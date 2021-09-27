Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) CEO Antonio Achille On Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call September 27, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Piero Direnzo - Investor Relations

Pasquale Natuzzi - Chairman

Antonio Achille - Chief Executive Officer

Vittorio Notarpietro - Chief Financial & Legal Officer

Jason Camp - President of Natuzzi Americas

Conference Call Participants

David Kanen - Kanen Wealth Management

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Antonio Achille; the Executive Chairman, Mr. Pasquale Natuzzi; the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vittorio Notarpietro; and Mr. Jason Camp, President of Natuzzi Americas and Piero Direnzo, Investor Relations.

Piero Direnzo

00:33 Thank you. Kevin. Good day to everyone. Thank you for joining the Natuzzi's second quarter and half year twenty twenty one conference call. After a brief introduction, we will give room for a Q&A session.

00:48 Before proceeding, we would like to advise our listeners that our discussion today could contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements under the United States securities laws. Obviously, actual results might differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of risks and uncertainties that can affect our results of operations and financial condition. Please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking matters discussed during this call.

01:32 And now, I would like to turn the call over to the company's Executive Chairman. Please, Mr. Natuzzi.

Pasquale Natuzzi

01:42 Thank you, Piero, and good morning to everyone, and thank you very much for attending this conference call. We're very pleased about that.

01:53 So, I'm very encouraged to see a change in trajectory of our business, amid the numerous challenges that we are characterizing the supply chain in twenty twenty one, probably one of the most complex year I have witnessed in my sixty-year experience, it's really unbelievable. The supply chain disruption remains a challenge that is affecting our ability to properly serve the growing demand. The furniture market continue reporting solid growth in most of the geographies where we operate, and this is providing positive tailwind to our business.

02:43 More than by the positive results of the first part of this year, however, I'm encouraged to see how effectively the new governance is helping our Group to accelerate its retail and brand transformation. Antonio Achille, our new CEO had an incredible jump-start in the business and I'm now collaborating with him and our Board of Directors to further strengthen our organization by bringing new talents on board, such as Mario De Gennaro, who is joining as new Chief Human Resource and Organization Officer and who brings more than twenty five years of experience in people-led transformations. So we are very pleased to have sincerely our CEO, and even our Human Resources -- Chief Human Resources Manager.

03:49 So, I will allow Antonio, our CEO to comment in detail the result of the second quarter and the first six months.

Antonio Achille

04:04 Thank you, Pasquale. And good morning, good afternoon to everyone. I joined the company last June and this is my first analyst call. I’m working very closely with Pasquale in the new governance and thank you for the very -- there's a bit of echo. For you very kind word Pasquale.

04:33 Okay. Maybe, Kevin, can you mute the microphone of people which were not speaking, because I got a bit of -- okay, excellent. Thank you so much.

04:47 So I was saying, very happy to be with you. Today, for me, is an important meeting, not only because it's my first analyst call, because I interpret my mission in a sense as a simple mission. My mission is about creating value for the investor, which I believe today is well represented [indiscernible] as measure per share value increase. The other mission is, of course, to satisfy the other shareholder of the company, which I intend to be our final customer. So those are, let's say, my two priority, equally important. And those are based on a reset of our fundamentals, which we are very hard-working with Pasquale.

05:26 In terms of numbers, I believe you’ve seen our second quarter numbers by this time. We continue reporting strong sales, seventy six percent versus the second quarter of twenty twenty, and seventeen point seven versus the same period twenty nineteen. So growth is back. Is back, I would say, for the sector because, as Pasquale mentioned, the sector is enjoying positive growth, which we start believing can become structural. But it's also very good for us. We believe that in a lot of geographies, including the U.S., we are gaining market share. So we are growing faster than the market.

06:11 And it is not just about the absolute number of growth, but is the quality of growth. As you might know, if you're following this stock from enough time, the company has taken the decision to growth on two main avenues. One is the branded business, so leveraging the strength of Natuzzi Italia, which is sixty years of heritage, which is entirely manufactured in Italy, and Natuzzi Editions, which is designed in Italy, its price point is more an affordable price point, and the production takes place where you need to be, so closer to the end market.

06:54 So when I say I'm pleased to see the quality of the growth, it's because the branded business represent now eighty seven percent versus the total. To me, that is quite an interesting achievement because, as you know, the company started six years ago, but with a completely different scheme. It was producing great product at an affordable price point, but which were mostly sold unbranded. So you can imagine a much effort and a much investment. We calculated roughly one billion dollar investment, went to move from being a manufacturer to being a brand.

07:34 The second avenue, which for me is a symptom of improving quality is that, retail in those geography where we start having a right team and a right receipt is working well. For instance, if you look at U.S., where we have our manager, which is attending this call Jason Camp, that brings twenty five years of experience in different company, including Restoration Hardware, who built a strong team around him, really with retail competencies. In this geography, we have our best store, pacing at four million dollars sales per year, reporting six sixty nine sales like-for-like increase versus twenty twenty, and forty nine percent increase versus twenty nineteen.

