adisa/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) the $16B food giant, will announce Q1, 2022 results on October 7 before market open. The packaged food company which derives almost all its revenues in the United States owns a sizable chunk of the freezer aisle with popular brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet and Birds Eye.

The Chicago, Illinois based packaged foods firm is heavily present in the Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International and Foodservice segments. Key competitors for Conagra Brands Inc. include Kellogg Company (K), Hormel Foods (HRL) and McCormick (MKC).

With a both price-to-book and price earnings ratios at multi-year lows, coupled with an expansion in operating margins, the stock looks primed to re-find some of its mojo.

The stay-at-home mantra has unquestionably been positive for the firm as strong results in consumer-focused segments such as Grocery & Snacks and Refrigerated & Frozen offset the SARS-Cov2 induced decline in growth in the eat-out focused Food Service segments.

This trend in revenues is likely to change as a gradual re-opening provides additional upside impetus in restaurant-focused food sales. However, higher cost input inflation remains a risk for the firm - including material costs and transportation.

Guidance on these two items - both the forecast recovery in dining-out and inflationary pressures on input costs will be a focal point in this quarter's management discussion and analysis.

My outlook for Conagra Brands Inc. remains neutral. While the stock would not make-up a long-term holding in my target portfolio of risky assets, it does present some opportunity for a punctual earnings trade during the event.

Source: Market Chameleon

Brief Overview

Price action for long term equity holders has been disappointing. Over a 5-year holding period, the stock has measurably underperformed several peers, with total returns of -8.52%. Only Kellogg Brands, posting -17.67% over the same period, has performed worse out of the basket of selected securities.

In any case, both firms have markedly underachieved the consumer staples benchmark, which has posted +32.72% on a like-for-like basis. McCormick remains a long-term standout with the stock posting commendable gains of +69.24%.

Hormel Foods has delivered +7.57% over the same period, underperforming the benchmark ETF tracking consumer staples.

5-year total returns (CAG) v (K) v (HRL) v (MKC) v (XLP)

Source: Trading View

Recent trading activity in the equity on the run up to earnings has been rather quiet, with September's traded volumes being roughly 10% less than the yearly average. Option traders have also been visibly on the sidelines with most recent averages on the low side. Expect a pickup in trading activity and volatility as we push into earnings, which are slated for 7th October before market open.

Trading Volume & Volatility Data - snapshot taken Sept 24, 2021 Conagra Brands

Source: Market Chameleon

Despite the relatively choppy long-term price action, Conagra Brands has managed to provide investors some degree of returns via distributions. The dividend yield outpaces the average dividend yield of firms making up the consumer staples composite (XLP) at 3.7% with the payout ratio providing some room for subsequent dividend payment increases should management deem this to be the most effective deployment of capital.

Efforts have been made by the firm to keep leverage in check. Short-term debt has been employed largely to finance ongoing operations, including seasonal effects impacting working capital (receivables, prepaid expenses and other current assets, and inventories less accounts payable, accrued payroll, and other accrued liabilities).

A prudent capital structure has been a focal point for management - the firm maintains investment grade credit ratings and has a range of credit lines, debt and revolving credit facilities allowing it to meet its growth objectives.

A preliminary estimate for capital spending in fiscal 2022 is penned in at $475M. The management discussion and analysis following Q1 earnings will provide valuable insights into how conservative management has been in initially tabling this forecast.

Dividend Payout & Leverage Ratios - Conagra Brands (CAG) v (XLP)

Source: Market Chameleon

Earnings Period Overview

More volatile stock moves during earnings appear to be a thing of the past for Conagra Brands at least when reviewing most recent data. Where comparably large swings appeared noticeable in years past, over the last 12 earnings observations collected, latest implied moves calculated by options markets have been much tamer.

In earlier years, implied stock moves during earnings tracked between +/-6% and +/-11%. However, sub +/-5% calculated swings are now more commonplace. These subdued absolute moves are conceivably reflective of the market-wide drop in volatility driven by actions undertaken by the Federal Reserve.

During latest earnings (July 13, 2021, BMO) option markets priced in a +/- 4.4% move compared to a realized downside move of -5.4%. Over the observable data set, realized price moves outside of implied ones occurred ~58% of the time, with notable downside swings outstripping upside ones.

For the most recent earnings report, the predicted move post earnings announcement was +/- 6.7% on average, in contrast to an average of actual earnings move of 7.4% in absolute terms. In simple terms, realized moves have been bigger than predicted ones.

Price swings outside of implied price moves suggests that Conagra Brands has tended to be more volatile than forecast. It is also worth noting that volatility has tended to crush on average by about 19% post earnings.

Expected Earnings Move v Actual Earnings Move (CAG)

Source: Market Chameleon

Given the meaningful assortment of blow-outs both to the upside and downside of implied earnings moves, short naked positions looking at capitalizing on a volatility crush are extremely risky. Logically, the long side has consistently fared much better with success rates on both straddles and strangles registering North of 50%.

