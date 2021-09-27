David Becker/Getty Images News

In the case of Alibaba (NYSE:NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF), the market is in a state where any talk of fundamental undervaluation is useless. Only the market can give an answer to the question of whether the probability is high that the bottom has been reached.

Short Interest and Volume

Short interest is the total number of shares that have been sold by investors, but have not yet been covered or closed. Theoretically, the dynamics of such an indicator can make it possible to judge the sentiments of investors regarding a particular company.

Nasdaq publishes this data regularly and here is information regarding Alibaba:

Data by YCharts

In Alibaba's case, the number of such shares has more than doubled over the past two years. Only in September, the short interest rose 6 million shares.

But this information alone is not as valuable as when combined with trading volume:

Data by YCharts

Trading volume in Alibaba shares has hit a two-year high. And, as I have already noted, its short interest is also record high. Two extremes at the same time indicate that the market has reached a critical state.

But one should not jump to conclusions. A high short position is not necessarily a bearish sign. Eventually, short-sellers must close their record short positions, and then the stock will have a technical jump up. The main question is have we reached the right price? But more on that later...

Beta coefficient

Just remind you that Beta is a measure of the volatility of a security in comparison to the market as a whole. In other words, Beta evaluates how much the share price is prone to change in one direction with the market.

It is possible to calculate different variations of this coefficient. For example, you can calculate a bullish beta, which measures how a stock price tends to move when the market is only on the rise. Here is this indicator in the case of Alibaba:

Source: I did all the calculations myself. I used the Nasdaq index as an indicator of market dynamics.

From the end of August to the present day, the bullish beta of Alibaba has been in the negative zone. Roughly speaking, this means that when the Nasdaq index rises by 1%, the company's stock falls by almost 2%. It is not normal in principle. This means that positive news or events that push the market upward do not affect Alibaba's price at all.

In my opinion, such a state is abnormal and cannot last long.

Technical picture

If you look at the history of Alibaba shares since the IPO, then a key trend line is highlighted:

Source: Trading View, Author

In November 2014, this line proved to be a key resistance. In January 2018, the line identified support. The current price is literally $ 10 above this level.

Now let's look at the market on a daily chart:

Source: Trading View, Author

On August 17, there was a distinct gap. This event determined the level of strong resistance (~ $178). Then, this level was tested on September 2nd. After the resistance was confirmed, the price entered the descending channel in which it remains:

Source: Trading View, Author

In my opinion, the BABA price will test the $136 level in the near future. And then a reversal is likely.

Bottom line

So, from the point of view of a number of indicators, the market has reached a critical point in relation to Alibaba. Moreover, at this point, fundamental factors and even news no longer play a special role. But, this state cannot last long. I think a rebound is brewing.

Good luck everyone.