08:29 So I'd say, significant numbers of organic growth, which did not happen by chance. It happened because we have a strong team. The strong team is implementing a very good merchandising retail strategy has launched, and I'm sure Jason could give more color along the way, what is called quick program. So based on advanced analytics, we read the data of the previous three season to understand which are the best product in terms of rotation. And on those products, we take a major risk in terms of stock, so to be able to serve the client with very short-term delivery time, which in this turbulent time of supply chain is really a competitive advantage.

09:16 So branded business is growing well, retail is growing well in the geography where we have enough focus of the management team to start playing by the book what a good retailer should do. And we intend, of course, to deploy this winning receipt to the remaining geography.

09:38 So I would say, what I witnessed after three months of my joining is a team which has a very clear view of the strategy ahead. The strategy ahead is based on branded business, retail and three priority geography, U.S., China and Europe.

09:56 I also see, and I'm encouraged by the fact that Pasquale said that this is true not only for me as I just joined since three months, but also for him who is in the business since sixty years, I also see an unprecedented level of supply chain disruption. And this happened on the three main elements of the entire supply chain. It happens to the raw material, where we witness a price increase of up one hundred percent versus the beginning of the year. It happens in terms of manufacturing, where we see demand outpacing our ability to fulfill the demand for a very different reason. And we see this in the shipping, where it's increasing complex to secure a timely shipping of our product with the proper cost of serving. So this is, I would say, keeping us very focused. We are centered on the reduction of backlog because, of course, we want, in these days, our final customer which trust our brand, not to suffer from these discounters.

11:15 As you know, it's not just Natuzzi. As you know, it's not just a furniture business, it's the global economy which is facing this global challenge. So we are working very hard on this, but we cannot claim to have the full map to say it will be solved for Natuzzi next week.

11:35 And this is the other important aspect we want to share with you in a very transparent manner is always should be communication with our trusted adviser and investors. So let me stop here, because I assume you have seen the rest of the press release and will be a better use of your time to address your question rather than continuing on this introduction.

12:03 The other element I might want to highlight is that, I spent first week with Pasquale, with whom I'm working extremely closing to align the full team on the future vision for growth. We have been investing a lot of time on creating alignment. We just end up this weekend another off-site with the full management team, because we believe that this will be people-led growth acceleration plan. And one of the elements beyond creating alignment on the vision and increasing communication within the team. Another element which I want to actively used to create this alignment, to create a sense of ownership and the management is the incentive system. So we have in place since the beginning of the year an MBO, which is anchored on short-term results.

13:08 Our Board gave us just approval to define and fine-tune by the beginning of next year a stock option plan that will be a standard to a limited number of managers, including myself, with intent of creating a perfect alignment with the shareholder, and also being a long-term retention instrument, because it will be with the vesting period relatively long. Today, we don't have the detail on that because that are being finalized, but the decision by the Board has been taken on a quite a clear journey in terms of our timing to complete the stock option plan. So definitely, I'm sure that in the upcoming next analyst call, we will be able to provide more details on this element, which I believe will be very important to create ownership instincts in the top management.

14:09 Okay. Let me stop here. Maybe, Kevin, you want to -- unless Pasquale has another remark, you want maybe to open for questions. You're mute Pasquale. Kevin, can you unmute Pasquale?

Pasquale Natuzzi

14:27 Antonio, you listed complete issues. So we can certainly listen in our shareholders for their questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Pasquale Natuzzi

15:48 I guess David is trying to connect to ask --

Unidentified Analyst

17:17 I'm unmuted. Can you guys here me?

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

17:21 Hey, good morning guys. I appreciate you taking the time. I had some time over the weekend to go through your press release and I appreciate [Technical Difficulty]. So one question I had in particular was about your U.S. stores that I think -- that I think you said are trending at around four million dollars and over seventy percent, I guess, contribution margins. And I was curious, how many of your stores headed in that direction? And if you could also remind me just of your total U.S. store count?

Pasquale Natuzzi

17:57 Jason, I guess that's for you.

Jason Camp

18:01 Good morning, Kyle. It's Jason. So we've thirteen stores in the U.S. And when we look at our top six to seven stores, those are the locations that are pacing in the four million dollars range. And generally those stores were pacing at about two point five million dollars in twenty nineteen. So they're up in the seventies -- plus seventy or so percent to twenty nineteen. Those top six or seven.

Unidentified Analyst

18:36 Okay. And I think the other -- I guess, other six stores. I guess, can you dig with me for a second. How long do you think it would take for the other six stores to get to the four million dollars run rate? When do you see the soonest that could be achieved?

