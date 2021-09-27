imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is a vertically integrated Canadian energy company that specializes in developing oil resources in the Canadian Athabasca oil sands region.

In terms of the company's financials, its balance sheet has total assets to total liabilities ratio of 1.76, which, shows it has $1.76 of assets to every one dollar of liabilities on its balance sheet. Its current ratio equates to 1.04, and its current liabilities and operating cash flow ratio is roughly .2. Also, its debt-to-equity ratio I calculated to be 1.32. I would rate this balance sheet as a needs improvement. For a company that has a more than 28-billion-dollar market cap, I would like to see a total assets to total liabilities ratio of roughly two dollars in assets for every one dollar it has in liabilities, and a debt to equity ratio of roughly 1, or lower. In terms of its current ratio, I would rate that as solid, and they aren't in danger of missing short-term liability obligations. What I would also like to see improved is its operating cash flow to current liabilities ratio, based on the ratios and numbers I have come up with, I believe this balance sheet to be more leveraged than a typical balance sheet, and would like to see higher amounts of operating cash flow being generated so this balance sheet can become less leveraged. In Suncor's second quarter report of 2021, a stated goal from the company is that the company plans to allocate some of its incremental funds towards debt reduction. I believe that is a good plan.

In terms of the company's cash flows, from a generic free cash flow measurement, Suncor generated roughly $739 million in free cash in quarter two of 2021. However, see screenshot below:

(My work based on Q2 of 2021 financial statements)

As you can see from the screenshot above if one includes its share repurchases and dividends paid, then Suncor is generating a negative cash flow from operations, and if this continues, or the price of oil drops significantly, and stays there for an extended period, then I believe Suncor would have to possibly freeze its share repurchase program or halt it for an extended period. If oil prices increase, then I believe that its free cash flow including dividends and share repurchases will turn positive. This quarter's cash flow statement is also incomplete because, in quarter two, Suncor did not have a decrease in cash from financing due to debt repayments, but as stated above, this company's balance sheet is highly leveraged, so I believe that operating cash flow either needs to improve through its operational production, or higher oil prices. I say this because in my opinion, this company needs to significantly reduce its liabilities.

In terms of its income statement, Suncor generated $868 million in quarter two of 2021, this is a significant increase on a year-over-year (YOY) basis as in quarter two of 2020 Suncor generated a loss of roughly $614 million dollars. I would attribute this increase in earnings to an increase in the oil price over the last year. On a YOY basis, the Western Canada Select oil price increased from roughly $32 a barrel to roughly $61 per barrel. The Western Canada Select price is one of the primary prices that Suncor sells its oil at. The other oil price Suncor sells its oil at is the West Texas Intermediate price (WTI), which, also increased significantly from roughly $40 per barrel to roughly $73 per barrel on a YOY basis. I believe this is a real solid income statement, and it will improve, or decline based on how the oil price is traded.

In terms of the company's valuation metrics, Suncor is trading at an enterprise value to revenue ratio of roughly 1.41, an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of roughly 4.5, a price to book valuation of 1, and a price to cash flow ratio of roughly 4.5. I would rate these as very cheap trading metrics.

In terms of the company's assets, see screenshot below:

(Quarter 2, 2021 presentation, source here)

One can see from their quarter two presentation, roughly 15 percent of their offshore oil resources that are sold at the Brent crude price, which is the international oil price, 10 percent is bitumen which is sold at the Gulf Coast heavy price, 25 percent of its assets are considered synthetic crude oil, and the other 50 percent of its assets are its refined products. These assets do have potential, and I do hope that Suncor increases its percentage of revenue that comes from oil production due to the fact that the refinery industry is the low-margin part of the oil business. Currently, Suncor pays a dividend of roughly 3.3 percent, I am conflicted on how much this dividend could grow due to the fact that 50 percent of Suncor's revenue comes from the refinery industry.

The first risk of investing in this stock is the price of oil. One can see from the net income results I mentioned above, that this company's earnings are largely dependent on the price of oil. If oil prices rise, then the net income will increase, however, if the price of oil declines, then their net earnings will also decline, and that would lead to a decline in the share price generally speaking. The other risk of investing in this stock is the geopolitical risk involved. As I mentioned in my last article, oil executives have been called to the house panel to testify. In the current environment, oil companies will have a target on them, this could cause volatility in the stock. A lot of people will purchase stocks of big oil companies, especially the seven sisters, for their dividends, in my opinion, I do not buy resource stocks for dividends unless I am bullish on the commodity itself. If a rapid decline in the commodity price occurs, combined with a volatile geopolitical environment for the industry itself, then dividend cuts are a risk. In terms of Suncor, if the price of oil declines rapidly, I think they would halt the share repurchases before they would halt the dividend, considering a larger amount of financing outflows came from its share repurchases rather than its dividends.

In conclusion, Suncor's management has stated in its Q2 report, that its three main goals going forward are to return cash flow back to its shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, and to start reducing its long-term debt. I do think this is a very shareholder-friendly management, and that their forward guidance is only possible with higher oil prices in the future. If oil prices trade sideways, and future cash flow generation is still reflective of what is in Q2, then I would like to see them prioritize cleaning up their balance sheet and paying off liabilities over returning money to their shareholders. I think that to pay big dividends, a company should make sure it can sustain a large dividend first, and that can only be done with a strong balance sheet, and rich cash flow generation.