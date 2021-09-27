AlpamayoPhoto/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's been 2 months since the publication of my first article on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). At that time, I expected the stock to recover at least 20% in the medium term and, as we can see, my forecast has successfully come true:

Source: From "Star Bulk Carriers: Get Ready For A Rebound"

It's always nice to watch when your predictions come true. However, we need to move on and decide whether to keep the stock in the medium-term portfolio (or even buy more). This article will try to answer this question.

Anything else except for the old catalysts?

In the last article, I highlighted 3 main reasons for SBLK's recovery:

The rapid growth of the Baltic Dry Index; The positive side of the ATM program of the company; The impact of commodity prices and tensions between Australia and China, which should increase the number of days in transit for dry bulk carriers.

I have reason to believe that all of the above catalysts still have a strong impact on the stock's rally potential continuation.

Firstly, the Baltic Dry Index continues to grow, setting new local highs:

Source: From TradingEconomics.com

Secondly, as expected, the money received from the ATM program was most likely used for deleveraging activities and capital expenditures:

Data by YCharts

Despite the payment of dividends, repayment/refinancing of debt obligations, as well as CAPEX and vessels acquisition, the cash on the company's balance sheet managed to grow by 17.52% in 2Q 2021, YoY:

Source: From SBLK's 2Q 2021 IR presentation

Therefore, now that ATM is over and the company has reduced its operational risks and increased liquidity, I think SBLK has become even better positioned.

Thirdly, the political tensions between China and the West have not gone away. Moreover, according to True Orion, who recently wrote an interesting article on SBLK, the described tension is not going to end, as can be seen from the strategic moves of the West:

Source: From "3 Reasons That Will Help Star Bulk Carriers Sustain Its Rally"

True Onion states, that "since the Chinese market is closed to Australian coal, it is being directed to non-Chinese markets, while being cheaper than U.S.-exported coal. These developments increase the ton-miles and, thus, dry bulk carrier revenues." And I completely agree with that. Moreover, anyone who holds dry bulk carriers' stocks and has recently experienced serious drawdowns should understand that the volatility was most likely related to China and its intention to reduce steel production. That is if steel production is cut, then China's iron ore demand should also decrease. However, I see it the other way around, as a new opportunity for dry bulk carriers.

Obviously, China needs more steel to keep growing as the industrial sector generates ~30.8% of China's GDP (2020 data). Foreign capital/ international investors have been leaving China in large amounts for the latest few months:

Source: China Capital Flows, from TradingEconomics.com

To convince investors to come back, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will simply be forced to increase steel production again to fuel manufacturing capacity. In recent years, China has been growing mainly due to real estate production and property services - this is confirmed by the high share of this sector in total GDP (~29%). As you know, new buildings construction requires a lot of steel, because "it binds well to concrete, has a similar thermal expansion coefficient, and is strong and relatively cost-effective." So increasing steel production is the most logical way out of the current situation for China, in my opinion. If it does happen, we'll see a release of demand for iron ore from non-Western countries (Brazil), which will be another booster for dry bulkers like SBLK.

Another important catalyst, which I did not mention last time regarding SBLK, but noticed in the recent article on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) and Safe Bulkers (SB), is limited dry bulkers supply:

The supply in the market is limited due to orderbook - deliveries of new ships in 2022 and 2023 are expected to be minimal due to the lack of available slots in shipyards, noted EDRY's CEO during 2Q 2021 earnings call. Amid colossal demand, which has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, short supply pushes rates to long-term extremes. Source: From "Navios Maritime Partners: Too Cheap To Ignore" The order book remains quite low compared to the number of vessels demanded. As Loukas Barmparis, the President of Safe Bulkers noted during the latest earnings call: "the expected demand for dry bulk vessels for the next years to come, will be significantly higher than the actual supply of vessels". Source: From "Safe Bulkers Is A Good Bet Regardless Of Your Risk Appetite"

Regulatory measures continue to put pressure on the order book, and as for the SBLK, its fleet consists of only ~16.3% of vessels >15 years old:

Source: From SBLK's 2Q 2021 IR presentation

This fact makes the company relatively resistant to the new requirements of the authorities regarding CO2 emissions.

Based on the foregoing, I draw the following conclusion, which is the main thesis of my article: SBLK still has all the same catalysts that I identified 2 months ago. Moreover, new ones were added to those catalysts:

a likely recovery in demand for iron ore in China;

a low orderbook (I forgot to mention this last time).

In addition, the company is even more strongly positioned in the market due to a diversified fleet and reduced leverage. The ATM program has been completed, so nothing else will hold back the growth of the stock in the coming months - that's what I expect to see. It remains only to find out how "fairly" SBLK is valued at its current price levels and whether it makes sense to add more exposure to this company.

Valuation and Risks

Last time I compared SBLK with its closest peers to recognize the stock's mispricing. If we update those calculations, we'll see that SBLK still looks relatively attractive - the forward EBITDA growth is 5.74% higher than the average of the peer group, and the EV/EBITDA (FWD) multiple equals 4.91x, which is 4.18% below average.

Source: Author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha's data

The strong stock rally that we've been seeing throughout the year has significantly reduced the key valuation multiples that are still in a protracted contraction:

Data by YCharts

Thus, I believe that the recent dip was bought out for a reason - and it is far from the end. SBLK has all chances to get to $26/share (the 52-week high) and break out through this resistance level.

Moreover, even with quite conservative inputs, the stock looks fundamentally undervalued, according to the DCF-calculator by GuruFocus:

Source: Author's inputs based on gurufocus.com

However, anyone who decides to follow my buy-recommendation should keep some risks in mind:

the company is not immune from idiosyncratic risks;

recovery of China's iron ore demand may take a long time;

the Baltic Dry Index rose very rapidly, which adds risk to an equally rapid decline. Of course, this is unlikely, but the probability is present.

no one knows when this supercycle will end.

Despite all the risks, I believe that SBLK remains an underestimated company with a bunch of different catalysts, which have not gone anywhere lately, but on the contrary, have increased their influence. Therefore, I recommend buying SBLK and waiting for the breakout of the local resistance price level of ~$26/share.