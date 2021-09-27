George Frey/Getty Images News

The Thesis

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is the leader in providing environmentally efficient generators as well as clean energy storage solutions. Servicing both residential and commercial properties, the company has made significant strides in capturing market share and delivering value to investors. The high-quality business model that the company operates on leaves us with little doubt that they are set up for future success. Let's take a closer look at what makes Generac a must-have for any long-term investor.

North American Growth Driver

Generac's growth opportunities start in North America, where they have just 16.1% penetration, leaving much room for upside. This is further demonstrated when looking at the United States segment of North American revenues. The company has upwards of a 70% market share domestically, yet only 3-5% of American households have a standby generator available. So how will they take advantage of the situation, especially with the number of residential homeowners sitting at an all-time high? Well, it stems from the strategic customer base Generac has formed.

Nearly 65% of customers are 60+, with extremely high median home, $425k, and household income, $130k, values. These numbers are just code for retirees, which bodes quite well for Generac considering the rapidly aging population in the United States. Knowing the company is targeting this older demographic, we found a large overlap between the places where retirees choose to reside and the need for both generators and clean energy storage technology.

According to AdvisorSmith, when looking at a pool of the 30 most popular cities (consisting of the top 10 small, medium, and large cities retirees live in) about 36.7% of locations fall in Florida, 30% in Arizona, and then we have California with Los Angeles and San Diego as well as New York City. What do all of these places have in common? Natural disasters. Florida is constantly battered with hurricanes for nearly half a year; wildfires and extreme heat have ravaged Californians, leaving the energy system a mess; Arizona, a situation that goes under the radar, has frequent rolling blackouts due to triple-digit heat overwhelming the power grid; and New York City has serious flooding issues with major hurricane and snowstorm systems that have wreaked havoc in the area.

This summer was a serious eye-opener for just how bad these natural disasters can get. Hurricane Ida, which caused damages up to $50B (making it the 6th costliest hurricane on record), not only did its dirty work upon landfall in Louisiana but decided to take a trip up North and do the same in both New Jersey and New York. Swapping hurricanes for wildfires on the west coast, things don't look any better. In addition, a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed that weather "extremes" are only going to worsen from here, and that compound "extremes" (e.g. a volcano erupting causes a tsunami or record heat causes a wildfire) will become more common. Through these events, there has been an overall growth in awareness about natural disasters and the need to stay safe and protected at all times.

This creates the perfect storm for Generac to have a sustainable business model moving forward. From one end we have a retired, wealthy, and more aware consumer base that is willing to pay up for the highest quality energy-efficient generators, and on the other end, those same retirees are retiring in natural disaster-prone areas where having a generator or clean energy storage technology is simply a must. However, the good news doesn't stop here.

With President Biden's $4 trillion infrastructure, the commercial side of Generac's business is about to explode. Of the top 9 states receiving the most funding, 5 (Tri-State Area, Illinois, & California) are democratically run states each containing large cities such as NYC, Philadelphia, Chicago, and LA just to name a few.

Why is this significant? These democratic states and cities have large subsidies when it comes to energy-efficient commercial projects, and billions of dollars from the infrastructure bill should only boost this. Companies will be incentivized to use Generac's energy-saving ecosystem of products, which should give a significant boost to demand. Even besides this, the top 4 states have natural disaster concerns. California, Florida, and New York we have already talked about, but Texas proves to be an interesting case. From snowstorms and freezing temperatures in the winter (as well as the ERCOT private grid disaster) to hurricanes during the fall and tornados in the spring, it seems necessary for commercial projects to include Generac's power management solutions. Whether it's weather or subsidies, it doesn't matter, investors are seriously underestimating the strong growth we will soon see from the commercial and industrial part of Generac's business.

Overall, demand is set to go into overdrive and management has matched this bullish intensity opening a new distribution center in Trenton, South Carolina. Although a ballooning CapEx (on pace for a 67% increase based on our projections), is not the best thing for a balance sheet already battered by acquisitional debt, we argue that it was a fantastic move. The company needed to deal with the rapid acceleration in domestic backlogs before consumers became frustrated and searched for alternatives. Additionally, with each season specializing in its own natural disasters, demand is non-stop year long - all the more reason to act fast. Investors should be comfortable that the company is incurring this large short-term debt as it should be easily digested by the long-term demand for generators, especially as the industry itself is set to double by 2030.

