Growth Stocks Holding Up Better Than Cyclicals

photosaint/iStock via Getty Images

Last week's sell-off was sharp but short-lived, characteristics that have defined equity sell-offs this year. This is a far cry from the smooth ride post-March last year, and we pretty much remain in a stock picker's environment.

Understanding the trading environment is important, and whether it is favourable to your trading strategy. I trade breakouts, and have had to be very discerning in my focus stocks. Timing-wise, I had to force myself to sit on my hands when the market is choppy.

That is not to say that everyone should just BTD (buy the dip), with the confidence that equities can only go up. The sheer number of rotations from Growth to Cyclicals, and vice versa, would have meant that one's positions would have spent a lot of time doing nothing. Just look at the chart of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) below, where you may observe that ARKK has been range-bound for the bulk of the year.

Daily Chart: ARKK

The choppy markets have made me very reluctant to chase extended, hot trends. Uranium producers (URA) shot up pretty much in a straight line in a short span of time, before quickly tumbling 20% as risk sentiment soured. To adapt to the market environment, I find myself being quicker to sell on strength as well as to raise stop losses to protect my capital.

Daily Chart: URA

The market now needs to digest the possibility of the Federal Reserve tapering and raising interest rates faster than expected. This has led to rising yields in the market, which has typically been a headwind for Growth stocks. I get the "fundamental" threat tapering stimulus poses to the equity markets (especially Growth stocks), but I am skeptical of buying into this rising interest rate rhetoric, based on what the technical charts are telling me.

For one, yields are on a multi-year downtrend, and this steep downward pressure on yields will be difficult to reverse. The 10-year yield is now bumping against resistance between 1.40-1.50%. Let us see how this develops.

Monthly Chart: US 10 Year Yield

Next, yields may be rising but I am not seeing a lot of bullishness in the charts of cyclical sectors. To share one of many, Copper Miners (COPX) were the past leading light in the commodity sector, but have not moved since June. Developing ominously is a bearish head and shoulders pattern, and a break below 33 could be ugly for the sector.

Daily Chart: COPX

On the flip side, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY), which holds a portfolio of innovative disruptive companies, is holding up resiliently at all-time highs. Many other growth stocks / growth stock ETFs are also looking bullish, so it is difficult to be bearish on the sector based on rising yields.

Daily Chart: FFTY

All in all, I expect the market environment to remain choppy. Stay safe and protect your capital where possible. Be comfortable sitting on your hands waiting for a better opportunity in the markets.