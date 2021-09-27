maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There have been numerous articles on Seeking Alpha about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and other Chinese tech companies lately. The Chinese crackdown on these companies is currently viewed as one of the biggest risks in the stock market, together with the Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) risks.

It is important to distinguish between a couple of risks, namely common prosperity and the VIE structure. In this article, I will try to estimate how much risk each of these poses and try to look at striking similarities between the Variable Interest Entity (VIE) loophole and other Chinese examples of 'financial loopholes', such as Hong Kong.

Hong Kong City view, source: Ruslan Bardash, unsplash.com

Undervaluation

Alibaba's stock is currently trading for an unprecedented cheap price, as is often rightly emphasized by many bullish investors. In this article, I will not go into detail about the current valuation, since this has been done already to great extent by other writers, here, here and here.

I agree with their conclusion that Alibaba is trading very cheaply and appears to be undervalued, especially since the underlying earnings potential of the company is seemingly not directly impacted by the crackdown. I do, however, think that these bullish articles are underestimating certain risks.

Data by YCharts

Other Chinese companies have of course also been affected by the same problems, but I believe Alibaba is the most interesting company because they have been on the forefront of the crackdown with Jack Ma and their Ant Financial IPO which was suspended.

Common prosperity

"Common prosperity" is a promise to the Chinese population to achieve an egalitarian development and for each inhabitant a fair share of wealth, which parallels other ambitious goals from Xi Jinping.

Alibaba pledged to invest 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) by 2025 for common prosperity. The government in Beijing has been pressuring companies to share their wealth as one of the ways to reduce inequality in China. Alibaba was not the only company to do so, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF) also promised to invest money in the initiative.

Other events and risks which happened in the past seem to have much in common with the project of common prosperity, which all seem to be part of a larger socialist agenda. I will list each of these and explain why I believe this.

Antitrust probes, of which Alibaba was the first and largest victim. Alibaba was charged $2.8B on the 10th of April this year. Common prosperity wants to divide wealth more evenly. With antitrust probes, China wants to regulate its tech giants and might as such also protect the population.

Ant IPO, which was suspended. This can also be viewed as an attempt to regulate the tech industry.

Data security crackdowns, such as the suspension of the DiDi (DIDI) app. This likely has to do with China being worried of personal data being leaked to foreign competitors.

Gaming curfews, crackdowns on ByteDance (BDNCE) and Tencent.

A ban on for-profit tutoring, which decimated China's largest education companies. Though the last two moves probably make the least sense of all, they might be interpreted as a way in which the government tries to meet public demand without Western neoliberal economics taking over.

Source: Brad West, unsplash.com

I view the common prosperity and socialist agenda risks as being a form of additional tax, which might hinder the company a bit operationally but will mostly lead to more costs for the company. A recent article on Seeking Alpha states that common prosperity is enough to invalidate the bull case of Alibaba, but I strongly disagree. Of course, as a result of the socialist agenda, there might be more stimulus for small and medium enterprises which is indirectly paid for by large companies like Alibaba, but Alibaba's ecosystem, growth and established user base are so strong that they will remain an important factor in China, likely for the coming decades.

As such, I do not think that common prosperity and other restrictive steps are a risk large enough to justify the current undervaluation of Alibaba shares. Alibaba is growing at such a rate that all these might pose risks but not of such a degree that they will threaten the future growth or profitability of the company to a great extent.

The VIE structure

The Variable Interest Entity (VIE) structure is a constellation in which a company in mainland China uses a shell company with the same name in a tax haven like the Cayman Islands. Subsequently, the mainland company can create complex legal agreements to give the shell company a claim on the profits and assets which belong to the mainland company. The VIE structure is explained well in other Seeking Alpha articles by fellow authors here and here.

The VIE structure might be technically illegal. The Chinese law says that domestic companies in restricted sectors cannot make profit-sharing agreements with foreign-owned entities. In case of the VIEs, they get around it by specifying that a certain payment, which exceeds the expected profit of a company, is made from the VIE to the foreign owner of the shares, and any overcharge can be racked up as an account payable.

This structure looks to be quite vulnerable and easy to attack, should the Chinese authorities want this.

Some examples of steps which could be taken by the authorities when the VIE structure is deemed illegal:

Losing business or operating licenses of the company

Fines

Confiscation of income which has been obtained through 'illegal operations'

Prohibition of the sharing of the company's income with the VIE owners

Forcing the company to restructure its ownership structure

And many more potential actions

As can be seen, there exist many options next to the nuclear option of simply prohibiting the VIE structure.