Jason Camp

18:59 Sure. Well, the average pace of the thirteen stores is three million dollars, just to give you like some ability to do the math. And in general, I think, we definitely see a lot of growth beyond this three million dollars to four million dollars pace and we expect and hopes that our work in the area of talent, merchandising, marketing, lead time improvement will -- all that work will lift all boats. Generally, it's my experience that your best locations grow faster than the average. And I hope that generally answers your question, Kyle.

Unidentified Analyst

19:53 It does. I appreciate it.

Jason Camp

19:55 You bet.

Unidentified Analyst

19:57 And I guess just one other question. This is a little bit broader. And I don't know if you guys might be able to point me in the right direction. But there's some things that are off balance sheet [Technical Difficulty] some land and you have a JV here in China. And I guess I was wondering where I could find: one, the China -- the Kuka information about their operations and how those our trending, maybe you guys could just summarize sort of the land opportunity and some of the stuff that -- maybe not particularly strategic to the longer term vision and how much you guys think you could be able to monetize by selling real estate and some things that [Technical Difficulty] one year reading through your press release. So two questions there.

Pasquale Natuzzi

21:03 Antonio, would you like me or would you like you to answer?

Antonio Achille

21:07 Vittorio, I think, you're best positioned. You should do it. Then I'd do a bit more general comment on capital employment -- capital efficiency, but please comment on land and then Kuka.

Vittorio Notarpietro

21:19 Okay. The program to sell non-core assets is going ahead correctly, as anticipated 1.5 years ago. In July this year, in the first quarter, we sold between the first and second quarter to the company, the foam company, and then we sold two lands in Italy. And in July, we just finished and completed the sale of a land in High Point. So we are moving ahead in the right direction so far.

21:54 As far as Kuka JV is concerned, you find in the profit and loss a share of the so called share of profit of equity method investees. It is below the net finance income. Today for the first half, they contributed with two million euro profit to the Natuzzi consolidated profit and loss compared with zero point nine in the first semester twenty twenty. So this morning, I just had a look to the others results, I do confirm they are moving ahead with both brands with retail rollout, I’m sure that Antonio will elaborate a little bit better than me from a qualitative point of view.

Antonio Achille

22:44 No, you did a perfect answer. Just to bit elaborating and linking this back to my opening. As I said, the full company is working to increase value of the share -- depressed share. Of course, capital efficiency is an important matter. So we are continuing to explore way to get light our balance sheet in terms of capital. And of course, no strategic asset are focus of that. Therefore, we are on advanced discussion to continue that journey. Of course, we want to do it in a proper manner to maximize the current value.

23:26 No, you did a perfect answer. Just a bit elaborating and linking this back to my opening. If -- as I said, the whole company is working to increase value of the share, depressed share. Of course, capital efficiency is an important matter. So we are continuing to explore a way to get light our balance sheet in terms of capital. And of course, a nonstrategic asset are focus of that effort. We are in advanced discussion to continue that journey. Of course, we want to do it in a proper manner to maximize the current value.

23:27 JV China is a bit a different matter. It's more strategic, more structural. But equally, we're exploring and it's more midterm way to make sure that the Natuzzi investor get the full value of what happening there, which is very encouraging, because we are growing significantly in terms of numbers of stores. We are roughly three hundred stores there among the two brands and the performance are doing very well. And our partner in collaboration -- in close collaboration with us is really establishing the dual-brand strategy with Natuzzi Italia being a top luxury brand, positioned very high, and Natuzzi Editions being more affordable. So if you think about the potential value of this story, China, luxury, fast growth clearly can be significant, and we will continue looking at way to capture more of this value going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

24:26 Just from somebody who is new to your story, I think you guys [Technical Difficulty] for what you will, but I think it would be incredibly helpful for somebody on my side to have a little bit more granularity on what's going on with Kuka, and even the metrics we always look at are sort of sales and EBITDA, we're going to pop a multiple on there, and just to understand what your forty nine percent is worth. Just sort of a little bit clearer because people that are new to your story, there's obviously no self-coverage here. So it's a little harder to do a full sort of sum of parts here and understand what's completely under [Technical Difficulty].

25:12 So I will leave it at that, and I appreciate the details, and I appreciate you guys taking my questions. So thank you very much.

26:18 Our next question is coming from [Greg Cohen] (ph). Your line is now live.

Unidentified Analyst

26:26 Hi guys. Can you hear me?

26:29 Yes. Please proceed.

Antonio Achille

26:31 Yes, please.

Unidentified Analyst

26:35 Hi. So congrats on the strong growth in Q2, particularly in the U.S. My first question is, are you seeing these strong trends in written orders continue into Q3? We're almost at the end of Q3 here, so just was wondering if you can give some color on the trends in sales, whether they're accelerating or staying the same or what you're seeing? If you can provide some guidance on that?

