Over the past few decades, the rates of obesity have skyrocketed in America from 30% in 2000 to over 40% today. Consumers are looking for healthier foods and snacks and this trend will only continue in the coming years. Stryve (NASDAQ:SNAX) is a healthy snacks brand that is only in the beginning phases of its growth and I think is well-positioned to take share in the space over the coming years.

About Stryve

Beef jerky is often thought of as a healthy snack due to its high protein content. However, it is a heavily processed product that is dehydrated under high heat with salt and other preservatives added in large amounts. That being said, it is still a heavily consumed product with top brands like Jack Links generating over $1bil in sales.

Stryve's main product is biltong, a meat snack that originated from South Africa hundreds of years ago. It utilizes a unique air-drying process that ensures the beef retains full flavor and tenderness without the need for high sugar and preservatives typically found in traditional beef jerky, thus making it a far more healthier alternative to beef jerky.

Source: Stryve investor presentation

Stryve sells 4 different brands of biltong as you can see above, including under its own Stryve brand. Kalahari was the 2nd largest player in the biltong space and was acquired by Stryve in Dec 2020. Vacadillos was a brand created recently specifically to appeal to the over 60mil Hispanics in America. Lastly, Braaitime is a brand created by Stryve's Chief Manufacturing Officer and is sold exclusively online.

Retail

Stryve today is already distributed in over 25k retail doors including most of the large retail chains like Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), 7 eleven, etc., and the company is targeting launch into 30k stores in the midterm. In addition to branded products, the company also sells its brands under private label for certain retailers like Aldi.

Source: Stryve investor presentation

I believe Stryve is well-positioned to expand into more stores due to its high velocity, which exceeded 63% YOY. While the company was planning to expand into thousands of stores in early 2021 through category resets, many of these resets have been pushed into late 2021/early 2022 due to COVID-19. New distribution growth was originally expected to make up over $14mil in revenue growth in 2021, but the bulk of this has now been delayed.

Source: Stryve investor presentation

That being said, with continued strong performance in existing retail channels, I think Stryve is well-positioned to pitch retailers to stock more of their products. Currently, the majority of stores selling Stryve products only stock their sliced biltong and biltong sticks. Vacadillos is only stocked in 5000 stores, Kalahari is only stocked in 2000 stores, and Stryve's bestselling meat slab product is not stocked in any stores at all.

eCommerce

Stryve has sold its products directly to consumers through Amazon since 2018 and launched its own consumer websites in April 2020 including Stryve.com, Eatbiltong.com, Vacadillos.com, and Braaitime.com.

We sell on Amazon as consumers are there. But on our own .com we make higher margins have far better control over shipping and inventory can utilize email and texting to drive sales rapidly and contest and innovate with very little upfront costs. Source: Stryve Q2 2021 transcript

eCommerce accounted for 39% of sales in Q2 2021, around 2/3rds of which came from Stryve's own website. This is important as it allows Stryve to gather consumer data which allows for targeted marketing and gives Stryve a means to test out new products. In addition, management has also mentioned that it gives Stryve far better control over shipping and inventory which ultimately provides better margins.

New Products

Currently, the market for meat snacks is only $5bil, but over the next few years, Stryve expects to release new products in categories such as chips, cookies, and crackers that will expand its TAM to cover the whole of the $110bil overall snacks category.

Source: Stryve investor presentation

Recently, the company entered the $56bil nutrition and supplements category and started selling flavored collagen and bone broth products. These are powdered products that can be added dissolved into a nutritious drink. Both products are launched on Stryve.com and will be coming soon to Amazon (AMZN) and other select retailers.

Source: Stryve website

Management

Considering it's a fairly small company, Stryve has a very impressive management team, most of whom have spent time at fast-growing CPG companies. Notably, Jaxie Alt, co-CEO and CMO of Stryve, has spent 3 years as co-CMO of Dr. Pepper Snapple, which was a multibillion-dollar beverage company.

Source: Stryve prospectus

In addition, management in total owns 18% of the company and shares are locked up for 1 year unless the share price exceeds $12.5. Their holdings far exceed their annual salary so I believe there is a substantial incentive to drive long-term shareholder value.

Financials

I believe the main reason Stryve sold off so much from its deSPAC price is a massive guidance cut. Previously, Stryve expected to generate $51mil in revenue in 2021, but as of Q2 2021, this projection has been reduced to $32.5mil, representing growth of 91% YOY.

Source: Original SPAC presentation

I believe there are several factors that caused this steep guidance miss. The most prominent is the fact that the merger closed about 4 months later than expected, forcing Stryve to delay raising its marketing spend. Additionally, Stryve had hoped that all major retailers would conduct category resets in early 2021, but this has been pushed back to late 2021 or early 2022.

That being said, I believe most of the factors affecting the guidance miss are temporary and that does not in any way affect future growth. Once marketing spend ramps up and category resets happen, I believe Stryve's growth should once again start to accelerate.

Gross margins have been increasing with revenues and in the last quarter, Stryve generated close to 50% in gross margins. This is an incredibly high gross margin for a CPG company and exceeds hot names like Beyond Meat (BYND) and Oatly (OTLY). I believe Stryve's in-house manufacturing facilities allow the company to generate gross margins this high.

EBITDA loss widened to $4mil in Q2 2021, but Stryve's results this quarter have been influenced by certain non-recurring expenses primarily related to the business combination and related transactions. Excluding those one-time items, EBITDA loss would've narrowed.

Valuation

With 20.5mil shares outstanding and $26mil in cash, Stryve is valued at a market cap of $120mil and an EV of $94mil. This is a valuation of less than 3x 2021 net sales and 6x 2021 gross profit. Peers include disruptive food and beverage companies such as Celsius (CELH), Oatly, Zevia (ZVIA), Beyond Meat, and Tattooed Chef (TTCF).

SNAX CELH OTLY ZVIA BYND TTCF EV $94mil $6.6bil $8.9bil $647mil $7.1bil $1.4bil Rev 2021 $33mil $260mil $691mil $142mil $550mil $239mil Growth 91% 100% 64% 30% 35% 61% EV/Rev 21 2.8x 25.3x 13x 4.6x 13x 5.8x Gross margins 49% 45% 29% 50% 30% 16%

As you can see above, despite having incredibly strong growth and one of the highest gross margins compared to the peers above, Stryve still trades at an incredibly conservative multiple of just 2.8x FY 2021E revenue. At similar multiples to this peer group, Stryve would trade at over $20 per share.

Stryve's biggest risk in my opinion is management execution. To build and grow a successful CPG brand, Stryve will need to execute well on product design, marketing, manufacturing, and management will need to do that on a limited budget. Other risks include a potential resurgence in COVID-19 that could impact Stryve's retail sales and delay its marketing plans.

Takeaway

Overall, I think Stryve is well-positioned to be a leader in the meat snacks category with its strong team, unique offering through biltong, and rapid growth in both stores and online. Personally, I think the $11.50 warrants, which expire in July 2026, and currently trade at $0.83, are very good value.