Pre-Earnings Price Action - Data Analysis

Price action remains very much a mixed bag for Conagra Brands as it approaches the last couple of days into its earnings period. Negative observations tend to drag on the aggregate data set values with some standouts the closer we move to actual day of earnings.

Average and median returns trend marginally to the upside from 3 days out, with some sizable positive moves much earlier (earnings reports in 2019) pushing median returns into positive territory. It is also worth remarking that nearer observations, which would arguably merit a higher weighting in any stock price move calculations, have become less volatile. Swings of greater than 1% on days running up to the event are something of the past, and correlate with the sedated price action we have also seen in implied options prices and realized moves after the event.

Price action pre-earnings Conagra Brands (CAG)

Source: Market Chameleon

Day of Earnings Price Action - Data Analysis

Over the past ~3 years of earnings observations, moves to the upside have marginally outpaced moves lower on day of earnings. Yet, average returns - skewed by large outliers- indicate that despite positive price action, more sizable downside moves have dragged on returns. Consequently, the largest downside stock move on earnings was -16.5% in late December 2018. The biggest move to the upside (+15.9%) occurred roughly 1 year later.

Large price swings do however appear to be a thing of the past - like we have observed in the run up to the event and in changes in implied moves. More gentle moves appear increasingly widespread in more recent price movements.

Price action day of earnings Conagra Brands (CAG)

Source: Market Chameleon

Post Earnings Price Action - Data Analysis

Post earnings data has shown all the signs of a post-earnings induced bounce. Observations across all holding periods are positive with both average and median returns printing green. This characterizes Conagra Brand's price action as one of implicit downside during day or earnings, only to be met with some form of bounce in the following days.

The strength of the positive bounce post earnings makes for a compelling entry point for earnings traders. While data both on the run up to earnings and on the day of earnings remain comparably ambiguous, the positive recovery from any day of earnings downside appears increasingly prevalent.

In summary, any earnings flop has historically been met with consistent positive price action, as observed in the data table. However, it is important to note that rare downside moves are substantially bigger, with a standout pattern of persistent downside during the December 2018 earnings period.

Price action post earnings Conagra Brands (CAG)

Source: Market Chameleon

Key Takeaways

Conagra Brands is a $16B packaged food behemoth operating across several segments aimed at serving at-home focused and eat-out distribution channels. Despite representing less in terms of revenues and earnings, the foodservice distribution channels have suffered due to the SARS-Cov2 pandemic.

The company derives 90% of its revenues in the United States meaning any position is a play on the US consumer non-discretionary space. A concentrated bet on the United States does eliminate both country and FX risk inherent in some more export focused food producers.

The last 5 years have been somewhat ordinary for equity holders. The stock has underperformed the consumer staples composite index and the broader S&P 500. It does however provide a degree of income, paying a 3.7% dividend and deriving sufficient earnings to cover it adequately.

The company will present its Q1, 2022, earnings on October 7 - before market open.

For earnings traders - price action in Conagra Brands offers real opportunity. Most notably, we have seen tamer swings in stock price movements when contrasted with years past. Oppositely, implied moves often reflected in options prices have tended to get it wrong, with numerous swings both to the upside and downside on occasions. This, along with a so-so volatility crush, has meant that direction neutral short volatility plays have fared poorly.

The long side has done much better with data for both straddles and strangles registering solid returns.

The lead up to earnings provides for some turbulent price action, with both negative and positive observations finding equal representation. Some noticeable positive price action does appear a few days out before the earnings event.

While day of earnings data has been positive overall, large negative outliers have tended to act as a drag on price action. Most recently, price action on day of earning has been either flat or to the downside.

The data post earnings highlights resilience in stock price movements, even after a day of earnings induced downside. Observations across all data sets have been markedly positive, providing earnings traders with a possible entry point to benefit from the post earnings bounce. Prudence is required however because on the rare occasions data post earnings have been negative, the downside has been extremely prominent.

Earnings traders are cognizant of the difficulty on getting a good read on a stock's price action into the event. And while Conagra Brands is no different here - with movements on the run up to the event and on day of earnings only really being a 50-50 bet - we can takeaway that more recent price action has been muted. It has been a while since we had a +/-10% swing.

The stock does unexpectedly have realized moves often outpace implied ones - something increasingly rare. Overpricing moves has arguably become the standard in earnings trading, yet this is not the case here.

With a negligible volatility crush post earnings and a tendency to have swings outside implied moves, risk defined long straddles or strangles remain a possibility.

Yet while historical data collected for pre-earnings and day of earnings remains an even bet, patterns post earnings remain more prominent. Invariably the stock (somewhat) rebounds, despite day of earnings flops and tends to show resilience during the following weeks post event.

This could make for an interesting entry point for earnings traders, looking to develop a risk defined options play, benefit from reduced post-earnings volatility and, perhaps ride upside momentum which has been witnessed over the past 3 years.