Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has run into significant challenges when it comes to its first billion dollar acquisition. The company's acquisition of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) presents an interesting situation. When an acquisition runs into hurdles, perceived or real, the spread on the deal normally increases to reflect the increased risk that the deal might not close.

We're seeing the exact opposite with the Five9 acquisition where the spread on the deal was 3.95% the week after the deal was announced and it even eclipsed 5% on Aug. 6, 2021. The first roadblock the deal hit was on Aug. 30, 2021, when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said that it won't allow a "streamlined" review of the transaction and they would have to look deeper into the deal. The FCC was asked to refer the case to the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Service Sector for review to determine whether this application poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States. Under normal circumstances, news like this would have caused the spread on the deal to increase significantly, but what we saw was that the spread started going negative shortly after this announcement, as you can see from our spread history chart below.

Five9 Spread History Chart (source: InsideArbitrage database)

The second hurdle showed up on Sept. 17, 2021, when proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended a vote by shareholders against Zoom's deal for Five9, citing growth concerns. We normally do not see ISS recommend that shareholders vote against a deal. It did not help that in its latest earnings report, Zoom mentioned that its business could face potential risks related to Five9's operations in Russia.

The latest hurdle faced by this deal came on Sept. 21, 2021, when The Wall Street Journal reported that "A Justice Department-led panel is investigating Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s deal to buy an American customer-service software company, citing potential national-security risks posed by the U.S. videoconferencing giant’s China ties."

The spread on the deal dropped to -3.02% in the first week of September and continued to decline and is currently at an astounding -12.5%. At its current price Five9 is below where it was trading before the deal with Zoom was announced. This is partially because Zoom has dropped nearly 25% since the deal was announced and since this is an all stock deal, Five9 dropped along with Zoom. However Zoom and Five9's stock became inversely correlated since the start of September reflecting investor expectations that the deal is unlikely to go through.

Zoom Five9 Stock Correlation (source: Yahoo Finance)

If you were of the persuasion that Five9 is likely to do well as an independent company and that the deal is unlikely to go through, it might make sense to wait for the deal to fail and pick up Five9 at an attractive price if we see forced selling by arbitrageurs. We saw this recently when Aon's acquisition of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) failed, and on the third day of forced selling, the stock dipped below $200. WLTW is now trading at $233.83 and recently announced a huge $4 billion buyback accounting for more than 13% of the market cap of the company at the time of announcement.

For more background about the Five9 deal, check out what we wrote in our Merger Arbitrage Mondays post on July 26, 2021 after it was announced:

The acquisition of Five9 by Zoom Video Communications was the largest deal announced last week. In the past two years Zoom Video Communications has gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic as people across the globe started working from home and school continued remotely due to the lockdown. The acquisition of Five9 will enable Zoom to enhance its presence with enterprise customers. Zoom originally priced its IPO between $28 and $32 before pricing up and going public at $36 in April 2019. The stock closed its first day of trading at $62 implying a price/sales ratio of over 40 times trailing sales. This valuation was too rich for my liking and I decided to stay on the sidelines. Less than a year later the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the stock went parabolic. I did start a position in the early days of the pandemic as the world around us had changed and what had previously looked like very rich valuation seemed less so in this new world of remote work and school. The stock eventually peaked over $568 this February and then gave back some of those gains in the ensuing months. Trading at $359, the stock is still expensive trading at 31 times trailing sales, 25 times forward sales and a forward P/E of 120. It makes perfect sense that Zoom is using its expensive stock to purchase assets like Five9 that will allow the company to enter adjacent markets. When Twilio (TWLO) acquired SendGrid in a $3 billion deal that almost didn’t happen, the market perceived that deal as indicating that Twilio’s organic growth had peaked and Twilio’s stock dropped after the deal was announced. As an investor in Twilio and a user of both products for several years, the deal made a lot of strategic sense to me and eventually the market warmed up to Twilio again. Zoom did not see its stock drop much in response to this deal either because the market saw the outcome of the Twilio – SendGrid deal or because partial remote work and school appear to be here to stay. Five9 is a provider of cloud contact center software (“CCaaS”) and it has a $24 billion TAM (total addressable market). Five9’s TAM will join Zoom’s standalone $62B TAM for a cumulative TAM of $86B.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were six SPAC IPOs filed and two new SPAC business combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Tiedemann Group, Alvarium Investments Limited and Cartesian Growth Corporation (GLBL) jointly announced entry into a definitive business combination agreement. This proposed transaction will form Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, which is expected to be a leading independent, global investment firm providing institutions, entrepreneurs, families and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as investment strategies and services. On Sept. 21, 2021, Transfix, a leading digital freight platform, announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with G Squared Ascend (GSQD).

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, 2021.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType CLDB 27.16 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 15.43 -0.58% -3.98% 3.40% All Stock CIT 50.74 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) 844.55 3.20% 0.54% 2.66% All Stock CHNG 21.37 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 407.08 20.50% 17.90% 2.60% All Cash SOLY 20.65 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) 9.44% 7.93% 1.51% All Cash FOE 20.36 Prince International Corporation (N/A) 8.06% 6.64% 1.42% All Cash SBBP 2.09 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) 2.49 -6.60% -3.85% -2.75% All Stock BOCH 14.81 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 37.08 0.15% 3.12% -2.97% All Stock FIVN 172.25 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) 272.36 -12.51% -9.07% -3.44% All Stock AJRD 42.66 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 349.52 19.55% 23.07% -3.52% All Cash MSON 25.86 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) 14.66 8.28% 12.81% -4.53% Special Conditions

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 136 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 10 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 49 Stock Deals 35 Stock & Cash Deals 9 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 96 Aggregate Deal Consideration $881.13 billion

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit TEDU 04/30/2021 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) $4.00 $1.42 09/30/2021 181.69% 16579.23% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $17.97 12/31/2021 61.38% 233.37% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $21.37 12/31/2021 20.50% 77.93% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $42.66 12/31/2021 19.55% 74.33% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $182.34 $157.24 12/31/2021 15.96% 60.68% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.01 06/30/2022 11.69% 15.40% JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $71.64 12/31/2021 10.34% 39.33% SOLY 05/10/2021 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) $22.60 $20.65 09/30/2021 9.44% 861.68% MSON 07/29/2021 Bioventus Inc. (BVS) $28.00 $25.86 12/31/2021 8.28% 31.46% FOE 05/11/2021 Prince International Corporation (N/A) $22.00 $20.36 03/31/2022 8.06% 15.81%

Conclusion:

Even as we see multiple deals receiving shareholder approvals every week, we also notice regulators stepping in every now and then to challenge deals and ask companies to refile to provide more time for review. In the case of the Five9 - Zoom deal, there is evident risk involved with respect to regulatory approvals with Five9 having operations in Russia and Zoom having ties in China.