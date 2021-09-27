Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Innovation Sustainability Growth as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite the speculation throughout the sector, Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) seems to have the potential to be a future winner and is currently trading ~40% lower from its IPO valuation, with significantly lower valuation compared to peers. Early entry in the market, promising sector, elite clientele, high-quality personnel, low-cost business model, and proprietary technology strongly support this potential. Although not-so-buzzy, like some peers are, I am fairly confident that Xos has what it takes to succeed.

Company Overview

Introduction

Xos comes from a business combination with the SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. Stockholders approved the definitive agreement, and as of August 20th Xos Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under the ticker XOS.

Xos is a manufacturer of electric trucks (class 5-8), powertrains, and batteries, proven and already on the road. Furthermore, they recently presented an innovative mobile charging station, enhancing their product/solution set. Xos aims to aid clients achieve their green transition, while maintaining the cost of ownership at a low level, claiming the lowest expected cost of ownership among EV competitors and diesel-powered trucks.

At this time, there is a backlog of over 6000 vehicle orders (2000+ contracted and 4000 optional). UPS, Loomis, and FedEx are some top-tier fleet clients. Hino Motors and Wiggins Lift Co are also in Xos' clientele concerning powertrain systems.

Production Model

Xos' production model, "Flex Manufacturing," provides the flexibility needed and the readiness to ramp up production over increased demand. Furthermore, "Flex Manufacturing" seems to present a $45MM CAPEX per facility, a number significantly reduced (-80%) compared to traditional automotive manufacturing facilities. The estimated time to develop the facility is also significantly reduced compared to traditional ones (1-year time to develop, meaning 2-3 years faster development). Finally, a need of just 150,000 square feet provides a 90% smaller footprint. Metalsa and Fitzgerald are currently contracted as Xos’ manufacturing partners, with a combined potential full-scale capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year, which is estimated to take place during 2023. Commitments from partners expected to support Xos through distribution and maintenance, such as Thompson and Lonestar, have been established.

Products/Solutions

Xos' products and solutions set include:

One adaptable platform for the production of medium-duty vehicles (class 5-6) and one for heavy-duty vehicles (class 7-8)

In-house produced battery, which is tailored to the needs of commercial truck production

Electric powertrains available to commercial fleets since 2018.

Xos Hub, a mobile charging station, with solar array on top, which can be instantly deployed and charge five vehicles at the same time, using power feed from battery, sun, and grid.

Xos Serve, that assigns Xos to manage all the stages of the procedure of deploying a sizable electric vehicle fleet.

"Fleet as a service", an all-in-one offering which is expected to increase lifetime revenue per vehicle at least by 100%

Leadership

Highly skilled and experienced executives and professionals (formerly in world-class companies such as Tesla, Ford, VW, UBS, Virgin, GS, etc.) are on board. In addition, job listings continue to flow in pursuit of Xos’ new talent.

The Green Path

Xos appears to be an ideal candidate to take advantage of a $100B TAM for commercial vehicles, as e-commerce grows and the whole logistics/delivery ecosystem thrives, while the world is moving faster towards zero-emission vehicles. A strong revenue growth and 49 megatons of CO2 savings are expected, through projected vehicle deliveries made by 2025.

Trucks in the U.S. emit as many greenhouse gas emissions as cars, with less than 45% as many miles driven. That makes it crystal clear for years to come that there will be federal regulations to phase out fossil fuel use, as many countries, one after the other, are already making commitments. Municipal authorities, large organizations, and the government will lead the way in announcing (some have already announced such plans) their gradual adoption of zero-emission vehicles. Almost twenty countries have made commitments to phase out fossil-fuel powered vehicles by 2040. In addition, 15 U.S. States have committed to transition to zero-emission vehicles.

The State of California, where Xos' headquarters are located, has issued an executive order requiring 100% of truck sales to be zero-emission by 2035 and has targeted 100% of trucks on the road to be zero-emission by 2045. To support that, The State of California introduced the HVIP project, financing the purchase of clean trucks and buses. Xos' Step Van (class 6) is available and eligible for HVIP vouchers of $85,000 per vehicle.