International Growth Driver

Through both acquisitions and organic growth, Generac has developed a strong global footprint, setting up its international business to thrive in the future.

Across the globe, we see various growth avenues that the company can easily exploit. In Europe, residential and commercial markets and quite mature and should be easy to expand into given the EU's strong environmental policy. As a market leader in both generators and clean energy, Generac should adapt quite well to the green future Europe hopes to achieve.

Moving further east, the rapid industrialization of Asian residential and commercial markets has presented an opportunity that could rival and even surpass what the company has achieved in North America. With a presence in 3 of the largest countries (China, India, and Russia) Generac can easily take its strong reputation as a leading company and dominate demand. For countries like India especially, expect the company to make increasing expansion efforts. India's power grid is one of the spottiest in the world, with blackouts being commonplace for many. The demand for energy-efficient generators as well as clean energy storage technology is a void that Generac can easily fill through its extensive line of product offerings.

We are confident that Generac's keen management will take advantage of attractive international markets, becoming a global leader in energy management solutions.

A True Cash Cow

With 10 major acquisitions since 2016 and 4 in just the past year, Generac has sacrificed its balance sheet to better position itself for future growth. However, what shocked us is that despite all the acquisitions debt incurred, the company has been able to quickly deleverage itself, and act on the synergies it promised investors.

Financial leverage has dropped from an uninvestable 4.64 to a far more manageable 2.33, all while total assets have shot up 70% from $1.9B to $3.2B.

A similar picture is painted in Generac's cash flows. Despite the many acquisitions keeping CapEx at historical highs, free cash flow exceeded even management's loft expectations, reflected the robust demand environment the company is operating in.

With nearly 70% cash flow growth last year, and on pace for 30% this year, Generac is hitting it out of the park when it comes to capitalizing on revenue growth and overcoming expenses.

Although we do expect this explosive growth to take a back step in 2022, we still forecast upwards of 25% annual growth for the company moving forward in our DCF model.

Using these projections, alongside a WACC of 6.13% and an EV/EBITDA of 36.18, we found the fair value of shares to be about $650, a 46% bargain from current prices.

Sustainability Scorecard

At North Post Research, we have recognized the importance of valuing companies not only by traditional metrics, but also by their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. In addition to our analysis, we will be adding a sustainability scorecard that grades the beliefs and initiatives of each company. Generac's sustainability policies can be found here. Its total average score was 3.33.

Environmental: 0/10

Shocking right? A company that produces and sells clean energy technology has a 0/10 rating when it comes to the environment. This section is about environmental policy, not if the company sells sustainable products, and Generac's policy is no longer than a paragraph. No seriously, it's just a page with 3 sentences.

The company claims they have an environmental reduction strategy called "Drive to Zero" yet fail to elaborate on the specific goals, objectives, and results of the plan. How do they expect investors to verify whether environmental friendliness is truly one of their core values? With little to no information to go off of, we are forced to give the company a 0/10.

Social: 0/10

There are no social policies detailed or outlined throughout Generac's various sustainability policies. The company makes no effort to use its influence as a large company to create social value and positive social change in both the community and the world. For this, they earn 0 points.

Governance: 10/10

For all of its lackluster environmental and social performance, Generac has a rigid governance structure that it outlines through a variety of policy reports. Starting at the very top, Generac has adopted an audit oversight committee to oversee all board moves and review shareholder integrity. It serves as a checks and balances system on the company to make sure nothing goes astray.

At the employee level, the company has a wide range of ethics policies ranging from anti-corruption to harassment in the workplace. So far, their strict enforcement of these policies has worked as we have been unable to find a single case that would challenge Generac's excellent governance strategy. The flawless track record combined with the impeccable governance structure warrants a perfect score for the company.

Conclusion

A well-rounded company with a strong management team at the helm, Generac is poised to capitalize on the many growth avenues available for both its generator and clean energy storage technology businesses. Because the stock has run quite a bit and there are a variety of systemic market factors that are signaling a correction, we are cautious about buying at current levels. However, we encourage investors to initiate or add to their positions on any major dips.