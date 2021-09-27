MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

There are not very many growth stocks left that still trade at reasonable, buyable levels. The broad rally over the past two years has largely taken most exciting growth stocks to unsustainable highs. As such, with the market seemingly uneasy at all-time highs, I've been doubling down my focus on stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), a British software company that is known for its email cybersecurity products, is one of the prime examples of a balanced software company that offers not only growth, but also demonstrated margin expansion plus appealing value. Note that, for the first time in a long time this year, it seems the market has caught on: Mimecast has beaten the S&P 500 with a ~25% gain this year, much of which was reaped recently in September after the company reported a blowout fiscal first quarter. Yet, despite the recent rally and outperformance, I'd say Mimecast's fundamental successes leave plenty of room for further upside.

Data by YCharts

The bullish thesis for Mimecast

Mimecast stands on many merits. One, in particular, is the fact that as a cybersecurity company that focuses exclusively on email, Mimecast's niche is easy to sell and stands out above a crowded cybersecurity landscape that seems to all be peddling the same wares.

Here, in my view, are the key drivers of the bullish thesis for Mimecast:

In a virtual working world, email reigns king. Mimecast sits at the intersection of several timely trends in the post-coronavirus world. In the age of the remote office, email volumes have soared; and at the same time, many companies have taken a fresh look at their security portfolios to make sure their infrastructure is safe in this new, hybrid working environment. In my view, Mimecast's specific focus on email gives it a very strong catalyst for upside growth in 2021 and 2022.

Mimecast sits at the intersection of several timely trends in the post-coronavirus world. In the age of the remote office, email volumes have soared; and at the same time, many companies have taken a fresh look at their security portfolios to make sure their infrastructure is safe in this new, hybrid working environment. In my view, Mimecast's specific focus on email gives it a very strong catalyst for upside growth in 2021 and 2022. Cross-sell opportunities. Mimecast has continually rolled out new modules and add-ons for its customers. Each quarter, the company shows an improvement in the average number of products used per customer (most recently growing to 3.6 products per customer). Continued innovation will drive constant expansion potential within Mimecast's customer base.

Mimecast has continually rolled out new modules and add-ons for its customers. Each quarter, the company shows an improvement in the average number of products used per customer (most recently growing to 3.6 products per customer). Continued innovation will drive constant expansion potential within Mimecast's customer base. $25.4 billion global TAM. Mimecast may seem like a niche play, but with all the products and capabilities it has added to its portfolio, the company now estimates its total TAM at $25.4 billion (the largest $10.5 billion chunk of which lies in backup and disaster recovery software). This market size keeps growing too (the last time Mimecast cited its TAM, it believed its market to be slightly shy of $24 billion; and at the time of its IPO in 2017, this market size was shy of $12 billion).

Mimecast may seem like a niche play, but with all the products and capabilities it has added to its portfolio, the company now estimates its total TAM at $25.4 billion (the largest $10.5 billion chunk of which lies in backup and disaster recovery software). This market size keeps growing too (the last time Mimecast cited its TAM, it believed its market to be slightly shy of $24 billion; and at the time of its IPO in 2017, this market size was shy of $12 billion). FedRAMP ready. Mimecast has earned the relatively coveted designation of FedRAMP, which enables Mimecast to sell to federal government entities. As software investors are aware, the largesse of public-sector clients makes these some of the richest deals in the software sector to go after, and with ~2 million federal government workers, there’s a lot of email traffic Mimecast could get called on to protect.

Mimecast has earned the relatively coveted designation of FedRAMP, which enables Mimecast to sell to federal government entities. As software investors are aware, the largesse of public-sector clients makes these some of the richest deals in the software sector to go after, and with ~2 million federal government workers, there’s a lot of email traffic Mimecast could get called on to protect. Profitability is balanced alongside growth. Mimecast is focused on growing scalable. In its fiscal 2021, which for Mimecast was the year ending in March 2021, the company generated a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin, seven points richer than 18% in the year prior (we note as well that this was the year of the pandemic). Mimecast also generated positive GAAP net income (a rarity among growing tech stocks) and ~$0.45 in EPS. The fact that Mimecast has mid-70s gross margins also means the company has plenty of room to continue leaning on operating leverage to grow profits at a much faster pace than revenue.