Competition

Currently, the main competitor seems to be Lion Electric, which is a Canadian-based company that produces class-6 and class-8 vehicles, among others. Being Canadian-based though could steer potential U.S. clients more towards Xos. Some competition could also be found at Lightning e-Motors, Hyzon, Arrival (The Van) and Workhorse (C Series) referring to class-5, as well as Tesla Semi (2022) and Nikola (FCEV 2023) referring to class-8, although long-haul vehicles. Other competitors may also appear in the future, especially larger OEMs. To be fair though we should underline that there has been ambiguity about Workhorse and Nikola operations for some time. Considering this information, we have a proven early mover in their field of expertise, with some intriguing characteristics that could place Xos ahead of the competition. So, there is a good point for Xos’ growth and ability to scale production in the coming years, especially from 2023 (when some competitors estimate to start production) onwards. Furthermore, Xos could even be a potential M&A candidate for a large automotive or logistics corporation.

Recent Highlights

During the last couple of months, there have been some developments, worth highlighting:

The Xos stepvan has successfully completed a 200,000-mile durability testing.

FedEx Ground Operators ordered 120 Xos Trucks (2021 and 2022 delivery).

Xos Hub, a mobile charging station for commercial fleets, which I consider a breakthrough, unveiled.

Battery re-manufacturing partnership with Cox Automotive, to prepare Xos' battery packs nearing end-of-life for second-life use, was announced.

Valuation

Of course, like in every other speculative/high-growth company, one should look forward to estimate a fair valuation. Taking into account Xos’ forecasts, they present a E2025 revenue of ~$5,2B and an E2025 EBITDA of ~$1,2B. At a ~$5.56 price per share currently, Xos’ Market Cap is ~ $902M and its Enterprise Value should be at ~$685M. A projected 2025 EV/REVENUE ratio would result ~0.13 and a projected 2025 EV/EBITDA ratio would result ~0.57. Well, who knows, maybe this seems very optimistic. Maybe the SPAC hype had been leading valuations higher. Maybe the supply chain problems are already affecting production plans. What about cutting off half their 2025 forecasts? That would result in a $2.6B 2025 revenue and a $600M 2025 EBITDA. A projected 2025 EV/REVENUE ratio would result ~0.26 and a projected 2025 EV/EBITDA ratio would result ~1.14. Even by cutting off half of Xos’ projection, we can observe the low valuation (by Xos' estimates that would be by far the lowest of the sector). With a reasonable presumption of 2025 EV/EBITDA=10, we would expect Xos’ fair value to be around $7.9B with a $48.77 price per share nearing FY2025. Yet, this should be considered conservative, with half of Xos' forecasts cut off the calculation. We should acknowledge the unknown parameters in the calculation, though, such as 2025 debt for example.

Risks

The projected $515M cash to balance sheet, according to the investor presentation, was expected to fully fund the business model through the achievement of positive cash flow (2024). The completion of the business combination resulted in net proceeds of $216.7M in cash - net of transaction costs and redemptions (Source: Filling of Form 8-K), significantly lower of the initial expectations. The capital raised is now expected to support the execution of Xos’ strategic plan into the second half of 2023. Considering this fact, we should acknowledge that the company may need to raise more capital as we approach 2023. So, volatility and, possibly, dillution are expected along the way. This shouldn't be a problem for the long-term investor, but if you are short-term or unfamiliar with over +-10% daily price action you should think twice before initiating a position. Speculation and lack of information about binding orders and production are still present, blurring the vision. The coming weeks/months will bring developments, as announcements, earnings report and guidance are expected.

Conclusion

To sum up, I think we have a compelling opportunity here, with a US-based innovative company, right into the core of the green transition, in contract talks with large corporations, and significantly undervalued compared to peers. Xos' forecast for 2021 is to deliver 116 vehicles. The FedEx order alone stands for 120 vehicles, so I believe Xos can hit that target and meet 2021 expectations. There is always the supply chain problem that can push production back but this is a global matter. At ~$6 price per share or lower, I consider Xos a buying opportunity with the prospect of multiplying the capital invested, looking at 2025. Of course, investors should closely watch that management delivers and make sure that the plan stays on track.