Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: GNOM) is a biotechnology-focused ETF which aims to invest in companies involved in genomic sciences including genomic sequencing, gene editing and genetic therapies. The underlying benchmark index for the fund is Solactive Genomics Index. While the fund is highly targeted towards the biotechnology sector, it aims to achieve diversification by distributing its holdings across different sub-sectors. Let’s take some time to look at the fund and assess whether it can be a worthwhile addition to your portfolio.

The Constitution

Any fund’s performance is directly related to the quality of its holdings. There are several factors which may contribute towards the ultimate performance of the fund. Being a passive ETF, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF replicates the holdings of Solactive Genomics Index, which tracks the firms engaged in genomics-related operations. The fund mainly aims to provide high growth rate while offering transactional efficiency at the same time. Being a passive fund, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF is able to keep its transactional and incidental costs within certain limits.

The fund currently has 39 different company stocks in its portfolio. The above table shows its top 10 holdings with Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with the largest share at 7.36 percent. It is followed by Alnylam (ALNY) with 5.49 percent allocation and Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCPK:GNNSF) with 5.16 percent. The table shows the varied features of the companies where the fund chooses to invest in. The portfolio is a mix of companies at different life stages and with different market caps.

While the fund is highly sector-focused, it brings about a touch of diversification by investing in different sub-sectors. Almost 80 percent of the fund holdings is invested in the biotechnology segment but it also holds interest in Medical Specialties by investing 13.40 percent of its total holdings. 7.17 percent of the fund’s holdings are in Medical/Nursing services. While the fund is still predominantly invested in one segment, every diversification helps in smoothening the performance curve.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF is geographically diverse too as its holdings are scattered across the companies with different domiciles. 83.11 percent of its fund is invested in the US companies while Netherlands comes second with 5.93 percent of the holding going towards its firms. Further, other countries such as China, Switzerland, Japan, France and Singapore are also represented in the fund’s portfolio.

Overall, it can be surmised that Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF attempts to rationalize its holdings while still maintaining its razor-sharp focus on its targeted segments. Geographical, as well as sectoral diversification, may help the fund in providing more balanced returns with relatively lower risk.

The Performance

While the composition of a fund is important, it is equally important to see whether it has been able to yield results from its holdings. The main metrics which are used for measuring the performance of an ETF are its NAV growth rate and market price per unit growth rate. It is also important to look at the investment strategies adopted by the fund.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF replicates its underlying index and aims to park at least 80 percent of its holdings in the stocks held by the benchmark index. The benchmark index, Solactive Genomics Index, has its own investment strategy where it invests in public companies engaged in biotechnology and genomic science. The inclusion criteria expects the company to derive at least 50 percent of its revenue, operating income, or assets from biotechnology and genomics.

The foremost criterion used for evaluating the performance of an ETF is the growth rate for its Net Assets Value or NAV. Its NAV grew at 35.46 percent in the past one year while the annualized growth rate since its inception stands at 20.91 percent. The NAV growth needs to be read along with the growth in market price per unit of the fund. On this front, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF posted 35.38 percent growth in the past one year while it managed to grow the market price at 21.93 percent per annum since its inception.

Another factor to be looked at is the distribution pattern. An ETF may make different types of returns including dividend distribution, long-term capital gains distribution and short-term capital gains distributions. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has semi-annual distribution frequency, making it a good investment avenue for investors looking for a steady source of income. The fund reports its management fees at 0.5 percent which is largely in line with the industry standards. Since these fees eat into the returns provided to the investors, it is important to see that the fund is able to control its expenses in a pertinent manner.

Investment Thesis

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF is a highly targeted passive exchange traded fund. Due to its risk and return profile, the fund is ideally suitable for investors with specialized knowledge of healthcare sector and genomic segment. In other cases, the fund may be a good addition to a portfolio which already has themed funds engaged in other sectors. This way, the investors may balance their own portfolio in the desired manner.

However, the investors should pay attention to the risk profile of the fund too. Being concentrated in one industry, the fund may have a higher risk profile as it is exposed to undiversified risk. This risk is over and above the regular market risk which is faced by all the market instruments. Apart from this, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF is also exposed to sector-specific risk and geographic risk. However, these risks may be mitigated by investors at personal level by incorporating different funds in their portfolios.