TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) has filed to raise $319 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares representing its Class A ordinary shares in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides customer experience services to global organizations.

The IPO appears priced for perfection but I have concerns about the firm’s growth rate going forward and its revenue concentration, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Singapore-based TDCX was founded to enable organizations to improve and monitor their customer’s information journeys and related online experiences.

Management is headed by founder, Executive Chairman and CEO Laurent Junique, who was previously a managing director at Phone Communication Pte Ltd.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Omnichannel CX (Customer Experience) solutions

Sales and digital marketing services

Content monitoring and moderation services

TDCX has received equity investment from sole investor Transformative Investments Pte Ltd. (Founder, Chairman & CEO Junique)

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its system and services through an in-house business development team, with coverage teams for each major global region of the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe.

The company has clients across numerous industry verticals, with Facebook and Airbnb accounting for 62.3% of the firm's revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, so there is a significant revenue concentration risk.

Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 61.8% 2020 59.3% 2019 57.5%

The Employee Benefits efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Employee Benefits spend, dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Employee Benefits Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.3 2020 0.4

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, as a proxy for the firm's services, the global customer experience management market is projected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 22% from 2018 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing needs of customers for a personalized customer experience throughout their purchase journey.

Also, experience management helps enterprises grow their brands, increase customer loyalty, reduce client attrition and improve their operations.

Financial Performance

TDCX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing operating profit but reduced operating margin

Increased comprehensive income

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 187,174,000 20.9% 2020 $ 323,358,000 32.3% 2019 $ 244,396,100 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 41,345,000 22.1% 2020 $ 75,438,000 23.3% 2019 $ 61,250,540 25.1% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 32,438,000 2020 $ 64,437,000 2019 $ 55,038,240 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 39,798,000 2020 $ 97,057,000 2019 $ 56,272,560 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, TDCX had $60.4 million in cash and $283.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $61.9 million.

IPO Details

TDCX intends to sell 18.8 million ADSs representing 18.8 million underlying shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $319 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The founder and other senior executives have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to 2% of the IPO in the offering.

Class A shareholders will receive one vote per share while the Chairman/CEO as the sole Class B shareholder, will have 10 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $2.4 billion.

Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.19%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to repay the total outstanding principal amount of US$188.0 million and accrued and unpaid interest and premium, if any, under the term loan credit facility, or the Credit Suisse Facility, entered with Credit Suisse AG, Singapore Branch, or Credit Suisse AG, on March 16, 2021, including accrued and unpaid interest and premium (if any). See “Description of Certain Indebtedness—Credit Suisse Facility”; and the remainder to enable us to expand our business into new markets, which would include costs for premises, technology and systems and other infrastructure as well as for hiring of personnel and other expansion related expenses, and for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs and potential acquisitions. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is 'not party to any significant proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,418,624,000 Enterprise Value $2,429,862,000 Price / Sales 6.80 EV / Revenue 6.83 EV / EBITDA 29.09 Earnings Per Share $0.46 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.19% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.00 Net Free Cash Flow $61,854,180 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.56% Revenue Growth Rate 20.86% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be IBEX Limited (IBEX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric IBEX Limited (IBEX) TDCX (TDCX) Variance Price / Sales 0.69 6.80 885.5% EV / Revenue 0.82 6.83 733.2% EV / EBITDA 6.99 29.09 316.2% Earnings Per Share $0.15 $0.46 209.6% Revenue Growth Rate 9.5% 20.86% 119.36% (Glossary Of Terms)

(F-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

TDCX is seeking U.S. capital market funding to pay down debt and for its future expansion initiatives.

The company’s financials show good topline revenue and operating profit growth while generating earnings and operating cash flow.

However, topline revenue growth has decelerated so far in 2021 versus 2020’s growth over prior.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was an impressive $61.9 million.

Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased; its Employee Benefits efficiency rate dropped to 0.3x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm’s Rule of 40 performance of 43% was solid; even though the company is not a software firm, the metric is informative.

The market opportunity for providing customer experience services is large and expected to grow at a high rate of growth over the coming years, so the company will benefit from strong industry growth dynamics.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 35.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the concentration of most of its revenue from Facebook and Airbnb, so the loss of either or both of those firms as clients would be a major problem for the firm and its potential valuation.

As for valuation, compared to another recent call center operations IPO company IBEX, TDCX is seeking a comparatively high valuation, based on revenue and EBITDA multiples.

However, in the firm’s favor, its topline revenue growth is higher and it is generating much higher earnings per share.

The major concerns I have are its revenue concentration in Facebook and Airbnb, pricey valuation expectations and decelerating topline revenue growth.

If Facebook- and Airbnb-derived growth is plateauing, it will be difficult for the company to move the needle on future growth unless it secures other very large customer wins.

So, the IPO appears priced for perfection and that is a risky stock in my view; I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 30, 2021.