Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

The Company announced strong Q2:21 results, delivering its fifth consecutive quarter of operating profitability. Revenue rose 119% YOY. Management expects growth to remain strong in the near term, led by retail as the economy re-opens. We increase our target price to $9.50 per share (earlier $7.75) and maintain our rating at Buy.

Q2:21 Highlights

➢ Q2:21 revenues were $5.9 million, up 119% from Q2:20 driven by strong demand in the retail industry from the re-opening of the economy following the ease of pandemic restrictions.

➢ Gross profit for Q2:21 was $3.2 million compared to $1.3 million in Q2:20. Gross margin increased 460 bps YOY to 54.6% in Q2:21.

➢ Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in Q2:21 versus a loss of $0.5 million in Q2:20 due to higher revenues and lower operating expenses (as a % of sales).

➢ Net income was $2.6 million in Q2:21 or $0.27 per diluted share versus a loss of $0.7 million or $(0.13) per diluted share in Q2:20.

➢ SCKT (NASDAQ:SCKT) expects its NFC reader products to generate meaningful revenue from 2022 onward.

➢ We adjust our estimates based on the quarter-end results and management’s commentary. We increase our target price to $9.50, with an implied capital appreciation potential of 40%. We maintain our rating at Buy.

Primary Risks

➢ The Company is highly dependent on application developers to integrate SCKT’s scanning products into their applications. If these applications are delayed or are unsuccessful, it could result in less business for the firm, thereby negatively impacting sales.

➢ The sales are dependent on a limited number of distributors. Thus, the loss of any one distributor may have a material adverse effect on future operating results and financial conditions.

Quarterly Summary – Q2:21

Revenues up 119% vs. prior year. Total revenues increased ~119% to $6.0 million versus $2.7 million in Q2:20. The increase was driven by solid demand for its business applications by retail-centric customers as the economy re-opens following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Total revenues increased ~119% to $6.0 million versus $2.7 million in Q2:20. The increase was driven by solid demand for its business applications by retail-centric customers as the economy re-opens following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Gross profit was up 139% vs. prior year. Total gross profit for Q2:21 was $3.2 million compared to $1.3 million in Q2:20. Gross margin was 54.7%, up 460 bps compared to 50.1% in Q2:20, benefiting from better absorption of fixed manufacturing overhead.

Total gross profit for Q2:21 was $3.2 million compared to $1.3 million in Q2:20. Gross margin was 54.7%, up 460 bps compared to 50.1% in Q2:20, benefiting from better absorption of fixed manufacturing overhead. Operating expense was ~$2.4 million, an increase of 12% versus ~$2.1 million in the prior-year period. However, operating expense as a % of sales showed a significant decline to 41% in Q2:21 versus 80% in Q2:20, highlighting the operating leverage inherent in the business.

was ~$2.4 million, an increase of 12% versus ~$2.1 million in the prior-year period. However, operating expense as a % of sales showed a significant decline to 41% in Q2:21 versus 80% in Q2:20, highlighting the operating leverage inherent in the business. Adjusted EBITDA achieved significant improvement during Q2:21. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in Q2:21 versus a loss of $0.5 million in Q2:20. The improvement was primarily due to higher revenues and lower operating expenses (as a % of sales).

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in Q2:21 versus a loss of $0.5 million in Q2:20. The improvement was primarily due to higher revenues and lower operating expenses (as a % of sales). Net income at $2.6 million in Q2:21 or $0.27 per diluted share versus a net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.13) per diluted share in Q2:20.

in Q2:21 or $0.27 per diluted share versus a net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.13) per diluted share in Q2:20. Investment in NFC products . SCKT is optimistic about the NFC reader solutions market and expects it to be a significant revenue driver in 2022 and beyond. Currently, most NFC solutions are payment-centric, but going forward, SCKT expects NFC technology to be used more in non-payment situations such as for reading identity information from digital IDs. SCKT’s S550 and D600 NFC products are the ideal readers for the non-payment market opportunity.

. SCKT is optimistic about the NFC reader solutions market and expects it to be a significant revenue driver in 2022 and beyond. Currently, most NFC solutions are payment-centric, but going forward, SCKT expects NFC technology to be used more in non-payment situations such as for reading identity information from digital IDs. SCKT’s S550 and D600 NFC products are the ideal readers for the non-payment market opportunity. Outlook. Management noted that the strong demand seen in Q2 is likely to continue for the remainder of 2021. Management expects retail to remain strong and is also seeing a pickup of activity in commercial services, logistics, and healthcare segments, where many testing and piloting projects are in progress. These segments could lead to meaningful revenue generation going forward.

Earnings Estimates

For FY:21, we forecast revenue of $22.3 million, an increase of 42.3% YOY. The Company expects retail to serve as a key driver of its underlying growth in 2021 as the economy re-opens. Management also anticipates a significant opportunity in contactless readers. We forecast gross margin of 53.9% for FY:21. We forecast operating income of ~$2.1 million and net income of ~$3.8 million, leading to earnings per share of $0.41. We note that this includes a $1.9 million tax benefit; excluding this benefit, earnings per share is forecasted at $0.20.

For FY:22, we forecast revenue growth of 18% to $26.3 million. We expect gross margin of ~54.5%. We forecast operating income of ~$2.7 million and net income of $2.3 million for diluted earnings per share of $0.26.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value SCKT using industry peer companies (P/S multiple) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the Company.

We are valuing SCKT using a P/S multiple. While there is a lack of comparable peers, we believe the most relevant comparison group includes Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) and Honeywell International (HON). SCKT trades at ~2.7x forward sales, which is a significant discount to ZBRA (5.6x) and HON (4.4x). Given SCKT’s niche positioning in its industry as well as improving growth prospects, we believe this discount should narrow.

We value SCKT at 3.5x 2022 sales and then discount that result back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple-based target price is $10.36, which discounts back to the present value of $9.77.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over one year and then grows EBIT at a 9% rate over years 2-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 6.02%. Our DCF produces a value of $9.09.

The combination of $9.77 at 50% and $9.09 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $9.43, which we round up to $9.50. The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

Exhibit 1: Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets

Source: Socket Mobile and Singular Research Estimates

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2021 and 2022 are $0.20 and $0.26, respectively. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples that are above the current price of $6.81 as of September 8, 2021.

Exhibit 2: Forward P/E Ratio vs Forward EPS

Source: Singular Research Estimates

In conclusion, we feel SCKT provides a compelling investment opportunity based on its strong management and strong revenue from the economy finally opening.