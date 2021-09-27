IPO Update: TDCX Proposes $319 Million IPO
Summary
- TDCX has filed to raise $319 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The Singapore-based firm provides customer experience services to large organizations worldwide.
- TDCX is seeking a pricey valuation with decelerating topline revenue growth and high revenue concentration risk, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) has filed to raise $319 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing its Class A ordinary shares in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company provides customer experience services to global organizations.
The IPO appears priced for perfection but I have concerns about the firm’s growth rate going forward and its revenue concentration, so I'll pass on the IPO.
Company & Technology
Singapore-based TDCX was founded to enable organizations to improve and monitor their customer’s information journeys and related online experiences.
Management is headed by founder, Executive Chairman and CEO Laurent Junique, who was previously a managing director at Phone Communication Pte Ltd.
Below is a brief overview video of TDCX with SAP SuccessFactors:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include:
Omnichannel CX (Customer Experience) solutions
Sales and digital marketing services
Content monitoring and moderation services
TDCX has received equity investment from sole investor Transformative Investments Pte Ltd. (Founder, Chairman & CEO Junique)
Customer Acquisition
The firm markets its system and services through an in-house business development team, with coverage teams for each major global region of the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe.
The company has clients across numerous industry verticals, with Facebook and Airbnb accounting for 62.3% of the firm's revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, so there is a significant revenue concentration risk.
Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Employee Benefits
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
61.8%
|
2020
|
59.3%
|
2019
|
57.5%
(Source)
The Employee Benefits efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Employee Benefits spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Employee Benefits
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
0.3
|
2020
|
0.4
(Source)
According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, as a proxy for the firm's services, the global customer experience management market is projected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 22% from 2018 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing needs of customers for a personalized customer experience throughout their purchase journey.
Also, experience management helps enterprises grow their brands, increase customer loyalty, reduce client attrition and improve their operations.
Financial Performance
TDCX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Increasing topline revenue
Growing operating profit but reduced operating margin
Increased comprehensive income
Fluctuating cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 187,174,000
|
20.9%
|
2020
|
$ 323,358,000
|
32.3%
|
2019
|
$ 244,396,100
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 41,345,000
|
22.1%
|
2020
|
$ 75,438,000
|
23.3%
|
2019
|
$ 61,250,540
|
25.1%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 32,438,000
|
2020
|
$ 64,437,000
|
2019
|
$ 55,038,240
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 39,798,000
|
2020
|
$ 97,057,000
|
2019
|
$ 56,272,560
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, TDCX had $60.4 million in cash and $283.2 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $61.9 million.
IPO Details
TDCX intends to sell 18.8 million ADSs representing 18.8 million underlying shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $319 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
The founder and other senior executives have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to 2% of the IPO in the offering.
Class A shareholders will receive one vote per share while the Chairman/CEO as the sole Class B shareholder, will have 10 votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $2.4 billion.
Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.19%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
to repay the total outstanding principal amount of US$188.0 million and accrued and unpaid interest and premium, if any, under the term loan credit facility, or the Credit Suisse Facility, entered with Credit Suisse AG, Singapore Branch, or Credit Suisse AG, on March 16, 2021, including accrued and unpaid interest and premium (if any). See “Description of Certain Indebtedness—Credit Suisse Facility”; and
the remainder to enable us to expand our business into new markets, which would include costs for premises, technology and systems and other infrastructure as well as for hiring of personnel and other expansion related expenses, and for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs and potential acquisitions.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is 'not party to any significant proceedings.'
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$2,418,624,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,429,862,000
|
Price / Sales
|
6.80
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.83
|
EV / EBITDA
|
29.09
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.46
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
13.19%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$17.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$61,854,180
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
2.56%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
20.86%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be IBEX Limited (IBEX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
IBEX Limited (IBEX)
|
TDCX (TDCX)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
0.69
|
6.80
|
885.5%
|
EV / Revenue
|
0.82
|
6.83
|
733.2%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
6.99
|
29.09
|
316.2%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.15
|
$0.46
|
209.6%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
9.5%
|
20.86%
|
119.36%
(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary
TDCX is seeking U.S. capital market funding to pay down debt and for its future expansion initiatives.
The company’s financials show good topline revenue and operating profit growth while generating earnings and operating cash flow.
However, topline revenue growth has decelerated so far in 2021 versus 2020’s growth over prior.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was an impressive $61.9 million.
Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased; its Employee Benefits efficiency rate dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm’s Rule of 40 performance of 43% was solid; even though the company is not a software firm, the metric is informative.
The market opportunity for providing customer experience services is large and expected to grow at a high rate of growth over the coming years, so the company will benefit from strong industry growth dynamics.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 35.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the concentration of most of its revenue from Facebook and Airbnb, so the loss of either or both of those firms as clients would be a major problem for the firm and its potential valuation.
As for valuation, compared to another recent call center operations IPO company IBEX, TDCX is seeking a comparatively high valuation, based on revenue and EBITDA multiples.
However, in the firm’s favor, its topline revenue growth is higher and it is generating much higher earnings per share.
The major concerns I have are its revenue concentration in Facebook and Airbnb, pricey valuation expectations and decelerating topline revenue growth.
If Facebook- and Airbnb-derived growth is plateauing, it will be difficult for the company to move the needle on future growth unless it secures other very large customer wins.
So, the IPO appears priced for perfection and that is a risky stock in my view; I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 30, 2021.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.