Thesis

I believe that despite the growth of quotations by ~225% over the past year, AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) still has room to grow based on stable demand, huge intrinsic undervaluation, and a favorable technical picture.

Quick 2Q 2021 earnings recap

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. Its business segments are represented by four key product lines:

Nylon - "a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electric components, sports apparel, food packaging, and other industrial applications"; Caprolactam - "the key monomer used in the production of Nylon 6 resin"; Chemical Intermediates - acetone, phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, oximes, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide; Ammonium Sulfate - "used as a fertilizer containing nitrogen and sulfur, two key plant nutrients".

Since the end markets of the company are quite diversified and represented by different sectors of the economy, ASIX's business processes seem to be protected from sharp fluctuations. However, its operational activity should still be considered cyclical because most manufacturing industries, no matter what they do, have similar influencing factors and grow/fall, as a rule, at the same time.

That is why the stock gained >91% in price YTD and >2019% for the last year - after a sharp decline in production due to the pandemic and restrictions (2020), a boom in production began in 2021 because countries urgently needed to catch up with lost growth.

Therefore, absolutely all the end markets of AdvanSix have flourished since the beginning of 2021:

in $th 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 change 1H 2021 1H 2020 change Nylon 109,421 51,265 113.44% 195,376 128,576 51.95% Caprolactam 83,160 34,953 137.92% 162,813 101,790 59.95% Chemical Intermediates 144,435 67,576 113.74% 284,923 155,363 83.39% Ammonium Sulfate 100,667 79,227 27.06% 170,954 150,006 13.96%

The total revenue increased by 87.83% in 2Q 2021 (YoY), and by 51.95% in 1H 2021 (YoY). However, such impressive revenue growth is not the most important thing. All other financial metrics from the income statement increase more as we go down:

I believe that this speaks of a high-quality production costs optimization - the COGS grows less than the revenue (associated with an increase in the selling price), which leads to more rapid growth in gross profit. The increase in fixed costs is gradual (also explained by the low CAPEX for the reporting period), which leads to the more rapid growth of EBIT.

Moreover, it seems that the company has managed to reduce variable costs per unit of production ("VS/Q") because if we take the actual changes in the volume of sales and sales prices and simulate them on a hypothetical example with constant "VS/Q", the difference between the growth of gross profit and revenue will not be so significant.

Higher operating leverage translates into stronger EBIT growth (as I said, fixed costs are not growing as much as anything else), and reduced interest expenses (-26.92%, YoY) led to higher net income growth.

Strong cash flows provided by operating activities (CFO), which increased in 1H 2021 by 281.87% (YoY), were mainly aimed at debt repayment:

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we repaid an incremental net amount of $80 million to bring the balance under the Revolving Credit Facility to $195 million as of June 30, 2021. Source: 10-Q

This allowed ASIX to reduce its debt burden significantly:

Source: Author's notes based on ASIX's 2Q 2021 IR presentation

According to the Credit Agreement between ASIX and Bank of America, the Interest Coverage Ratio (a.k.a. Times Interest Earned, TIE) should be at least in the range of 1-3. However, the actual ASIX's TIE equals 19.12 and continues to recover amid stable liquidity ratios.

In general, I believe that the company has done a good job in terms of cost optimization and debt reduction. This is a smart managerial move because this is a cyclical business and the unprecedented growth that we saw in 2Q 2021 most likely will not continue next year (especially in the long term).

Now I propose to try to value ASIX based on the growth prospects of demand in the end markets and using different scenarios to take into account its possible decline.

DCF modeling

The company owes its financial success primarily to the demand of its end markets, which, against the backdrop of supply disruptions associated with restrictive measures, are forced to buy more and for more expensive prices than usual. The only question is how long it's going to last.

If we look at how the Street estimates the nearest prospects, it turns out that the growth cycle will smoothly turn into decline in the coming quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha, ASIX, Earnings Estimates

However, it's not entirely clear to me based on what exactly such conclusions were made, because resin prices, for example, continue to grow amid the expected continuation of Nylon 6 shortages in the United States:

The pace in spot resin trading kicked up a notch the week of Aug. 30 [2021], while prices for both polyethylene and polypropylene remained steady. Source: PlasticsToday.com Supply is expected to remain tight for nylon 6 and very tight for nylon 6,6. Currently, there is a shortage of raw materials and additives used in the production of nylon 6,6. <...> Demand is likely to remain strong for automotive and construction applications in the near term. Construction and remodelling still show strength, even as some consumer spending increases for travel and entertainment. Auto demand for nylon is expected to remain strong, as there is a shortage of both new and used cars. Source: 3Q 2021 outlook by ICIS

The price growth of ammonium sulfate is also going to continue in the coming months, according to Williams.com, and the prices of acetone [the main product of "Chemical Intermediates"] have also been rising consistently during 3Q. Therefore, I think that in the 3rd quarter we're likely to witness phenomenal revenue growth, and if the company manages to maintain the current level of margins, then when compared with the past two years, the contrast will immediately catch the eye.

