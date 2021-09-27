JudiLen/iStock via Getty Images

While industry-specific headlines have blared "energy crisis" for over a month now, the general public in the UK and other affected places are just waking up to the current energy shortage in parts of Europe and Asia. And many in the US haven't heard it is happening. This article will address aspects of the crisis, identify the impact on North American gas markets, and identify potential winners and losers.

Magnitude of Problem

First, a chart from Rabobank, a firm I'll admit I had not heard of until recently, illustrating the movement in natural gas prices versus energy crises in the 1970s:

Citibank (C), a bulge-bracket investment bank more familiar to US investors, also recently called for the potential for $100/mcf gas in Europe, equivalent to $600/barrel of oil. This is not the sort of prediction comparatively conservative Citibank is known for making, likely requiring substantial internal validation before publication.

Empty Grocery Shelves and Gasoline Shortages:

And videos from the UK show lines for gasoline around the block and down the street, in scenes reminiscent of the 1970s gasoline shortages in the US and Europe. High local natural gas prices have led to shutdowns of local fertilizer and chemical plants, reducing the supply of CO2, which has resulted in empty supermarket shelves. The irony of a CO2 (and food) shortage due to insufficient natural gas may not be lost on some after BlackRock (BLK) and others successfully cut available capital to natural gas drillers.

Rabobank includes a helpful chart and explanation linking natural gas to food on shelves in their report:

Fertilizer production is a prime example that shows the complicated nature of current-day supply-chains. Modern fertilizer plants use natural gas to make ammonia by adding nitrogen (from the air). Several big fertilizer producers have already been forced to cut back production. But the impact doesn't stop there, because carbon-dioxide (CO 2 ) is a key by-product in modern fertilizer plants. This food-grade CO 2 is then used to stun animals for slaughter in the meat industry and for injection in packaging to extend shelf-life. So, natural gas shortages may even turn into meat shortages, as the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) has warned.

Background on Gas Shortage

For background, the gas shortage in Europe stems from a combination of several factors. First, Nordstream 2 is almost online, connecting Germany to Russian gas supplies while circumventing Ukraine, which other gas lines from Russia run through. US sanctions have prevented completion of the line, but higher prices help force completion despite sanctions and pressure from Germany and others to reduce potential impact of sanctions.

However, with production issues in Russia due to plant fires and other issues, including possibly increasing pressure to get Nordstream 2 online, there is increased risk that even if Nordstream 2 comes on, production may be insufficient to supply Europe through this winter, leading to potential physical shortage of gas supply for essential needs like heat, refrigeration, and cooking. These are discussed by Citi and Rabobank.

Asian Competition for LNG Cargoes Driving Prices Higher:

And finally, with LNG demand ramping up in Asia, there is increasing competition for LNG cargoes that have been supplying Europe, sending prices ever higher.

The crisis has reportedly extended to China as well, with similar impacts to the UK, including restricting the food supply chain:

All Time High Power and Natural Gas Prices:

Price charts for European natural gas and power are screaming higher:

And European power prices:

Winners and Losers:

Having established the extremeness of the move and the potential for further upside in pricing in LNG, the question is, who wins and who loses? There are many potential direct and secondary implications. There are a few obvious ones that will be addressed here, and many more may be discussed in comments to this article or in future articles.

US Natural Gas:

US natural gas demand is ripping higher as any possible use for gas that can be shifted from $25+/mcf markets in Europe or Asia is being shifted to the US. Additionally, LNG exports are maxing out available capacity, even with hurricane-related disruptions and annual maintenance.

US natural gas prices are responding, but still lagging European prices by ~ 5:1, driving continued shifts in demand where possible.

After substantial review of publicly traded US natural gas producers, only one emerged as unhedged and as a potential disproportionate beneficiary to spiking natural gas prices this winter. SandRidge Energy (SD), which I have previously highlighted due to idiosyncratic value drivers, could garner even more free cash flow than it has been as natural gas prices spike. It was on track to generate an annualized $144 million in free cash flow per year in the first part of Q3 2021, but natural gas prices were lower then. If natural gas in the US were to rise substantially in a cold winter or European gas price super-spike scenario, Sandridge could potentially generate more than its current enterprise value in free cash flow, likely sending its stock soaring.

Other Implications

To the extent they are able to capture the opportunity, fertilizer and chemical processors with North American footprints may also benefit as production shifts due to much lower natural gas prices, potentially more than offsetting higher shipping and other costs. This may require further study. Other energy-intensive industries in the US may benefit to the extent they compete in the global market. And bitcoin mining, for example, was recently banned in China, likely at least partially driven by energy shortages.