As previously noted, despite its many merits, and despite a recent run-up and market-beating stock performance, Mimecast still trades at a very reasonable valuation. At current share prices near $67, Mimecast has a market cap of $4.38 billion. After netting off the $338.4 million of cash and $102.0 million of debt on Mimecast's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.14 billion.

For the current fiscal year, Mimecast has guided to $576.7-$583.4 million in revenue, representing 15-16% y/y growth over FY21's $501.4 million in revenue (and 12-13% y/y in constant currency terms):

Figure 1. Mimecast guidance

Source: Mimecast Q1 earnings release

This puts Mimecast's valuation at 7.1x EV/FY22 revenue. Now, this is slightly more expensive than the ~6x valuation multiples that Mimecast used to trade at in the past, but it's still a discount to most other growth software stocks. Mimecast offers a fantastic growth-plus-margin story, especially with adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow rising nearly to levels that allow Mimecast to be judged on a bottom line basis.

Stay long here - in my view, Mimecast remains attractive until it reaches ~8.5x FY22 revenue, representing a price target of $79.

Q1 download

Let's now cover Mimecast's most recent Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Mimecast Q1 results

Source: Mimecast Q1 earnings release

Mimecast's revenue grew at a stunning 24% y/y pace to $142.5 million, beating Wall Street's revenue expectations of $138.1 million (+20% y/y) by a four-point margin. Mimecast's revenue growth also accelerated by an impressive seven points over Q1's 17% y/y growth rate, though currency movements did help the company out: on a constant currency basis, Mimecast notes that its growth would have been only 15% y/y.

One of Mimecast's strengths is that the company, on top of continuing to add new customers (up 600 customers in the quarter to end with a customer base that is 40.6k strong), also continues to upsell its customers. The average Mimecast customer now has 3.6 of the company's products, and 46% of Mimecast customers have four or more products (a record for the company, and up from just 42% in the year-ago quarter).

Figure 3. Mimecast customer trends

Source: Mimecast Q1 earnings release

We note that Mimecast has cited that within its install base of 40.6k customers alone, there is an incremental $1 billion upsell opportunity by selling all 12 of Mimecast's products into these customers. Now, of course, not each of Mimecast's customers will buy its full product suite, but it's encouraging to know that such a big chunk of TAM lies at Mimecast's near grasp. Management notes that seat expansion (more users per customer) is also driving up average order values, in addition to an increase in the number of products per customer (which stood at only 3.4 in the first quarter last year).

Government deals continue to be a lynchpin behind Mimecast's growth strategy as well, and a significant driver of its expanded TAM. Q1 included some notable wins in this space, as described by CEO Peter Bauer in the Q1 earnings call:

"We also had a few significant new customer wins in the US public sector including a US municipal government who purchased nearly our entire products suite, 10 products, for their 2500 employees. And the government of a large US County purchased Zone 1 and Internal Email Protect for their 7900 employees. Additionally, we achieved Criminal Justice Information Services certification or CJIS in Missouri and led to a new customer win in Q1 with over 4000 employees. We believe CJIS certification is an important milestone that could lead to additional public sector customers selecting Mimecast in the future. As these examples highlight, our expanding footprint in the public sector supports both our enterprise and our multi-product strategy."

Mimecast also continued to make enviable strides in profitability. Pro forma gross margins rose by 120bps to 78.3%. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, leaped 50% y/y to $38.6 million, representing a rich 27% adjusted EBITDA margin (five points richer than 22% in the year-ago quarter).

Figure 4. Mimecast adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Mimecast Q1 earnings release

Free cash flow is also off to a nice start this fiscal year, growing more than 70% y/y to $31.6 million.

Key takeaways

Better than expected growth, expanding traction with federal government clients, consistent margin expansion, and a still-decent valuation: these are all the simple yet compelling reasons to invest in Mimecast. Very few companies offer this nice mix of strong traits in a modestly priced package. Stay long here.