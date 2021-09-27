remotevfx/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis summary

A few days ago, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) released a statement saying that it would deem all crypto transactions illegal. This is the latest in a long line of measures and policies put into place to “crackdown on Bitcoin” (BTC-USD). It’s also important to note that Bitcoin is not only Bitcoin that China dislikes, but all crypto, including stablecoins like Tether (USDT-USD). The crypto market dipped significantly following the news but has since recovered somewhat.

The big question for crypto investors around the world is, how significant is this for Bitcoin? Will China’s actions delegitimize Bitcoin around the world?

To answer these questions, we must first look at the motives behind China’s anti-crypto moves and put them into perspective on the larger geopolitical landscape.

Why does China hate Bitcoin?

There is no love lost between China and cryptocurrencies, that much has been clear for over a year now. It all started with China limiting and then outright illegalizing Bitcoin mining. Then, exchanges were targeted, and financial institutions were prohibited from facilitating access to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Now, China has gone all out saying that cryptocurrency is not fiat and cannot circulate legally:

Crypto-related transactions will be considered illicit financial activity, including services provided by off-shore exchanges, the People’s Bank of China said on its website. It added that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Tether, are not fiat currency and cannot be circulated.

The CCP doesn’t want its citizens to mine or even transact Bitcoin. But why exactly? Official reasons include “protecting consumers”, “fraudulent uses” and “environmental concerns”. China’s economic planning agency also recently pointed out that stomping out Bitcoin mining is an urgent task if carbon goal emissions are to be met.

All of the above are on the surface legitimate reasons for curtailing Bitcoin mining/usage. However, the true reasons may be more strictly practical and economic.

While China is doing its best efforts to prevent the use of Bitcoin, it has also embarked on a full-fledged campaign to promote the use of its digital coin/cryptocurrency, the digital yuan.

This Central Bank Digital Currency can’t thrive if people are using Bitcoin instead. But why is the CCP so invested in the digital yuan? The answer as often is with governments, comes down to control. Control over money means control over transactions, financial institutions and, ultimately, the whole economy.

Now, let’s take a quick look at how exactly the digital yuan works. Contrary to popular belief, the digital yuan is not a cryptocurrency. It is simply a form of digital money, which works on two layers, starting with the central bank and then going through financial institutions. However, the digital yuan does empower banks to use “smart contracts”, in a similar way that Ethereum powers DeFi on its platform. According to Di Gang, deputy director of China’s Central Bank Digital Currency Research Institute, this more conventional technology was chosen because of performance and scalability challenges. However, Di Gang is now toying with the idea of using distributed ledger for issuance of the digital yuan and is already implementing blockchain technology in some ways:

He highlighted three areas where the central bank is using blockchain. They are: exploring DLT for digital yuan issuance, which will help with reconciliation

participating in m-CBDC cross border trials with the BIS, Thailand, Hong Kong and UAE

using blockchain for trade finance.

Ultimately, while the digital yuan is not a cryptocurrency in itself, blockchain technology is being implemented into this ecosystem.

Aside from allowing the CCP complete control over its economy, the Chinese also hope that the digital yuan will be able to power international trade outside of the dollar ecosystem, especially with neighbouring regions and countries.

World economic domination (for China) can’t happen while most of the trade is being conducted in dollars. The digital yuan aims to change this and the recent attack on cryptocurrencies also aims to stop the prevalence of the dollar. China has not just illegalized Bitcoin, it has also deemed stablecoins like Tether illegal. Tether is nothing more than a digital dollar and could compete directly with the digital yuan. Would countries around the world benefit from using Tether to settle transactions? It seems quite reasonable to think so, especially when Tether deposits can yield far higher returns than Treasuries. Of course, we are a long way from this.

Can China stop Bitcoin?

I’ll keep this short and sweet. No. China can’t stop Bitcoin. The fact of the matter is that China has been cracking down on Bitcoin for the last two years with little success. Due to financial repression, the Chinese population is more interested than ever in owning Bitcoin, and even if China does succeed in making it near impossible to own Bitcoin in China, the rest of the world won’t follow suit. The simple reason is that there is too much to gain from embracing Bitcoin and blockchain technology. El Salvador has already embraced Bitcoin by making it legal tender, and this is just the beginning. If we look at the countries with the most Bitcoin usage, we find many developed nations at the top of the list like Nigeria, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Those using Bitcoin in these countries are not just rich investors or speculators. These are in fact “regular folk” using Bitcoin for its many practical advantages. For them, Bitcoin acts as a source of protection against their depreciating currencies, a cheap way of sending money abroad, and even a way to purchase things in places where Bitcoin is accepted and their home currencies are not. In the west, we take these things for granted as we have relatively developed financial systems and “stable” currencies. But even Europeans and Americans may soon turn to Bitcoin if inflation persists.

The only way China could somehow defeat Bitcoin is if somehow the digital yuan could come to replace it. While the digital yuan is not a cryptocurrency, it aims to be as practical and powerful as Bitcoin. Could this happen? Possibly, but it would fly in the face of logic. The beauty of cryptocurrencies and blockchain is that anyone can work on them. They are free and “democratic” which is what powers innovation in space. The digital yuan may have the best Chinese researchers behind it, but it will never be free and democratic.

What's the endgame?

So, how will this Bitcoin and China situation end? Ultimately, though China may renounce Bitcoin and other countries may take the same approach, I believe Bitcoin, and also stablecoins like Tether are here to stay. These cryptocurrencies will be the best economic weapon the west can use against China.

One thing is undeniable, regular fiat currencies and financial systems, both in the East and the West, will have to undergo significant changes to keep up with Bitcoin. The benefits of blockchain technology are too big to go unused, even if it threatens those in power.

Bitcoin is empowering all individuals around the world to choose their money, and this is something that can’t be stopped. In the future, we may well have a system that mimics the gold standard of the 19th century, but which has stablecoins and Bitcoin at its centre. Stablecoins will make international transactions completely frictionless and will also help power things like decentralized exchanges. Countries around the world will be able to easily trade with each other using stablecoins, like Tether, but I expect that they will use Bitcoin to store their wealth, much in the same way that gold was and still is used today in this manner. Bitcoin could even become the standard of value, and fiat currencies, like the dollar or euro, could be managed to maintain a certain value vis-a-vis Bitcoin, as was the case when the dollar was “pegged” to gold.

A word of caution to this tale

While the above is, in my opinion, the most likely scenario, there is a possibility that things don't play out in this way. China and the Chinese yuan aren't supported by a worldwide ecosystem of engineers, entrepreneurs and crypto enthusiasts, but we are talking about what will soon be the largest economy in the world. This means that China has a lot of other ways of making its pseudo cryptocurrency more "appealing" than other alternatives, even Tether.

China now sits in a privileged position, where it can use its wealth to influence the politics and economy of its Asian neighbors, which are also fast-growing regions. If the digital yuan becomes the only acceptable way of participating in China's ecosystem and accessing, for example, its capital markets, or its consumers, then countries will have very compelling reasons to use the digital yuan.

Having said this, there is room for countries to trade with the digital yuan and still use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Eventually, we could see an increasingly polarized world, where borders become defined not by a country's geography but by economic blocs and currencies. Still, the digital yuan will face the same challenge that the yuan does today; lack of trust. Ultimately, centrally controlled currencies serve the interest of those who issue them, which is why I believe that a completely decentralized currency, like Bitcoin, is the only true way to establish a de facto "world currency."