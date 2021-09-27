Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is a PPE company that saw a boost with the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. The company saw profits skyrocket over 1,000%. The company went from earnings of $.23 a share in 2019 to $3.51 for 2020.

In a way, the company has been a victim of its own success. The earnings comparables are so strong that the company warned they could not sustain the incredible earnings growth generated from the COVID crisis. However, the company is still growing from pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Let's take a look at the last earnings release last week.

As you can see they're making more money than ever. Net sales of $36.9M up from $28.2M in Q4 2020. Net income is up to $7.9M from $1.9M in Q4 2020. The EBITDA is up over 4.5 times. The company has nearly $60M in cash with zero debt.

Lakeland is a victim of its own success

Orders for PPE products were so strong that many companies ordered excess inventory that's rapidly being worked off due to the Delta variant. The company is benefiting from increased business in Asia over the last quarter. However, revenues missed expectations due to shipping costs and delays in ports.

I believe the market is missing the underlying growth that's being skewed by blowout earnings in 2020. Lakeland is making more money and has more cash on the balance sheet than at any time in the companies history.

Here's a clip from CEO Charles Roberson on the earnings call.

Lakeland has been a terrible underperformer since February, is the 60% sell-off overdone?

Let's take a look at the charts.

As one can see by looking at the chart above, Lakeland made a strong rally all the way up to the $48-dollar level in February. Since then it has been a long and painful journey to the $20 level.

The stock is now trading below the 200-day moving average with very little bounce. Plain and simple, this stock with zero debt and $60M in cash, and a share count of around 8M is down close to 60% from its high.

Lakeland made more profit in the first six months than they have ever made in the history of the company over a full-year period.

This company is under covered, very thinly traded, and has the potential to rocket back to the upside with any more COVID outbreaks in the future.

Management doubled their stock buyback of $5M and pledged another $5M share repurchase as the first $5M was used at a price of $21.88 a share.

Bear case scenario

Lakeland is a small cap with very little coverage. The company has tough comparables that look like they're in negative earnings growth which is really skewed compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Shipping delays and COVID shutdowns could cut into profit margins going forward. The company has factories around the globe including Vietnam, which has been in shutdown.

The company does not pay a dividend and is sitting on a big pile of cash.

Bull Case

Lakeland Industries is financially strong with nearly $60M on the balance sheet. The company bought back $5M worth of shares in Q2 at $21.89, with another $5M authorized in the last two weeks.

The company has streamlined their processes and own their own manufacturing facilities around the world. Demand in Asia is strong and restocking will be needed in the US as stockpiles draw down.

Any other pandemics or medical emergencies will cause demand to spike which will dramatically increase earnings. Tough comparables will be rolling off going forward.

Conclusion

Lakeland Industries is a PPE company in medical, fire and safety, and the oil and gas industries. The stock is off 60% from its highs in February. The stock price has consolidated and capitulated down to the $20 level.

There's very little coverage on Lakeland. The stock is undervalued on many metrics. The company has zero debt, free cash flow, and is trading around 10 times earnings. The stock is worth at least $30 a share in my opinion.

Investors with a one-year time horizon could see a 40% to 50% rally as the company continues to grow and build cash. Management could begin to implement a dividend strategy which I believe they should do.

As always, do your own research and make your own decisions on any new stock purchases. I think Lakeland has a good risk-reward scenario with limited downside.