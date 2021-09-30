FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

My only previous article on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was "IBM: Resurgence" back on Oct. 8, 2019. Excerpts of a couple of my summary points and investment thesis at the time appear below:

It's rare to see a quality dividend-paying stock trading around the 10.0 to 11.0 P/E mark today. IBM's low P/E ratio likely reflects the effect of declining earnings over the last five years. Analyst EPS estimates suggest a resurgence ahead... There's an expectation of earnings growth going forward due to a combination of the acquisition of Red Hat and opportunities to grow cloud-related businesses. But there may still be a couple of quarters of earnings decline compared to prior year quarters... Whether IBM is a buy at present depends on future success with exploiting the Red Hat acquisition and growth in the cloud puts a halt to earnings decline, and actually delivers earnings gains.

Back on Oct. 8, 2019, IBM share price was $138.38, today it is virtually unchanged at $137.49. Annualized dividend per share was $6.48, today it is $6.56, providing a dividend yield of 4.77%. Q2 2019 TTM earnings per share were $13.71 and Q3 2019 TTM EPS subsequently came in at $12.97. Today, Q2 2021 TTM EPS is $8.75 and Q3 2021 TTM EPS is estimated to be $8.64. Based on SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates Q4 2021 TTM EPS is projected to be a much higher $10.70, but still well below 2019 levels.

Running the latest IBM numbers through my structured financial analysis, I come up with indicative total returns for buying at current share price and holding through 2023 of ~3% to 24%. Those returns are based on SA analysts' EPS estimates being met and P/E ratio staying within a range from current level of 15.71 to historical average of 11.26. Even if the P/E ratio contracted to the historical average, returns are indicated to remain positive ~3% to 9%, provided EPS falls within the range of analysts' estimates. If sentiment remains unchanged and IBM's current P/E ratio is maintained through end of 2023, returns of ~17% to 24% are possible. In summary, IBM is now a buy in my opinion. The company is now projected to again grow earnings. The company is shareholder-friendly and responsible, as witnessed by the dividend yield and application to lowering debt in preference to share buybacks, since the Red Hat acquisition. While the dividend yield is high it's very safe. At a 15.71 P/E ratio earnings yield is 6.4%, adequately covering the dividend yield of 4.77% and leaving a surplus to apply to lowering debt. A cautionary note, as perhaps I'm biased by fond memories of "Big Blue" back in the eighties - I bought an IBM XT with a view to coming to grips with this new fangled technology. Our three daughters were at university or about to enter university. Dad never got a look in as the XT was completely taken over by daughters and friends for use on their assignments.

A caveat - I believe there will likely be opportunities in the fourth quarter for lower stock prices across the board, including IBM, as I believe a market correction is overdue.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2023 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sept. 24, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from five analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of IBM shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Sep. 24, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023, is 3.15% (line 49). Dividends, and dividend growth, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for IBM, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sep. 24, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $10.02 from the present $137.49 to $147.51 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For IBM, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (25.7)% through end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The endpoint is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For IBM, the share price needs to increase by $13.47 from $134.04 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $147.51 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $147.51, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For IBM, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $134.04*(1-0.3%)^4 = $132.26 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $132.26*(1+11.5%) = $147.51 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The decrease of $1.78 ($134.04 minus $132.26) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to decrease the longer the shares are held and the growth decline continues. The increase of $15.25 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($147.51 minus $132.26) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

IBM's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections IBM

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sept. 24, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2023. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. IBM's P/E ratio is presently 15.71, which is above its historical average P/E ratio of 11.26. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying IBM shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as IBM. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In IBM's case, the median P/E ratio of 11.04 is close to the historical average of 11.26. With indications of a return to EPS growth, I believe the current P/E ratio of 15.71 could be maintained through end of 2023. For the purpose of this exercise, I have swapped out the median P/E ratio of 11.04 for the current P/E ratio of 15.71. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are five analysts covering IBM through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 3.7 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not overly large, suggesting some degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32, and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, IBM is conservatively indicated to return between 3.2% and 9.0% average per year through the end of 2023. The 3.2% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 9.0% on their high EPS estimates, with a 6.1% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios, and assume P/E ratio will revert to the 2016 to 2021 historical average. At the high end of the projected returns for IBM, the indicative returns range from 17.0% to 23.7%, with consensus 20.3%. The high returns assume the current P/E ratio of 15.71 will be maintained through end of 2023. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For IBM

IBM: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for IBM shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows, despite poor share price performance, the returns for IBM were positive for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. It's only the high dividend yield that has ensured positive returns. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 24, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking IBM's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 IBM Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years end of 2016 to end of Q2-2021, IBM has increased shareholders' equity by $3,696 million. This increase of $3,696 million, together with an increase of $13,229 million in debt net of cash, was used to increase Net Assets Used In Operations by $16,925 million. IBM's debt net of cash as a percentage of net debt plus equity has increased from 64.8% at end of 2016 to 68.1% at end of Q2 2021. The increase is attributable to the Red Hat acquisition in FY 2019 which was funded entirely by debt and existing cash. It's pleasing to see net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity has decreased from 72.1% following the Red Hat acquisition, to the present 68.1%. Outstanding shares decreased by 49.6 million from 945.9 million to 896.3 million, over the period, due to share repurchases, offset in part by shares issued for employee compensation. The $3,696 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 IBM Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I see this happening to a limited extent with IBM employee stock compensation, but not to a worrying extent overall.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q2-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $48,545 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $53.23.

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $16,763 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $18.25) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of IBM. Per IBM Q2 2021 8K" "In an effort to provide better transparency into the operational results of the business, supplementally, the company separates business results into operating and non-operating categories. Operating earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain acquisition-related charges, intangible asset amortization, expense resulting from basis differences on equity method investments, retirement-related costs, discontinued operations and certain Kyndryl separation-related charges and their related tax impacts. Due to the unique, non-recurring nature of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (U.S. tax reform), the company characterizes the one-time provisional charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and adjustments to that charge as non-operating. Adjustments include true-ups, accounting elections and any changes to regulations, laws, audit adjustments, etc., that affect the recorded one-time charge. Management also characterizes direct and incremental charges incurred to accomplish the Kyndryl separation as non-operating given their unique and non-recurring nature." Nevertheless, these costs are real and impact on shareholders' equity.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For IBM, these items amounted to positive $4,779 million (EPS effect $5.17) over the 4.5-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.5 years is $2,836 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $2,734 million at the time of issue of these shares. The effect is an increase of $102 million (EPS effect $0.12) compared to reported net income.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $53.23 ($48,545 million) has decreased to $40.27 ($36,663 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $25,600 million, and share repurchases of $10,101 million, together totaled $35,701 million. These were covered by $36,663 million generated from operations, resulting in an increase of $962 million in equity.

This net $962 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $2,734 million capital raised through share issues to staff, resulted in the $3,696 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

IBM: Summary and Conclusions

The results for IBM going forward appear positive. Indicative returns for buying now and holding through end of 2023 are in the ~3% to 24% range. As a fallback position, even if the P/E ratio were to revert to historical levels, provided EPS falls within the range of analysts' estimates, returns of ~3% to 9% are indicated for holding through end of 2023.