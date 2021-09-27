bopav/iStock via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted measurement stock market index of 30 prominent companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. In 1916, the DJIA included twenty stocks. In 1928, just one year before the stock market crash that ushered in the Great Depression, the Dow thirty was expanded to include the following companies:

In 2021, the Dow thirty looks far different as it includes:

In 2020, Salesforce (CRM), Amgen (AMGN), and Honeywell (HON) replaced Exxon Mobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE), and Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is the product that reflects changes in one of the most closely watched stock market indices. As of Sept. 24, we were long the DIA ETF in our portfolio, but we went from long to short to long last week during a choppy period for the index.

The trend is your friend until it bends

Newton’s first law of motion is all about inertia. It states a body at rest tends to stay at rest, and a body in motion tends to stay in motion unless acted on by a net external force.

In markets, sentiment creates inertia. Prices often rise to levels that may seem irrational, unreasonable, and illogical compared to a market’s fundamentals. The bottom line is that inertia causes prices to move higher when buyers are more aggressive than sellers, and vice versa when selling dominates buying. We believe that the following trends provide market participants the opportunity to maximize profits and minimize losses. Even the world’s most successful traders and investors call markets wrong. The factor that separates winners from losers over the long term is the discipline that comes from a strategy. Strategies are plans that establish rules. Sticking with the rules is a critical component of any trend-following or other approach.

A systems-based algorithmic approach follows rules and trends, taking the most significant percentage from bullish and bearish trends. In choppy and directionless markets, it can lead to small losses. However, when trends emerge, the profits often dwarf the short-term losses, which are the cost of the approach.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a brand name

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has served as a bellwether for the overall stock market for over a century. While the S&P 500 includes far more stocks than the DJIA, the Dow 30 is the index that most people watch each day. The Nasdaq and Russell indices are sector-specific, with the Nasdaq reflecting technology and the Russell containing smaller, emerging companies with lower market caps.

Moreover, the DJIA is a brand. Many people call tissues Kleenex or colas cokes. Brand identification is one of the hallmarks of the Dow Jones Average for many novice investors and traders. Meanwhile, the DJIA's composition changes over time to reflect the market cap of the leading companies in the US industrial sector. The Dow Jones Industrial SPDR's fund summary states:

The DIA holds a portfolio of thirty DJIA stocks. At 34,798 on Friday, Sept. 24, the DIA ETF was trading at the $347.87 level. DIA had over $29.293 billion in assets under management, with an average of over 4.18 million shares changing hands each day. The ETF charges a 0.16% management fee.

The trend in the DIA has been bending

After reaching a low of $182.10 during the height of the selling that gripped markets across all asset classes during the global pandemic’s start in March 2020, the DIA ETF has been in a bullish trend, moving to a high of $356.60 in mid-August 2021.

The chart dating back to the turn of this century shows the bullish trend for the DIA ETF from the 2008 low. The ETF has made higher lows and higher highs, but there have been more than a few ugly speed bumps along the way. While the long-term trend is bullish, the short-term picture shows that the trend is bending.

Since the Aug. 16 high, the DIA has made a series of lower highs and lower lows, with the most recent nadir on Sept. 20 when it found at least a temporary bottom at $335.99. The midpoint from the high to the most recent low stands at $346.30. The ETF closed last Friday at the $347.87 level, right in the middle of the trading range.

It was a choppy week for us in the DIA. We're constantly long or short in our portfolio as we look to capture the most substantial percentage of a trend. We never change a position during a trading day. Buy or sell signals only cause us to reverse a risk position on the following day.

Since late June, the DJIA has been in a directionless trading range with no significant price trend despite the most to a new record high in mid-August. We were long the DIA from June 28 at $344.33 through Sept. 21 when we reversed to short at $341.41. We flipped to long again on September 24 at the $345.85 level. The DIA closed at the $347.87 level last Friday.

The price action in the DJIA has resulted in small losses, but DIA is only one of 10 highly-liquid assets in the trend-following portfolio. While we are long as of Sept. 27, the price action could cause us to reverse again, sooner rather than later.

Seasonality and price action are a coin toss in late September

As the stock market opens on Monday, Sept. 27, bullish and bearish factors are pulling the DJIA and the entire stock market in either direction. On the bullish side:

Natural buying for tax-deferred retirement accounts and the company’s share buyback programs continue to underpin the stock market.

With interest rates still at historic lows, TINA or there is no alternative to stocks continues to grip the asset class.

Inflationary pressures are pushing all asset prices higher, and stocks are no exception.

On the bearish side:

The Fed intends to taper its QE program starting in as soon as November. The central bank projects that the Fed Funds rate will lift off from zero in late 2022, with three to four rate hikes in 2023. Rising interest rates tend to weigh on stocks.

Corporation and individual tax rates will move higher in 2022. Higher taxes will weigh on corporate profits, limit stock buybacks, and cause investors to shy away from the stock market. Changes in the tax code could impact tax-deferred accounts, causing less buying.

Seasonality in the fall tends to cause severe corrections. The stock market crashes in 1929, 1987, and 2008 began in October.

As of Sept. 24, the trend continues to bend toward the downside. The market’s sentiment will cause buying or selling to dominate the stock market over the coming weeks as we find out if the price action on Sept. 20 was a one-day wonder or the start of a significant correction.

While we were long, we're agnostic when it comes to the past and the future. We only care about the present as the current trend is our only friend. The DIA looked shaky at the end of last week, but we will only shift from long to short when we get the signal. We always follow the rules, ignoring all other noise.

When the trend bends, we will be short DIA again as we're constantly long or short. We never miss a lasting trend. Our approach has no ego and no ax to grind. The market dictates our positions, eliminating stress and emotion from the equation.

DIA is a component of our Algo Portfolio System. The portfolio employs a systematic, algorithmic approach that eliminates emotions and stress from trading and investing. The portfolio consists of only highly liquid stocks and ETF products and is dynamic, programmed, and based on eight decades of combined experience. Portfolio positions can change from long to short or short to long each day, always positioned to catch significant price trends. As of the end of last week, the portfolio will benefit from a bullish trend in DIA shares.

Andy Hecht and Todd Horwitz