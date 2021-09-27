Oleg Elkov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is a gastrointestinal health care company that is best known for its market leading product, LINZESS. LINZESS is the first product approved by the FDA for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, or IBS-C. I believe IRWD presents an opportunity for the value-oriented investor because:

Market is undervaluing the earning potential, as shown by below sector median P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Price/Sales. Revenue has grown at a steady pace since 2016 (CAGR of 21.10%) and should continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Company has managed sales and costs effectively, leading to a strong balance sheet with high liquidity.

Undervalued by market in all relevant measures

IRWD is significantly undervalued by the market. The P/E (5.61), EV/EBITDA (9.28), and Price/Sales (5.37) are 30-80% lower than the sector medians. P/E is well below its historical average, since it hasn't recovered after stumbling in July during a market adjustment, despite the company's continued strong financial performance. IRWD has beaten revenue/EPS estimates in 7 out of the past 8 quarters. Given the leading position of their main product (LINZESS) in the market, above average profitability, and growing revenue, I don't think this low valuation is justified. I believe the market will soon realize this mispricing, and the stock price will rise to a level consistent with IRWD's performance. The P/E trend and other valuation metrics are shown below.

Strong Balance Sheet and Improving Profitability

The balance sheet of IRWD has been steadily improving for the past several years. Over the past 8 quarters, IRWD successfully increased Cash & Short Term Investments by $30-50 M per quarter, while maintaining total debt at a steady level around $400 M. In Q2 2021 the Cash & Short Term Investment accounts exceeded total debt, leading to a negative net debt position. The current ratio now stands at 4.62. These positive trends demonstrate the strength of the company's financial position. The Cash & Short Term Investment and Net Debt trends are shown below.

IRWD's profitability has been improving as well. In 2019, they spun off their soluble guanylate cyclase business into a separate company, and, in 2020, they reduced their work force by 100 full-time employees following the discontinuation of IW-3718 development. These management moves substantially reduced operation costs and improved both efficiency and margin. Profitability improved, as shown by the positive trend of EBITDA margin below.

Steady Revenue Growth

Revenue of IRWD has been steadily increasing for the past 5 years (CAGR of 21.10%) following a successful marketing campaign which expanded their customer base, and positive feedback from patients and physicians. They experienced a temporary slowdown in demand during the COVID-19 lockdown, but demand has since recovered. In the most recent earnings call, management positively revised LINZESS revenue from 3-5% YoY increase to 6-8% YoY increase. I believe the company should be able to maintain revenue growth in the foreseeable future. In May 2021, IRWD granted a license to Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) to market a generic starting in 2029, and IBS-C disease prevalence should hold steady or even increase over that time span. Factors contributing to LINZESS sales and volume trends are shown below.

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of IRWD. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($225 M) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 9.2% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 6% (lower end of management guidance) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 8% and 10%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards. 8% growth is the higher end of management guidance, and 10% assumed slight acceleration of LINZESS growth due to its leading market position and strong revenue growth within the teenager group (the FDA recently approved a labeling change which lowers the boxed warning from children less than 18 to children less than 2 years of age).

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 15-30% upside. Not surprisingly, the base case scenario at the lower end of management guidance shows 12% upside using rather conservative DCF assumptions. These numbers indicate that IRWD is undervalued. With the steady revenue growth achieved over the past couple of years and decent profitability, I believe the stock price should converge to its fair value.

Price Target Upside Base Case $15.06 12% Bullish Case $16.87 25% Very Bullish Case $18.19 35%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 9.2%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 6% (Base Case), 8% (Bullish Case), 10% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $225 M

Current Stock Price: $13.45 (09/24/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risks

Currently IRWD has only one product, LINZESS. There are definitely risks associated with being one trick pony. Revenue/earnings are almost entirely dependent on LINZESS and loss of market share will have a substantial impact on IRWD. Also, the market space is crowded and price undercutting or introduction of new drugs may compress margins. However, IRWD does have a well-regarded product with patent protection to create an economic moat, and the marketing team has been able to deliver results. While IRWD is working on a pipeline to diversify revenue stream, there are currently no significant drug candidates in clinical trials.

Conclusion

I believe IRWD presents an interesting opportunity for the value-oriented investor. Revenue from LINZESS sales has been steadily increasing for several years, and should continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Profitability metrics have been improving, and the company has built liquidity to achieve a balance sheet with net negative debt. The company has solid cash flow and a stock repurchase plan through December 2022. The company currently markets and generates revenue from only one product, which obviously prevents a risk. While IRWD continues to collaborate with other companies on R&D efforts to strengthen the product pipeline, company takeover is a distinct possibility. Overall, IRWD is trading at a low P/E, has a reliable source of cash in the foreseeable future, and I believe presents little downside.