as all the SPDR Sector ETFs, and those were listed above.

Holdings review

In this ETF, four industries dominate the picture. Tobacco being a smaller weight is not surprising with its health issues. Personal Products might be at the bottom as those product lines are also small parts of the other companies held by the ETF, thus classified elsewhere. Here are the Top 10 holdings.

These stocks are about 70% of the ETF's weight, out of the 34 stocks held. Again, using the Seeking Alpha Portfolio process, we get these results for XLP.

Here, while Wall Street is highly positive across all ten stocks, Seeking Alpha authors are split, with half earning just a Neutral rating. Only Estée Lauder (EL) is rated above "C" for Growth, again potentially limiting both dividend and price increases.

Dividend review

As the chart shows, these companies tend to pay an extra amount at the end of the year. The quarterly variations make it hard to get a good idea of the growth, but Seeking Alpha shows a 10-yr dividend CAGR of 7.76%, as reflected in their dividend scorecard. That puts its dividend growth between XLU and XLV.

As shown above, the yield on XLP has been between 2.4% and 2.8% most of the time for over ten years. Nice when inflation was staying below 2%, not so much if current inflation rates continue for long. Even so, XLP yields about 100bps more than XLV, though less than XLU.

Portfolio Strategy

With ETFs available for each sector, investors can focus on those they feel will best meet their investment goals.

Performance-wise, only Tech and Communication stocks outperformed the overall Large-Cap market, represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Risk-wise, as measured by StdDev, the two sectors covered in this article, plus Utilities, provided "safer" choices. To see if this held over a longer period, I removed Communications and Real Estate, the two newest ETFs.

Over this time period, four sectors outperformed SPY: Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Materials, and Health Care. Only the two sectors covered in this article, which is why they were chosen, were less risky than SPY, with XLP the clear winner.

Of these four ETFs, since the turn of the century, the Health Care sector had the highest CAGR, second-lowest StdDev, and best Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

XLV or XLP: Which to pick?

Everyone needs what the Consumer Staples companies sell: well, almost everything. Maybe that would be better said that there is demand for everything they sell, just not everything for everyone. Demand shifts between products as the population curve moves, which currently shows the graying of America. If Congress fixes our immigration and green card policies, that could slow, plus add to the consumer base. The last census showed the US population grew at the slowest rate since the 1940s, which was depressed by WWII. Unless companies expand overseas, their consumer base will stall out. That is why I am only Bullish on the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF as a conservative portfolio choice.

On the flip side, health stocks could be entering their golden age as the number of Americans over 65 is expected to go from 17% of the population to 22%.

In 2019, Medicare costs rose 6.7% and Medicaid by 2.9%. Combined, they account for over 37% of all our national health expenditures. The next decade will see an explosion in "senior" citizens as the last of the baby boomers "age in". CMS has projected that health spending will continue to grow at an average rate of 5% a year over the next seven years. If this trend continues beyond 2028, health spending in the United States would reach nearly $12 trillion by 2040, or about 26% of GNP, up from the current 18%. If the Progressives in Congress expand Medicare eligibility down to 60 (from 65) or expand coverage to include eye, dental, and hearing expenses, growth will be even more. That is why I am Very Bullish on the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF.

Final Thoughts

Based on current yields and 5-yr growth rates, XLV will yield more than XLU by 2024; XLV will overtake XLU by the end of the decade. In the meantime, the extra price growth of either ETF over XLU would allow for some "share harvesting" if current income is needed. I view XLV (more so) and XLP to be good combinations of income, growth, and lower risk than other sectors.

For investors preferring growth over risk avoidance, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) might be for you.