Background

Upon announcing blowout earnings with 28% revenue growth, operating margin expansion from 37.0% to 41.8%, and a 28% dividend increase, Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock nevertheless nosedived from $193 to $172 on August 2nd, and has declined to $161 since. The earnings were reported alongside Square's (SQ) announcement of the acquisition of Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF), a buy now, pay later (BNPL) specialist.

In the wake of the Afterpay announcement, markets have concluded that caution towards GPN is warranted, at best, and, at worst, that it's an ill-fated legacy payments provider. But Global Payments has shown to be a dominant and disruptive force itself in the past. So, let's examine the facts to determine what the present and future prospects hold for the company.

Unfazed By Disruptive Fintech

CEO Jeff Sloan recognizes these industry forces and used the company's September 8th investor day to respond to this line of thinking. The conviction in Sloan's presentation was obvious as he laid down the gauntlet, so to speak, in light of the recent developments:

We don't rebrand products, like IPP or BNPL that we've been selling for decades, as novel, because they're not. . . In fact, we will power more than one and one-half billion BNPL transactions this year alone. And we're very proud of that, but we should call it out for what it is: a routine part of our business that we enable every single day.

Sloan pointed out that Global Payments' best performance has been against the backdrop of the rise of Afterpay, Square, Stripe, Adyen, and other fintech startups and disruptors across the past several years. Further, he outlined how Global Payments' strategy and value proposition is uniquely differentiated from its rivals who largely serve different market niches.

With that background in mind, I'm conducting a deep dive into Global Payments, one of the most recent additions to my Prime Portfolio, as well taking a look at BNPL and the broader fintech disruption risk.

My Objective For An Investment In Global Payments

As background, I've committed to building a concentrated portfolio of approximately 15 world-class companies in the Prime Portfolio, while targeting long holding periods and minimal turnover. I apply a framework designed with those objectives in mind as I evaluate investment opportunities.

How I Think About Global Payments

My primary concerns as I build out the portfolio center on three key criteria:

Is the business simple and understandable? Is the business a franchise? What are the business' prospects 10 to 20 years into the future?

Although these questions are inspired by Warren Buffett, I apply them according to my own unique investing style. Key to my concerns is identifying competitively advantaged businesses with a track record of success, bright future prospects, and great odds of compounding cash flow over a long time horizon. With that in mind, let's begin the analysis.

Is Global Payments' Business Simple And Understandable?

The business of Global Payments possesses many similarities to Fiserv (FISV), which I also own and have profiled recently on Seeking Alpha. Indeed, overlaying the charts of the two stocks indicates that they have traded closely over the past five years (see image below). That said, I view the relative valuation of GPN more favorably at the present time and note GPN's larger exposure to the fastest growing merchant acceptance industry. I also consider the merchant acceptance space as one worth a concentrated bet, even if spread across two companies.

Global Payments' business is organized into three reportable segments:

1. Merchant Solutions - The company provides payments and software technologies through integrated solutions, vertical software solutions, and omnichannel services. Integrated solutions enables merchants to accept payments integrated with merchants' existing business software.

Vertical markets solutions include software that Global Payments owns and offers to clients, including in the ambulatory physician (ACTIVE Network, AdvancedMD), education (loan services, K-12 e-commerce/in-person payments), restaurants & hospitality (Xenial), gaming, and other industries. This is a software/payments hybrid model where customers purchase operations-focused software with embedded payments capabilities.

Lastly, merchant solutions' e-commerce and omnichannel offering entails the acceptance of payments through both retail and e-commerce channels in a blended platform conducive to multiple payment environments.

The diagram below depicts the information flow of a typical payments transaction. A card issuer (i.e. Chase, Wells Fargo, etc.) issues a credit card to a consumer. The consumer presents the card for a $100 payment to a merchant. The merchant relies on the acquirer (i.e. Global Payments) to process the transaction by communicating with the card networks (i.e. Visa, MasterCard). The card networks clear the transaction with the card issuer and authorize the transaction. The issuer extends payment to the merchant with cuts of the payment allocated among the merchant, acquirer, card network, and issuer. Global Payments keeps approximately $0.50 (0.5%) of the transaction value, such as in the example below.

