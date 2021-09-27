piola666/E+ via Getty Images

In my previous article on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) I have laid out why GoPro is a great business and is currently undervalued. If you have not read it yet, I suggest reading that article first. As I wanted to keep the article's storyline clean and easy to follow, I did not go into discussing the balance sheet. Building on the thesis that the company is undervalued, below I want to show the $200M hidden potential of GoPro's balance sheet, explain why it will come to fruition in six months and discuss the resulting benefits for existing shareholders.

Company can return $200M to shareholders

Estimation of available cash

Because of the strategic turnaround, GoPro now has more stable revenues with a higher profit margin. This is the main reason why now the company has so much cash and why the management can be more confident in their future earnings, enabling them to distribute some of its cash to shareholders.

As of June 2021 the company had $319M cash on its balance sheet (including $33M marketable securities). GoPro's business is quite seasonal, generating the majority of its cash in the fourth quarter. After the cash inflow during the Christmas season, GoPro will have over $400M.

In order to determine how much of that cash can be realistically distributed, we need to answer two questions: Is the company over-leveraged (and does it as a result have to use the cash to pay back its debt)? How much of the $400M does the company need for its operations?

To answer the first question, let's look at the debt and compare it with the company's ability to pay back the debt. After the second quarter, GoPro had $226M debt and $57M operating leases; I will add up both for a combined debt amount of $283M.

On the other side, in the last 12 months the company generated an EBITDA of $102M, and based on the company's guidance I expect an EBITDA of $123M for the full year of 2021. (Please note: the figures below are the same as in my previous article + extra info on the depreciation; for my calculation logic please refer to the previous article).

Source: Author of this article

No matter which EBITDA we use, the Debt/EBITDA ratio is very healthy:

Source: Author of this article

Regarding the second question: Obviously, some cash is necessary for business purposes and only a part of the available cash can be distributed to shareholders. To roughly estimate how much cash is necessary to keep operations running smooth, I looked at what were the lower cash levels in recent quarters. At the end of 2019 and in September 2020 the company was sitting at only $150M in cash and was managing just fine. To be a bit conservative, I will add another $50M as GoPro possibly needs some extra cash to finance its growth.

Therefore I expect that roughly $200M can realistically be returned to shareholders, marking a completely new chapter for GoPro.

Timing of the cash distribution

Estimating when this topic will become relevant is quite straightforward in this case. The big cash inflow from the Christmas business will be reported together with the annual report in April 2022.

Or in the words of CEO Brian McGee:

I think let's get through this year and post that cash on the balance sheet and then, we have options for shareholder returns possibly in 2022.

Also in April, the company needs to pay back $125M of its outstanding debt, certainly triggering a discussion regarding cash allocation. If the company decides to not take on new debt, it would decrease the available cash position accordingly, but it would also lead to drastically reduced interest payments, resulting in a higher net income going forward.

In any case, all signs point to a decision by April 2021, and I believe no matter how the management decides (besides choosing to keep all the cash in the company), it will have a positive impact on the stock price.

Effect on stock price

Taking cash out of a company or putting cash into a company, in theory, should not have an impact on shareholders. From practice, we know that this often does not hold true. In the case of GoPro I believe that on the one hand, paying a dividend will attract a new group of investors, leading to higher valuation multiples and on the other hand, buying back stocks will speed up the process of closing the gap between the value of the company and the price of the stock. (repayment of debt is also a viable option, but I will not discuss this below)

2% dividend: attracting new group of investors

While in the past it didn't make any sense for GoPro's management to even think about paying a dividend, now that the revenues are becoming more stable, paying a dividend becomes more and more likely.

The available $200M cash allows the company to pay the dividend, but the dividend amount will likely not be based on the cash that the company has available but rather on the profit that the company is able to generate. Based on the recent two quarters as well as the guidance for the remaining quarters, I expect a net income of $80M for the full year of 2021 (assuming interest payments stay stable at $5.5M per quarter, an effective tax rate of 21% and no extraordinary effects).

Source: Author of this article

A reasonable payout ratio for the company will be around 30%-40% (i.e. around $30M cash). Based on the current market cap of $1.45B this would imply a dividend yield of around 2%, which is around 0.7% higher than the S&P 500. This will attract a completely new group of investors who previously wouldn't look into buying a company like GoPro: dividend investors, especially ones that look for dividend growth. Such a shift in the mindset of dividend investors will not happen overnight, but I am confident that with the relatively low payout ratio and a growing business, with every reported quarter, GoPro can gradually convince more of this group of investors. Such a shift in the mindset of investors will certainly lead to higher multiples on the earnings of the company.

Another aspect worth mentioning: By paying a dividend, being short on GoPro will become more expensive. I bring up this point because the stock is relatively heavily shorted (13% of float shorted).

Stock buybacks

The other possible go-to method to put money back into the pockets of the shareholders can be a stock buyback program. Subtracting the $30M used for dividends, there are $170M left for such a program. Based on the current market cap, the company would be able to buy back a bit over 11% of the outstanding shares ($170M / $1500M).

The stock buyback will not "create" value for existing shareholders as the cash position is part of the valuation. However, it can certainly help speed up the process of closing the gap between the stock price and the actual value of the company; also stock buybacks are pretty much always rewarded with a higher stock price.

The bottom line

The cash that the company will have available after the fourth quarter can help the company to attract new investors and will also act as a catalyst for closing the discrepancy between price and value mentioned in my previous article. I believe this fact is currently still being ignored by the market and my long thesis will come to fruition once the market changes its perception of GoPro.