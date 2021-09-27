Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

A Predictable Trend Gets a Caveat

The 50-day moving average (DMA) has delivered a solid uptrend and pivot point for the S&P 500 (SPY) ever since its April 2020 breakout. Following that significant milestone, the S&P 500 has suffered only 6 periods of trading below the 50DMA. The longest three periods spent under the 50DMA lasted 9, 6, and the 3 days from last week. This ultra-bullishness creates quite a predictable pattern of recoveries from shallow pullbacks. However, last week's predictable bounce comes with a caveat: for the first time since the April 2020 breakout, the S&P 500 managed to print a lower low.

Source: TradingView

The Fed to the Rescue

Last week's brief bout of selling tumbled from fears of contagion from the debt troubles of Chinese property developer Evergrande. Fortunately for the S&P 500's uptrend, the Federal Reserve once again proved built for the task of reassuring financial markets. During last week's press conference on monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell claimed the U.S. has nothing to worry about: "...the Evergrande situation seems very particular to China...In terms of the implications for us, there isn’t, there’s not a direct United States exposure." The fresh buying pressure in the S&P 500 has yet to end since then.

The Caveat in Market Breadth

The caveat of the S&P 500's lower low matters because market breadth remains tenuous. From the shorter-term perspective, the percentage of stocks trading above their 50DMAs remains stuck in a downtrend in place for most of the year. I call this indicator of market breadth "AT50" for "Above the 50DMA." AT50 rebounded sharply last week and created higher lows. However, the weakening of the underlying health in the market is not over until the downtrend ends. The last point of the current downtrend promised to end the prior downtrend. However, the lack of follow-through instead created the crest of the revised downtrend.

Source: TradingView

The percentage of stocks trading above their 200DMAs, what I call "AT200", is even more troubling. Like AT50, this indicator of longer-term market breadth remains stuck in a downtrend in place for most of this year. Last week, AT200 hit a 52-week low. At that point, the majority of stocks in the stock market were suffering long-term breakdowns; the 200DMA defines a major dividing line between bullishness and bearishness. The sharp rebound from the lows created a new support level, but AT200 still only sits at 51%. The deteriorating underlying health of the stock market does not end until AT200 at least makes a higher high. The last higher high occurred way back in February.

Source: TradingView

The Interest Rate Caveat

The trend in interest rates forms another interesting development and potential caveat. Growth fears sent rates lower during the summer and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) higher. Lower rates helped provide a fresh catalyst that justified more buying in the S&P 500. The momentum in TLT stopped cold in July and coincided with one of the S&P 500's shallow pullbacks to its 50DMA. The end of the interest rate tailwind is a slight negative for the S&P 500.

The Fed's confirmation of an imminent tapering helped to send TLT steeply lower for two days last week. From the Fed's statement: "If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted." More specifically from the press conference, Powell informed the audience that "While no decisions were made, participants generally view that, so long as the recovery remains on track, a gradual tapering process that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate."

Source: TradingView.com

Still, even with an imminent tapering, interest rate hikes remain far over the horizon. Powell clarified: "The timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate liftoff, for which we have articulated a different and substantially more stringent test. We continue to expect that it will be appropriate to maintain the current 0 to ¼ percent target range for the federal funds rate until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee’s assessment of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time." Accordingly, I do not expect TLT to challenge its 2021 lows anytime soon.

The Trade

The blemish in the S&P 500's uptrend gets polished away once the index makes a new higher high. A higher high from here equates to a new all-time high. A break below last week's low would open the prospects for the first truly bearish signal in the S&P 500 since the weeks and months ahead of the pandemic. October, which is the last of the three most dangerous months of the year, holds out the prospect for one more caveat to the latest predictable bounce in the S&P 500.

Be careful out there!