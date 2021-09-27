Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Toyota digs in with hybrids in the US and anti-BEV stance

This fall, Toyota (NYSE:TM) is releasing a new Lexus NX which is “designed, engineered with the future of luxury in mind”. Several different engine configurations are offered, with a new 2.4 L Turbo engine as a big feature, along with a 2.4 L naturally aspirated engine as an alternative. While a first-ever Lexus plug-in hybrid is offered; this has a small battery (36-mile range) and a 2.5 L 4 cylinder engine. The hybrid delivers 36 mpg fuel efficiency… why bother with the hybrid for that fuel efficiency?

It is a big (missing) statement that no BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version of this vehicle is available. The fact that Toyota makes a big thing of its first-ever plug-in hybrid indicates how out of line with other manufacturers the company has become.

Toyota positioning in the US

Company press releases give a powerful insight into a company.

A press release from Toyota on 24 September 2021 concerns a mobility partnership with 33 mountain resorts in Vail Resort’s US portfolio, to enhance the guest experience for outdoor adventurers. Toyota will provide fuel-efficient transport with a focus on sustainability. This means that in the first year of the partnership, 25% of the vehicles will be hybrids… so 75% will be fully ICE vehicles. The release says that Toyota is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility.

A press release on Sept 21 2021 concerns Toyota’s Mississippi plant which assembles 170,000 of the top-selling Toyota Corolla (an ICE car) each year. 1.4 million Toyota Corollas have been assembled at the plant since assembly started in 2011. Toyota claims that the Mississippi plant is the North American model for promoting sustainable environmental performance. The facility accesses geothermal power for heating in the cooler months. It uses a sophisticated filtration system to reduce annual water usage by 6%. An electronic system is used to avoid 22,740 pounds of waste paper annually (saving 273 trees). Toyota supports biodiversity on the manufacturing site, with three conservation themes: native habitat restoration, green landscaping and pollinators.

What was not emphasised in the warm release about the Mississippi site is that it produces cars with an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) that are a major source of emissions that must be urgently reduced. Saving 273 trees is one thing, saving the planet is another.

Another press release on 23 September 2021 concerns Toyota’s first US manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California. This facility supplies parts for their Tacoma truck, an ICE vehicle that has a fuel consumption of 18-24 mpg (3.5 L V6 or 2.7 L 4-Cyl engine). Just as with the Mississippi plant, Toyota goes to extraordinary lengths to achieve environmental quality, with low volatile organic lubricants, HEPA filters, a storm water filtration system. The facility makes substantial donations for community causes.

The above are fine environmental and community services, but the products to which the facility contributes (Tacoma trucks) are ICE vehicles which cause a lot of emissions in achieving their 18-24 mpg.

Finally, on September 20, 2021, Toyota reported on its major program supporting the Monarch butterfly migration, with 18 pollinator sites across the US. Toyota makes a big deal of supporting environmental diversity.

I find that the above recent press releases hard to comprehend in the context of a global crisis caused by emissions, with transport a major contributor… and Toyota resolutely not only refusing to engage with full electrification of transport (exit from ICE) but also lobbying to slow adoption of BEVs by other manufacturers.

US environmental groups react to Toyota’s anti-BEV stance

In a response to Toyota’s continued lobbying to oppose Biden Administration tailpipe emissions reductions plans and support for the introduction of BEVs, more than a dozen environmental, public interest and car industry groups have written to Toyota urging it to stop being obstructive. They seek a meeting with Tetsuo Ogawa, Toyota’s US President and CEO to seek him to address Toyota’s unhelpful and harmful lobbying. The list of harmful actions by Toyota raised by the groups is long. Perhaps the most egregious was the action that Toyota took to work with the Trump administration to address internal management of the EPA.

The environmental groups foreshadow asking consumers to stop buying Toyota vehicles should it continue its anti-climate mitigation actions.

Will Toyota escape censure at COP26 in Glasgow?

The above examples of recent press releases from Toyota’s US website indicate Toyota’s pride in its sustainability and environmental credentials. Its corporate headquarters also emphasises its commitment to human causes.

As indicated above, this is at odds with Toyota’s lobbying and determination not to exit production of ICE cars, notwithstanding that it obfuscates by producing hybrid cars which it terms as being electrified. The point is that Toyota’s hybrids have large ICE (eg. 2.4 L) and minimal battery size, so that any significant distance traveled involves gas consumption (and hence emissions).

Transport is identified as “low hanging fruit” in the urgent need to reduce emissions and this is why virtually all car manufacturers other than Toyota are focusing on production of BEVs. Toyota is producing BEVs only where it has to in order to sell vehicles (notably China and Europe).

It seems almost certain that Toyota will come under scrutiny at the CP26 meeting in Glasgow, where countries are being asked to increase their emissions reductions with a goal of 50% reduction by 2030. Toyota will not achieve this with a Monarch butterfly migration program.

Nissan joins the “Race to Zero”

Toyota’s fellow Japanese carmaker Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)(OTCPK:NSANF) is not helping by fully committing to address emissions at all levels, including exiting manufacture of cars with an ICE.

In August 2021 Nissan became the first Japanese car manufacturer to join the “Race to Zero” Nissan has committed to the Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign. The goal is halving global emissions by 2030. Nissan’s goal is that 100% of its new vehicle offerings will be fully electric by the early 2030’s in key markets of Japan, China, US and Europe. In July Nissan unveiled EV36Zero, a 1 billion pound investment in a UK EV hub which brings together three initiatives: electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.

Conclusion

We live in remarkable times, where crises keep coming (eg. COVID), but the constant has been ever-increasing evidence for dangerous climate change. The COP26 climate meeting (postponed in 2020 by COVID) is likely to be the last time global action can be enacted to provide some hope that disaster can be averted. There is a lot of intention but still concrete action lags what is needed. However major corporations have engaged and there seems some hope that key countries, including China, India, Europe and the US, finally recognise that action is essential.

Transport is a big issue with ground transport causing ~10% of global emissions. A solution with full electrification is evident and most car manufacturers are engaged. The COP26 conference has formed a Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Council which comprises Government Ministers and representatives from some of the world’s largest (~50% new vehicle sales globally) and most progressive car markets (California, Canada, Denmark, European communities, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico. Netherlands, Norway, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, UK). The clear goal is to accelerate the pace of global transition to zero emissions vehicles everywhere around the world. Shigehiro Tanaka, Vice-Minister for International Affairs is the signatory from Japan.

This is a bad time for Toyota because it is not ready to engage, even though it is one of the world’s leading car manufacturers. Investors need to watch closely what happens at COP26 in Glasgow in November as it could herald significant change for Toyota’s business.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely the electrification of transport. I hope that my close attention to Toyota at this critical time helps you and your financial advisor think about your transport investments.