European Natural Gas Prices Continue To Drag U.S. Gas Prices Higher

MarianVejcik/iStock via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

Natural gas storage injections over the next 5 weeks are expected to be higher than the 5-year average by ~82 Bcf. EOS has been revised up to 3.55 Tcf.

On a supply/demand basis, we are seeing the market tilting towards a surplus of 2.34 Bcf/d for the next 5 weeks.

Weather Outlook

The weather outlook going forward is still biased to the bear side with TDDs expected to be below the seasonal norm. Warmer than normal weather is now bearish for the natural gas market as it delays an early start to heating demand.

Both the 6-10 and 10-15 day outlook right now are showing warmer than normal weather across the Northeast. The early start to heating demand will have to wait.

And as of right now, there's no sign of a trend shift in the 15-day either.

European Gas Prices Continue to Drag US Gas Prices Higher

US natural gas prices are going through the roof despite weak near-term fundamentals. European gas prices, or TTF, were up another ~10% today.

Source: CME

And looking at the longer-term chart, both the UK NBP and TTF closed at their highest level ever.

This parabolic rally has sent the US gas market higher as well. Any spot cargoes being sold by the LNG exporters in the US will be able to benefit from the difference between US gas prices + the liquification fee (usually $3/MMBtu). Considering where prices are today, that's quite the spread ($26 - ~$8 ).

The market continues to push European gas prices as energy European gas storage is set to remain at a very low level into year-end.

As you can see from this projection from Energy Aspects, European gas storage will be ill-equipped to handle this winter. Now, mother nature will still have a say in how much gas Europe burns this winter, but by the looks of it, the odds are not in its favor.

As a result, US gas prices are really just a function of what's going on in Europe despite our LNG export capacity being capped.

Another contributing factor to even higher US gas prices stems from the fact that Lower 48 gas production has failed to respond higher despite the very elevated prices.

This, despite the fact that near-term fundamentals show a surplus, has compounded worries that the US gas market will be further in the deficit in 2022 with the ~2 Bcf/d of additional LNG export capacity.

With all that being said, all eyes will still be on the weather outlook moving forward. With no signs of an early start to heating demand season in the US, EOS estimates have moved up higher and the US gas market is in a small surplus of ~2 Bcf/d.

Most hedge funds will also be watching ECMWF-EPS forecasts for Europe closely for any indication of an early heating demand season. With prices still rising, the expectation of a colder than normal winter has increased, so be prepared for even higher volatility if the opposite proves to be true.

All in all, the market is trading based on what it knows today, and what it knows today is that Europe doesn't have enough gas in storage if winter is colder than normal. Prices are reaching the level of demand destruction + substitution.