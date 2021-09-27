IPO Update: Exscientia Finalizes Terms For U.S. IPO
Summary
- Exscientia has proposed terms for its U.S. IPO and concurrent private placements.
- The firm has developed an AI-based drug discovery platform for its own use and for partnerships, joint ventures and customers.
- EXAI is seeking a valuation well above the typical range for an early stage biopharma, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Quick Take
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) has filed to raise $275 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company has developed an AI-enhanced discovery and development platform for new drug treatments.
EXAI is an unusual, hybrid biopharma and discovery firm and management is seeking a valuation that is much higher than the typical life science firm at IPO.
Since I can’t tell whether the IPO price is a reasonable one, I'll pass on the IPO.
Company & Technology
Oxford, UK-based Exscientia was founded to develop a machine learning system for use in discovering drug candidates for wholly-owned programs, joint ventures and large pharma partnerships.
The firm is a hybrid of sorts, developing drugs for its own programs while also seeking out joint ventures and customer/partners to sell its platform access to.
Management is headed by founder and CEO Andrew L. Hopkins, DPhil, who has been with the firm since inception and previously worked at Pfizer and in academia.
Below is a brief overview video of an interview with the company's founder and CEO:
(Source)
The company’s primary offering use cases include:
Target selection
Design precision
Experiment to collect the right data
Medicine focused on the right patients
Exscientia has received at least $373 million in equity investment from investors including Evotec SE, Softbank, Novo Holdings, BlackRock, Celgene and GT Healthcare Partners.
Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global AI drug discovery market was an estimated $259 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 40.8% from 2019 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in the number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships and a growing need to control drug discovery cost and reduce the overall research time to market.
Also, the software part of the market accounted for a larger part of market share in 2018 than the services share.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Relay Therapeutics
AbCellera
Schrodinger
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
PathAI
Insitro
Valo Health
Cellarity
XtalPi
BenevolentAI
Datavant
Atomwise
Financial Performance
Exscientia’s recent financial results are a combination of revenue through its joint ventures and customer partnerships as well as R&D efforts for its wholly-owned drug programs.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 7,697,000
|
18.2%
|
2020
|
$ 13,353,000
|
7.0%
|
2019
|
$ 12,476,590
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (2,630,000)
|
-11.0%
|
2020
|
$ (6,287,000)
|
-232.1%
|
2019
|
$ 4,758,010
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
-34.17%
|
2020
|
-47.08%
|
2019
|
38.14%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (36,909,000)
|
-479.5%
|
2020
|
$ (32,015,000)
|
-239.8%
|
2019
|
$ (11,201,120)
|
-89.8%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (33,223,000)
|
2020
|
$ 30,764,000
|
2019
|
$ (8,654,290)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 5,099,140
|
2020
|
$ (29,363,210)
|
2019
|
$ 9,624,250
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Exscientia had $339 million in cash and $68.2 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($20.1 million).
IPO Details
EXAI intends to sell 13.1 million ADSs representing 13.1 million underlying ordinary shares at a proposed midpoint price of $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $275 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has agreed to purchase $35.0 million of its ADSs at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement. Existing investor Softbank has agreed to purchase $125.0 million in a concurrent private placement also.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $1.75 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.11%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
approximately $50.0 million to $75.0 million to fund development of our proprietary technology platform;
approximately $25.0 million to $50.0 million to fund research and development related to our EXS21546 clinical candidate to complete the currently ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial and other proof-of-concept studies;
approximately $70.0 million to fund our pandemic preparedness programme; and
the remaining amounts to fund research and development related to our ongoing discovery programmes, for working capital and other general corporate purposes and strategic investments. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any investments at this time.
Based on our planned use of the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placements and our existing cash and cash equivalents, we estimate that such funds will be sufficient to fund our operations and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 12 months
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not currently subject to any material legal proceedings.'
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Barclays.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$2,475,935,364
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,752,534,264
|
Price / Sales
|
170.30
|
EV / Revenue
|
120.55
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-29.85
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.10
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
11.11%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$21.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$20,132,151
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.81%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
18.20%
(Source)
Commentary
Exscientia is seeking U.S. public market investment to continue its many development and joint venture programs and to fund its pandemic preparedness program which it is collaborating on with the Gates Foundation to develop small molecule therapeutics for broad spectrum coronavirus agents.
The firm’s financials show significant collaboration revenue and high operating losses typical of life science companies in its stage of development.
The market opportunities for the firm’s platform as well as the disease conditions it is seeking to treat are large and growing significantly, although it is difficult to quantify them all as the company’s scope of research is quite broad.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 35.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the broad nature of its operations for a life science company. In essence, the firm is spreading its technologies and approach over many different areas, reducing its focus in the process.
Notably, the firm has collaboration agreements or business relationships with major pharma firms including Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene, Apeiron, Sanofi, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Rallybio.
As for valuation, management is seeking a valuation that is far above the typical range for a life science company that has only one program in Phase 1 safety trials.
EXAI is an unusual hybrid firm in that it has both internal, wholly-owned programs and a robust partnership/joint venture business where it provides its AI-enhanced discovery platform to assist other biopharma firms in their discovery and development efforts.
So, it is difficult to come to any determination if management’s valuation expectations are reasonable or not.
Certainly, the firm has the support of major venture capital and other investors as well as numerous collaboration/joint venture/customer relationships.
However, since I can’t tell whether the IPO price is a reasonable one, I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 30, 2021.