The key merchant segment comprises 64% of GPN's revenue and 69% of its operating profit in H1 2021.

2. Issuer Solutions - The issuer segment provides outsourced services to card issuers (financial institutions) to efficiently manage their consumer card offerings without the administrative burden. This segment generates revenue from contracts with issuers. Revenues are based on the number of accounts, transactions, statements mailed, cards issued, and other services provided. The segment makes up 23% of both revenue and operating profit in 2021.

3. Business & Consumer Solutions - This ancillary business provides basic financial services to the underbanked with revenues generated through cardholder fees, either on a monthly/annual plan or a fee-per-transaction plan. This segment represents 12% of revenue and 8% of operating profit.

Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 Revenue % Operating Income % Merchant $2,439 64.3% $1,156.8 68.7% Issuer 886 23.3% 385.8 22.9% B&C Solutions 471 12.4% 142.1 8.4% Total $3,795 100.0% $1,685 100.0% Interco Eliminations (42.5) (139.3) Total $3,752.7 $1,545.0

Is Competition Eroding Global Payments' Business?

As eluded in the open, Global Payments, despite competitive advantages and a history of success, operates in a dynamic industry with numerous competitive challenges. At the forefront of investors' minds now are the encroachment of startup fintechs and BNPL. We can begin to assess the disruption risk by collecting analyses of the company's relative competitive positioning, BNPL's payments market share and growth potential, and other factors.

For its part, Morningstar asserts that GPN's competitive niche is stable. This niche places it well above the micro-merchant focus of Square and other upstarts, but below the merchant size of larger competitors. Per Morningstar Premium:

We think the company's small merchant focus leaves it operating in a distinct niche that shields it from its largest competitors, and in this niche, it is a clear leader. . .a range that is both materially lower than the area of focus for larger providers and higher than the micromerchants being serviced by newer upstarts such as Square.

Per his superb Cash Flow Compounders Seeking Alpha subscription service, Thomas Lott argues that Square's payments volumes and growth rates remain too small to be a major threat and that BNPL risk is overstated:

The [BNPL] industry last year was $90 billion in total growing at a 13% CAGR. Even if it doubles in 3 years, that would only represent 2% of card spending. Again, the dollars are just not that material, and the $7 trillion in (credit card) spending is only in the U.S.

Further, recent independent research by TransUnion indicates that BNPL users are simultaneously increasing their credit card spending and balances in greater proportion than individuals who don't use BNPL services, another indication that BNPL doesn't represent an outsized threat to traditional card and payments services because BNPL users are also actively purchasing with credit cards.

Even so, GPN itself processes 128 million BNPL payment installments monthly and have new BNPL checkout options with Visa and MasterCard. So, growth in the space-which doesn't seem to be aggressively eating total market size for card payments-is shared by GPN.

For his part, Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan remains confident in his company's positioning. He says, that:

Many of the names you hear today as potential disruptors have, in fact, been competitors of ours for a decade or more. . . And as this slide indicates, we have delivered consistent performance throughout our tenure and we have generated the greatest value creation in our history during this period.

Sloan backs up his comments with a graphic displaying GPN's consistent earnings growth across years against a backdrop of IPOs and fintech startups:

Sloan asks, "What's changed? The willingness of markets to fund loss-making models or the ability of competitors using funny money for stock swaps? Candidly, we've seen all that before in our history. . . It should be clear at this point that those have not been at our expense."

My opinion is that Global Payments' biggest risk remains disintermediation of the current payments process and that BNPL and other current concerns are distractions, by comparison. Further, based on my research it seems to me that the technologies posing risk to Global Payments have not been implemented at scale.

Still, the industry is undergoing change and new technologies. Only time will tell for certain what the final outcome will be. The situation bears careful monitoring of new developments that could change the competitive balance in the industry. Investors would do well to watch closely to consider (1) the effect of new developments on an investment in GPN and (2) whether it makes sense to be invested in the company(ies) eventually able to establish a new payments paradigm, whether that is Global Payments or competitors.

Is Global Payments' Business A Franchise and What Are Its Prospects 10-20 Years Into The Future?