A comparison with other Chinese 'loopholes'

The VIE structure is a loophole to make foreign investors invest money in Chinese companies, and it has been like this for decades. China is not new at all to using loopholes or 'special economic conditions' if it serves the country well. For almost all of its modern history, China created a patchwork of special legal and territorial concessions to make economic growth possible and quicker without changing the core regulations that rule over most of the mainland. An interesting one which comes to mind is Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was shaped long ago by the opium wars between Great Britain and China, and in 1898, Great Britain signed a 99-year lease for the Hong Kong colony, which ended in 1997. China allowed Hong Kong to continue to rule itself as a special administrative region and continue many political, economical and legal systems independently from the mainland for in total 50 years.

Hong Kong has long been a democratic and autonomous entity which - by its special economic benefits - has played a crucial role in the economic success of China. The economy of Hong Kong has had very low tax rates, free trade and little government interference, which is quite different from the mainland. These traits have been important factors which played a role in positioning Hong Kong as a finance hub, a tourist destination and a haven of free trade. One country, two systems.

At first, the service economy of Hong Kong was of major importance to China, being a critical link between exports and the huge production machine powered by cheap labor which China was building, for example, in Shenzhen. This importance, however, decreased with the economic success and growth of China as a whole, as you can see in the graph below:

Source: The World Bank

If we connect the dots, it seems logical that China first granted Hong Kong a great degree of autonomy, and now when its relative economic importance has dwindled, China is tightening the ropes by crushing Hong Kong's democracy.

For four decades, Hong Kong has served as an intermediary between the liberal West and the relatively closed system in mainland China, which has been an important factor in Chinese growth. This situation is seemingly changing quite drastically, witnessed by the developments which Hong Kong has gone through during the last couple of years.

More than 1 million marched in protest against controversial extradition bill, 09/06/2019, source: Joseph Chan, unsplash.com

Other examples of separate legal regimes which helped spur the growth of China are Macau (casinos and foreign exchange), Taiwan (which China views as a domestic territory but has an independent government and a thriving tech sector), and many other special zones and tax havens in which Chinese companies are very often established.

What does this mean for the VIE structure?

At this moment, the roll-up of the Chinese reform has seemed to have started under Xi Jinping. But this does not necessarily mean at all that the VIE structure is at risk. When we look at the comparison with the special administrative region of Hong Kong, we can only draw one conclusion:

As long as the VIE structure is deemed important enough for China, it is likely to stay.

But we can also revert this conclusion, which sounds a bit more ominous:

When the Chinese government considers the VIE structure unnecessary or a risk for the country, they might take steps against it.

Currently, the VIE structure is responsible for about $1.6 trillion in market capitalization. The total market capitalization of China was more than $13 trillion as of last May:

Source: ceicdata.com

So it seems that the VIE structure is still of relatively large importance, making up about 12% of the Chinese market cap. Also, we should not forget that VIEs are an important way by which Chinese companies can easily attract foreign investments. This is also a benefit for Chinese authorities, as long as they stay in control.

But one of the main worries in China is that the US might gain leverage on Chinese companies listed on US markets. When the VIE structure is attacked by the Chinese government, they will have a plethora of options to choose from. If it happens, I think it is likely that China will demand restructuring to make sure market listings are continued, which might not lead to too many red flags in the market. But this will be just a start of a process. Confiscation of dividends paid to foreign entities (or require all dividend receivers to prove that they are a Chinese national) could be a second, much worse, step in this process.

By the ban on companies specialized in tutoring using the VIE structure, the first step might already have been taken, but we cannot be sure.

For Alibaba, this means that the VIE structure will probably remain a risk for the foreseeable future. China will likely not attack it outright but take it down slowly. Recent stock market movements seem to indicate that the market recognizes this, and this can lead to dramatic consequences in the long term. As we saw with Hong Kong, China seems to take more steps lately in the direction of economic restriction. Even with the great valuation and growth prospects of Alibaba, this does not bode well for the company and I understand why the market reacted as it has. A slippery slope of more restrictive economic policies in China seems to have started, and it might be that the VIE structure is at risk as well, but we cannot know for sure. The main aim which Chinese authorities seem to have is gain more control over their (tech) industry, and better regulating the VIE might serve such a purpose.

I continue to own small positions in Alibaba and Tencent which I will not sell, but I am aware that I could lose it all in the worst case. This could be a great opportunity, but I would urge investors to take care and not invest any money which you are not willing to lose.

Thank you for reading! Please let me know in the comment section what you think about the risks of the VIE structure and common prosperity on Alibaba. If you like my writing, please consider following me!