Source: Author's calculation & notes based on Seeking Alpha data

But while the company still has not reported for 3Q, I propose to focus on the average between the upper bounds and consensus of the forecasted revenue figures for 3Q and 4Q 2021. Then the YoY revenue growth rates will amount to 38.26% and 12.39% in 3Q and 4Q, respectively.

However, it is impossible to imagine that such a turbulent cycle would last too long. Therefore, I expect revenue to fall by 5% in 2022, and by another 1% in 2023. After that, sales growth will return to the level of the expected GDP growth (U.S.), which is ~3.17% (7-year CAGR calculated by the author based on data by Statista.com).

The operating profit margin in 3Q and 4Q will amount to 11.96% - this is the average of 1Q and 2Q 2021. But then the margin will fall, reaching 8% in 2025 and remaining at this level until the last projected year (2028).

Due to negative operating profit in 3Q 2020, EBITDA's projected growth in 3Q 2021 will be ~339%, but after that, the growth will slow down, reaching a negative zone - EBITDA is projected to fall from $236.9M (2022) to $210.4M (2025).

In order not to overcomplicate the calculations, I use the historical CFO/EBITDA relationship to predict the CFO. It should be borne in mind that this is perhaps the most fragile assumption of all in this model because historically, fluctuations in this coefficient were very significant:

Source: Author's calculations

I will be targeting 103% - the long-term median (starting from 2013).

CAPEX's forecast is made easier by the fact that we already know what to expect based on the words of management.

We expect our CapEx run rate to increase in the back half of the year. However, we now anticipate a full year 2021 range of 65 million to 70 million compared to our prior expectations of 70 million to 80 million, reflecting efficiencies in our capital processes, as well as timing of project execution. <...> We anticipate base CapEx on a go forward basis of roughly $75 million per year on average to sustain the business. Source: ASIX, Earnings Call Transcript, 2Q 2021

So, here's what I've got in the base-case scenario:

Source: Author's calculations

Using a WACC of 8%, EV/EBITDA exit multiple of 6.5x, and Gordon's "g" rate for terminal value calculation of just 3%, I come up with the intrinsic value of ASIX equalling $66.15/share - that speaks of an upside potential of almost 70%:

Source: Author's calculations

In the bull-case scenario, I will change the key assumptions: the WACC will be 7%, the exit multiple = 7x, and the growth of free cash flows in perpetuity is still 3%. Then the output will turn out to be even more attractive:

Source: Author's calculations

But what's the "fair" value of ASIX if the end markets' demand corrects ahead of time?

For the bear-case scenario, I assume that revenue in the next 2 quarters will be below the consensus forecast (lower bound), and the decline in 2022 will be 10%. Sales will continue to fall until 2024 (inclusive), after which they'll begin to grow as the management is focusing on (3.17%, targeting GDP). The CFO/EBITDA ratio will amount to just 95%.

Source: Author's calculations

If the rest of the assumptions are untouched, the growth potential is still positive and amounts to 12.25%:

Source: Author's calculations

However, I still think that the current demand from different end markets is enough for my base-case scenario to make more sense than the other two. Due to the presence of upside potential even in the worst-case scenario, we can speak of a significant undervaluation of ASIX, even despite such an impressive rise in quotations in recent months. This finding is also confirmed when we look at how the company's key market multiples have changed over the past year compared to the stock price:

For a combination of reasons, I believe ASIX is a fundamentally attractive company that can still be added to the portfolio of a mid-to-long-term investor.

Risks to keep in mind & Takeaway

Certainly, my findings are quite dependent on a bunch of different assumptions. Although I believe that the Street's expectations are too low and the actual financial results against the background of unsuccessful past years are likely to look very impressive in contrast, selling prices and volumes are still in question.

In addition, I believe that the marginality of the previous quarter will remain until the end of the year, and the reduced debt burden will allow the EPS figures to grow much faster than before. However, whether this will actually be so, we will find out only next year, after the release of the annual report.

All my above-mentioned assumptions apply to my DCF model, which clearly shows how much the Street does not believe in the continuation of the operational and financial growth of AdvanSix.

Despite all the pitfalls, I still believe that the industry that the company belongs to still has something to show. Yes, the stock has more than doubled in price, but the P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples indicate that it has only become more attractive (the growth of quotations does not keep pace with the financial growth of ASIX).

The stock has recently broken through the local resistance level and is now looking towards the next support level of $41-42:

Source: ASIX, Investing.com

Given how large the fundamental upside at this point is (given some fairly conservative assumptions), I think it's just a matter of time before the all-time highs of $46-47 are beaten. Therefore, bearing in mind all the catalysts and the upcoming 3Q report, I recommend buying ASIX at its current price levels.