Merchant acquirers possess moderate switching costs and scale is critical to furthering competitive advantages. Global Payments and the overall industry also benefit from favorable long-term tailwinds which include continued digitization of payments and capturing share in the business-to-business (B2B) industry which dwarfs consumer payments yet relies on checks for 50% of transactions. And payments businesses are naturally scalable, with each incremental transaction helping to expand margins over time. Global Payments reached a 41.8% adjusted operating margin in Q2 2021 and now guides to 50-75 basis point expansion in annual operating margins over the next 2 to 3 years. Competitor Fiserv boasts adjusted operating margins that have grown from 25% in 2015 to 31.4% in 2020. And payments companies have the distinct advantage as a natural inflation hedge since much of revenue is tied to payments volume; as prices consumers pay inflate so do payments companies' revenues.

Taken together, these factors have powered GPN to an exceptional track record of performance. Its historical returns reach 16.5% annualized over the past five years and 22.3% over the past ten. If not for the decline since early August, then the 1-year and 3-year returns would've been 12% and 15% annually (instead of -6% and 8%). As such, I view the lower recent returns as an opportunity to make a timely investment rather than a sign that performance is leveling off.

GPN Historical Returns 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Total % -6% 27% 114% 653% Annualized % -6.2% 8.3% 16.5% 22.3%

Although past performance doesn't guarantee future results, GPN has multiple factors working in its favor. Recently announced exclusive distribution partnerships with Google (GOOGL) and Amazon Web Services (AMZN) could be seen as validation that Global Payments has what it takes to continue to be a premier payments company in today's technological environment.

The company is also at the beginning of what it believes to be a multi-year ramp up in digitization of B2B payments. The company already boasts more than $600 million of B2B revenue today from the following activities:

> $315 billion of annual payments volume on commercial cards.

> 52 million invoices processed.

40% growth in annual ACH volume.

$25 billion in annual gross dollar volume of payroll transactions.

Global Payments is bolstering its B2B presence with its recent acquisition of accounts payable automation software provider MineralTree and an expected $28 billion of new growth capital from free cash flow and debt capacity through 2025 to finance further investments in B2B and other areas.

It will pursue this massive B2B payments volume through acquisitions and by cross selling to its current ecosystem of clients and partners. Even small progress toward capturing more of this $125 trillion payments market can deliver an outsized impact for GPN. The chart below illustrates the scale of underpenetrated B2B payments compared to Global Payments' more saturated consumer market.

And further shift from cash and check to digital payments increases the total market opportunity of Global Payments' consumer payments business. With these drivers, management expects revenue growth in the low double digits and adjusted earnings per share growth of approximately 17-20% per year.

Based on current estimates, GPN trades at 20x current year earnings, 17x forward earnings, and 14.5x 2023 earnings. This is a fair price for a solid business with a history of success and a favorable profitability and margin profile in a growing market. Repricing to a modest 25x current year earnings could push GPN to a quick 25% return. Achieving 2023's earnings estimates and a higher 25x P/E would result in a 73% two-year return.

My approach to Global Payments is to remain invested to benefit from industry tailwinds and the company's strong execution. Excellence usually stays excellent and recent company performance indicates continued strength if we can see past the disruptive fears. I remain invested until new information convinces me otherwise.

Portfolio Allocation

GPN currently commands 4.8% of the Prime Portfolio as the eighth-largest position. My three purchases range from $158 to $198. Combined with FISV, these two make up 10.1% of the portfolio.

Prime recently disposed of Match Group (MTCH) shares, originally purchased at $17.60 in June '17 and sold one-third in February '21 at $170.10 and the remaining two-thirds three weeks ago in September '21 at $163.00/share, which net of a 2018 special dividend of $2/share, corporate reorg fees, and commissions brought the total pretax gain to 999%, the best ever return for Prime. Those funds were recycled into purchases of GPN and Lithia Motors (LAD). MTCH remains on the watch list for future purchase as circumstances change.

My favorites for new money today remain Lithia Motors, Global Payments, and possibly Alphabet or Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) (not yet included in Prime).

I welcome your comments on Global Payments' strength as a long-term investment, future disruption risk, counter-arguments to my conclusions, or other ideas and recommendations you'd make for future capital deployment in my Prime Portfolio.