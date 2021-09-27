petekarici/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) will benefit from secular winds. Athleisure is expected to grow fast and Nike is the leader of the most advantageous part of athleisure.

Nike is changing for the better. The company is increasing its focus on its DTC channels which will enable faster growth, better profitability, better customer satisfaction, and leaner and more agile operations.

The recent price drop is detached from the change in fundamental value. Supply chain headwinds are transitory and decrease much less of the company's free cash flows than what the decrease in stock price implies.

Near-term volatility is likely as the market will remain worried until supply chain headwinds fade away but the discount still offers a unique opportunity over the long term.

The Situation Was Worse Than I Expected

I wrote an article published on September 15th arguing that the supply chain issues Nike was facing were much less than what the stock price move implied. I calculated a disruption based on 80% of Nike’s Vietnam footwear manufacturing factories being closed for 3 months. I was wrong. The problem was not just footwear but also apparel and not just Vietnam but also some Indonesian production was lost, and the duration of the production halt is going to be longer than my expectation as well. Seems like the market thought similar as the stock sold off more than 6% the next day after the earnings announcement.

The company missed revenue estimates by 1.7% but still recorded 16% YoY growth. Nike managed to deliver EPS despite headwinds; its FQ1 EPS of $1.16 beat consensus by $0.04. The financial results weren’t terrible.

What did hurt the stock was the guidance cut and the management commentary. I wrote before “…any vague commentary by the management regarding future uncertainty could cause a negative market reaction.” This is what happened and was combined with a guidance cut. Management now expects FY22 revenue to grow mid-single digits versus the prior year versus prior guidance of low double-digit growth. The gross margin was met with 100 bps worth of transportation, logistics, and air freight costs and is now guided to expand by only 125 bps, this is at the low end of the prior guidance of 125-150 bps.

The Size of the Issue Remains Detached From the Price-Action

In my earlier article, I had argued that the missed cash flow due to supply issues was less than 1% of company value compared to significant negative alpha; I maintain my thesis. I wrote that in a typical DCF valuation, less than 10% of company valuation was in the first year of cash flows based on the fact that the terminal value contributes 75% of the value of a 5 year DCF valuation and that the production cut was going to hurt 7% of revenues for only year 1 of valuation.

The situation is worse now but still not bad as implied by the stock price action. I will use analyst estimates of FCF to calculate the change in the valuation of Nike from the earnings announcement. Per Capital IQ, the consensus has decreased FY22, FY23, and FY24 FCF estimates by 12%, 4%, and 2% from September 23rd to the 24th when Nike’s stock price got axed more than 6%. I thought estimate cuts for FY23 and especially FY24 were unjust given that the management clearly stated on the call that the revenue miss was “due solely to the supply chain impacts” and that “inventory supply availability will improve heading into fiscal ’23” but I will still factor them in to be conservative. To be consistent with the source above I allocate 7% of company value for the first year of cash flows, 6% for the second year, and 5% for the third. I get a drop in company value of about 1.2% which doesn’t make sense given the stock’s price movement.

Myopic sentiment is taking over from fundamentals. The market never likes uncertainty and is penalizing Nike due to invisibility in its global supply chain. This creates an opportunity for the longer-term investors that can today buy a great company at a discount at the cost of tolerating near-term volatility.

Issues Could Abate Faster Than Expected

The near-term outlook could be better than feared which can catalyze the stock. Nike expects disruptions until Q3 but Indonesia is already fully operational, Vietnam may come online soon. The outages may last shorter than feared. The company has been through this when similar issues faced its Chinese manufacturers. Now it will be able to ramp up faster. Nike can also utilize excess production in China and Indonesia to cover some of the Vietnamese production.

Nike’s margin picture will improve. The company mentioned “strong marketplace demand” and “healthy pull market across all geographies”. This means more items sold at full price. Nike can also keep doing what I expected it to do and what it did this past quarter and funnel demand into higher-margin channels. Nike used one of the tools I mentioned in my prior article to compensate for the 100 bps of additional costs due to supply chain issues: “(Nike) can direct more traffic to its direct to consumer (DTC) channel. This will be more profitable for the company as it gets better prices through this channel.” Fewer items at wholesalers means more sales through the company’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) offering. The higher margin DTC channel growth fits nicely into Nike’s long-term strategy (see below). Let’s not forget that gross margin guidance is maintained in place despite the supply disruptions.

Altogether, Nike can manage the situation better than the market expects it to. Nike has a way of delivering on the bottom line. The company missed EPS estimates only once out of the last 20 quarters. The company will utilize its agility and cost control to keep beating earnings expectations.

Long-Term Story Intact

Nike is changing for the better in the bigger picture. It is changing its focus from wholesaling into selling directly to its consumer (DTC). DTC change will be favorable for investors as it will enable faster growth, loyal customers, and higher margins.

Nike management changed its longer-term financial outlook on the prior to last earnings announcement thanks to its increased focus on DTC and digital channels. New targets call for higher revenue growth, even higher EPS growth, better return on invested capital, and lower capital expenditures. The new outlook demonstrates the financial benefits of the DTC strategy.

The hidden highlight of the recent quarter was the success of this strategy. Nike managed to grow its Nike Direct sales by a whopping 28% to $4.7 bn and its Nike Brand Digital sales by 29%. This success was reflected in the gross margin save of EPS despite the supply chain issues. I expect this success to continue to drive long-term stellar performance in both agility, financials, and customer satisfaction.

My thoughts are well echoed by CFO Matt Friend’s words: “our vision for NIKE’s long-term future remains unchanged. NIKE is a growth company with unlimited potential. Despite new short-term operational dynamics, our Consumer Direct Acceleration offense is driving our business forward and transforming our financial model toward the long-term fiscal ‘25 financial outlook”.

Secular Trends Favor Nike

Athleisure has been the recent consumer trend combining sportswear and leisurewear. A research report published in October 2019 expects the global athleisure market to grow with a whopping 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. And this was a pre-pandemic report; the trend is much stronger today. People working from home dress more casually. Sweats and sneaks are replacing the suit and tie. With freelancing and work from home much more prevalent now compared to pre-pandemic, it is very reasonable to expect a much stronger athleisure demand.

Pandemic changed consumer priorities. Careers are losing ground to comfort of life. Wellbeing with a focus on health and fitness will affect consumer choices going forward, benefiting athleisure as consumers will want to showcase their lifestyle choices in their clothing.

With the reopening post-pandemic, athleisure will shift from performance and casual wear to streetwear. Nike sits at the epicenter of this trend with its apparel and specifically its sneakers. Nike is considered a streetwear brand by consumers and will benefit from rapid market growth in years to come.

Buy On Pullback Despite Near-Term Headwinds

The near-term headwinds will likely linger. The market doesn’t like uncertainty and as uncertainty remains, the price will likely be capped. However, price isn’t likely to materially decrease from here as we’re nearing the point of inflection in news flow to the positive. Vaccination rates are rising all over Asia and fierce lockdowns have seemingly stalled the spread of the virus for now.

Longer-term though there is a large opportunity. Nike is a digital transformation story that will see higher revenue growth and higher margins and leaner operations in the future. It is a consumer favorite in a growth industry. And it is on sale today. I see significant alpha at these levels with a 3+ year time horizon.