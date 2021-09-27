Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I keep a Bullish rating for CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) [1:HK]; I previously wrote an update for the company that was published on March 22, 2021.

CK Hutchison's stock price has declined by -15% from HK$60.35 as of March 19, 2021 to HK$51.25 as of September 24, 2021. This is slightly better than the performance of Hong Kong's benchmark stock index, the Hang Seng Index, which was down close to -17% over the same period.

I expect CK Hutchison's growth momentum in 1H 2021 to be sustained till the end of the year, as most countries in Asia and globally are either already past the peak in COVID-19 cases or no longer relying on severe lock-downs to contain the virus. Besides the positive expectations regarding the company's sustained turnaround in 2H 2021, another key catalyst for CK Hutchison is the prospects of improving capital returns in terms of dividend growth and continued share repurchases.

CK Hutchison's mid-single forward FY 2022 P/E multiple and 63% discount to historical book value are undemanding, and have priced in the company's regulatory and policy risks to a large extent. As such, I retain my Bullish or Buy rating for the stock.

Good Interim Financial Performance Points To Continued Turnaround

In my prior March article on the stock, I had highlighted that "there are signs of recovery for the majority of CK Hutchison's businesses in 2H 2020". In the first half of 2021, CK Hutchison continued its turnaround which began since the latter half of last year.

CK Hutchison's headline net income attributable to shareholders increased by +40% YoY (or +32% YoY adjusted for foreign exchange effects) to HK$18,443 million in 1H 2021. The company's core net profit grew by an even higher +58% YoY in the most recent interim period, which is a clear sign that most of CK Hutchison's businesses have recovered from the negative impact of COVID-19 to a large extent. Exceptional and non-recurring items included gains associated with "the merger of the Australian Telecommunication businesses" in 1H 2020 and "the completion of the tower asset sales in Italy and Sweden", as per CK Hutchison's interim results announcement.

With respect to performance by segment, the Retail and Ports businesses saw their respective EBITDA grow by +35% YoY and +21% YoY, respectively in 1H 2021. It is no surprise that CK Hutchison's Ports and Retail divisions have benefited from the reopening of the economies in many parts of the world, as vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 cases fall off the peak.

On the other hand, the key weak spot for CK Hutchison was its European telecommunications business (referred to as 3 Group Europe in the company's announcements), which saw -8% YoY decline in its EBITDA in the first half of the current year. CK Hutchison attributed the relatively poor performance of 3 Group Europe to "incremental tower service fees" (following sale of the company's own telecommunication towers) and "intense market competition" in Italy.

Looking ahead, the outlook for CK Hutchison Ports and Retail businesses appears to be positive.

For the Retail segment, CK Hutchison noted at the company's 1H 2021 earnings call last month that "we still have strong belief that we can maintain growth against our last year", based on hopes that "the COVID-19 in Asia and the recent outbreak in the Mainland will be over pretty soon." At the time of writing, the coronavirus pandemic situation in China seems to be under control, as the country reported less than 10 local COVID-19 cases on September 25, 2021. Also, some Asian markets such as Indonesia are seeing COVID-19 cases falling, while other countries in Asia such as Vietnam are easing restrictions as they pivot towards an endemic state of the outbreak.

Separately, CK Hutchison observed that "the momentum seems to be continuing" for its Ports business. It is noteworthy that the company's Ports business witnessed a strong +21% YoY increase in its segment EBITDA as highlighted above, despite the fact that the its key Yantai port was affected by a COVID-19 outbreak at the port for around one month in June 2021.

In a nutshell, I see a continued recovery and turnaround for CK Hutchison in the second half of this year.

Expectations Of Increased Capital Return

Apart from a business recovery and turnaround, investors in CK Hutchison are pinning their hopes on a significant increase in capital return in 2H 2021 and beyond.

When it comes to dividends, CK Hutchison raised the company's interim dividend per share by +30% YoY from HK$0.614 in 1H 2020 to HK$0.800 in 1H 2021. Based on the market consensus' financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ, CK Hutchison's full-year dividend per share is estimated to grow by +24% to HK$2.88 in full-year fiscal 2021, and increase by another 10% to HK$3.17 in FY 2022. Future dividend growth for CK Hutchison is supported by its earnings recovery expectations, and an improvement in the company's financial position. The company's net debt-to-total capital ratio declined from 25.1% as of end-1H 2020 to 19.9% as of end-1H 2021.

CK Hutchison is also returning excess capital to the company's shareholders via share repurchases. Between June 8, 2021 and September 21, 2021, it has bought back 18.7 million (estimated 0.49% of its shares outstanding) of its own shares at an average share price of $57.75. It is worth mentioning that CK Hutchison highlighted in 1H 2021 results announcement that it did "HK$460 million in on-market share repurchases in the first half of 2021 to reflect the underlying value of the Group." With CK Hutchison's shares down by -15% in the last six months as noted above, it is likely that the company will continue with share buybacks in the near term.

Regulatory And Policy Risks

Although I am positive on CK Hutchison, there are certain regulatory and policy risks concerning the company that should not be ignored as well.

In its interim 1H 2021 results announcement, CK Hutchison disclosed that it "completed five out of the six European telecommunication tower asset disposal transactions" by June 2021, and noted that "the only remaining tower asset transaction yet to complete is in the UK which is currently undergoing regulatory approval".

Notably, a September 22, 2021 Bloomberg article mentioned that "BT Group Plc (OTCPK:BTGOF) is raising the alarm over an industrywide sell-off of mobile masts, saying it could hand too much power to aggressive Spanish tower buyer Cellnex Telecom SA (OTC:CLNXF) (OTCPK:CLLNY)." This increases the probability that CK Hutchison's sale of its UK towers to Cellnex could possibly be rejected on anti-trust grounds.

CK Hutchison is expected to receive EUR2.3 billion or HK$21 billion in cash proceeds associated with the divestment of the UK towers. If the UK tower sales transaction does not go through as expected, it could translate to lower reported earnings and dividends for CK Hutchison in 2H 2021.

Another news event worth noting is that CK Hutchison's sister company, CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CHKGF) [1113:HK] (both have the Li family as their largest shareholder) saw its share price fall by close to -10% from $46.15 as of September 17, 2021 to HK$41.85 as of September 20, 2021. This came about after Reuters reported on September 16, 2021 that Beijing wants Hong Kong's "powerful property tycoons" to "pour resources and influence into backing Beijing’s interests, and help solve a potentially destabilizing housing shortage."

CK Assets is one of the four major property developers in Hong Kong, and Li Ka-shing is Hong Kong's richest man according to Forbes. On the flip side, CK Hutchison has been diversifying outside of China in the past years, and it only generated 10% and 8% of its 1H 2021 revenue from Hong Kong and Mainland China, respectively.

Nevertheless, it is uncertain if CK Hutchison, the Li family's key holding company, will be affected by potential new policies introduced to encourage Hong Kong's tycoons to contribute to China's national interest going forward.

Valuation And Risk Factors

CK Hutchison is valued by the market at a consensus forward fiscal 2022 P/E multiple of 5.6 times and a trailing P/B multiple of 0.37 times, according to its last traded share price of HK$51.25 as of September 24, 2021. The stock's valuations are appealing, which support my Bullish rating for the name.

The key risks for CK Hutchison are the future pace of earnings recovery for the company falling short of market expectations, lower-than-expected share buybacks and dividends in the future, and a failure of the UK tower asset sale to be approved by the regulatory authorities.