The stock market has met choppy waters of late, but that should not come as a surprise due to the fact September has often been one of the worst trading months of the year. Not only has September been a poor month for trading, but the S&P 500 has also been trading at extreme valuations with a P/E ratio of 35x.

For much of 2020, growth stocks were the clear leaders in the market, but in 2021 it has been more of a mixed bag with value and dividend stocks making solid gains and growth positions being more of a mixed bag.

Picking and choosing dividend stocks are hard to come by, especially in a time with many staple names trading at high valuations. This is where the idea of an ETF or Exchange Traded Fund can be a great investment.

A Great High-Yield ETF

Compounding dividends is a great way to build wealth long-term. Investing in stocks that pay dividends and then having those dividends automatically reinvested will attribute to your wealth over the years.

The great thing about investing is the options you have. You can invest in individual stocks, which along with it comes higher risk and more hands on, or you can take a safer hands off approach and invest in ETFs.

Exchange Traded Funds come in all shapes and sizes. You can invest in ETFs that tracked positions based on indexes, market caps, sectors, or types. Dividends are one of my favorite ways to invest in the market.

One of the best Dividend ETFs to invest in for higher yields is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

For much of the past year, the VYM ETF has outpaced the S&P 500, but the return of some higher growth names within the S&P 500 has swayed the positions.

As of writing this, the VYM ETF has returned 31.5% compared to the S&P 500 returning 35.1%.

VYM currently has a weighted P/E ratio of 18.5x, which is about the average of where valuation has been over the past five years. Valuation is much more attractive than where the fund traded as recent as last month when the ETF traded with the P/E above 20x.

As we just saw, VYM has been tracking the S&P 500 and even outperforming the index for much of the past year all while trading at a valuation almost half of the S&P 500.

Due to valuation, especially in a time when the market as a whole is still inflated, the Vanguard High Yield ETF is looking like a sound investment.

Let's look at the Top 10 Holdings.

Top Holdings Within The Fund

Company (Symbol) Holding Percentage JPMorgan Co (JPM) 3.56% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.37% The Home Depot Inc (HD) 2.59% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 2.56% Bank of America Corp (BAC) 2.33% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) 2.05% Pfizer Inc (PFE) 1.90% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) 1.84% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) 1.71% Verizon Communications (VZ) 1.69% TOTAL 23.60%

As you can see in the chart above, the fund holds some fantastic dividend paying stocks. Here is a look at how these top 10 have performed over the past year.

As you can see, bank shares BAC and JPM have performed quite well over the past year, pacing the fund higher. Verizon Communications is the funds only top 10 position in negative territory over the course of the past 12 months.

A Safe and Sound Dividend

As I already mentioned, the strategy behind the VYM fund is to invest in sound investments with high(er) yield dividends.

As I write this, the fund is paying an annual dividend of $2.97, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.83%. The best dividend is a safe dividend you can rely on and one that is growing.

Looking at the top 10 positions in the fund, you can see they all have pretty safe dividends that are represented by lower payout ratios.

Over the course of the past five years, VYM has seen the annual dividend increase an average of ~7% per year. I personally like to invest in dividend growth stocks, where dividend growth is over 10%, but in the case of VYM, you are looking more for yield. However, getting a near 3% annual dividend combined with 7% annual growth is pretty solid in my opinion.

When it comes to ETFs that pay dividends, the actual payment can really vary from one year to the next. ETFs pay dividends based on the collective group of stocks the fund invests in and what those companies are paying in terms of dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Utilizing exchange traded funds is a great way to invest. It is hands off and a great way to diversify your portfolio. When looking to add some dividend yield to your portfolio, look no further than the Vanguard High Yield ETF, which invests in some high-quality dividend paying stocks.

VYM has outperformed the S&P 500 for much of the past year, until recently, but at the same time it trades at a valuation almost half of that of the S&P 500. So in other words, VYM is trading at a solid valuation.