Antonio Achille

27:12 Yes, sure. I refer back to the press release, because in the intend of providing transparency as suggested by SEC. We also shared the information on first thirty six weeks writer orders. Currently we are starting week thirty eight, so basically we're talking about two weeks before now, so mid-September. And writer order are plus thirty six percent versus twenty twenty and plus fourteen point five percent versus twenty nineteen. So, the momentum -- positive momentum continued. Now we are in month nine of the year, hence the consolidated written order two weeks ago were still very positive versus both twenty twenty and twenty nineteen.

28:04 I hope this address your question. You see this information in our press release in first page and also --

Unidentified Analyst

28:11 That's helpful. I guess my question on U.S. in particular, because from my perspective, that's our key growth market. So is there any more detail you can give on how the U.S. is doing in particular over the past couple of months or so?

Jason Camp

28:32 Good morning, Greg. I would generally confirm -- what Antonio shared is that, the pace of business that we're seeing into Q3 in a pure dollars perspective is holding true to what we are seeing in the first half. And for the first half of the year, when you kind of double click down on to just the USA in the branded wholesale business or the retail business, right? Our growth numbers are somewhere between plus fifty and plus seventy depending on exactly what stack you are looking on.

Unidentified Analyst

29:15 Got it. That’s helpful. Yes, that's helpful. And I guess as we look forward, can you just kind of give a little bit more color on our store opening plans? I know in previous calls we had discussed, I think there were six or seven that were going to be open in sort of a near term timeframe. If you could just kind of give us a little bit more color on the pace of store openings in the U.S. I think that be helpful.

Antonio Achille

29:53 Jason, again, I think it's for you. And, again, we don't provide guidance with precise number, but I think we did actually can share what are our -- and of course, depend on the real estate opportunity. But Jason, please, you are clearly better entitled than me.

Jason Camp

30:09 Sure. When we look at total number of openings in the region, we expect to have opened four stores between independently owned and stores we operate this year. And ten stores in twenty twenty two, that's sort of our, let's call it, a eight to twelve store range, but we are targeting for ten for twenty twenty two, between both brands and between independently owned and company operated.

Unidentified Analyst

30:49 Got it. And just one last question for me and then I'll hand it over to the next caller. But could you give an update on some of the other strategies in the U.S. and globally that we're pursuing such as e-commerce and kind of the second ancillary to that would be where we are in the opening of the Mexico plant to service the North American and South American markets?

Antonio Achille

31:20 So maybe I'll start taking those two questions. And maybe, Greg, a further clarification to what Jason said. Again, in terms -- with the spirit of being capital efficient, some of the opening will be done in partnership. It makes sense that we will be -- majority partner will be fully running the show, the operation in the store. But we will also involve a partner to lower the capital need of those opening.

31:45 So e-commerce in Mexico. E-commerce is on track. So it will start -- it will be a global new platform, merging the existing forty six digital platform that are present in the brand. So it will be a global platform for all geography for Natuzzi Italia and Natuzzi Editions. It will start being operational -- the current plan is to start being operational for the brand Natuzzi Italia -- for Natuzzi Italia and for the geography U.S. by the end of this year. So this is the plan. As you can know by the -- by e-commerce, we are pursuing a kind of agile implementation, which means there going to be a press release, which is going to be progressively enriched, and we are targeting this year.

32:37 Mexico is absolute priority. The working is going ahead. We are now moving a senior team from Natuzzi Italia to Natuzzi headquarter in Mexico to secure a better pace of our implementation. But this is among like the three or four major priorities for next year. So also there, the objective is to progressively ramp up the production in twenty twenty two, and that objective for the time being is confirmed.

Unidentified Analyst

33:10 Thank you. That's incredibly helpful. And just -- I know you've only been here for three months, but the work you've done so far is very impressive and energizing. And I think shareholders really appreciate your focus on return on invested capital, and a new focus on profitability as well, obviously, as high-quality product. But personally, I'm very much looking forward to the years to come. And it seems based on current trends, we're set to grow in a very big way and be very, very profitable. So look forward to hearing the update on the next quarter.

Antonio Achille

33:53 Thank you for your encouragement. And I can share back the consideration that Pasquale and I did. It is that, clearly the company had a very strong instinct for growth. We want to preserve that, but include a more systematic instinct from profit generation and value generation. We are increasingly use as a matter of discussion among our team metrics, which are really focused on incremental cash generation.

34:25 I think it's good to start with the company, which has strong growth instinct. We now need to take benefit of this moment to reset a bit, machine and the KPI and the culture to be equally focused on value creation.

34:39 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question today is coming from Charles McDulin. Your line is now live.

David Kanen

34:51 Good morning. Dave Kanen on Charles McDulin's line. Are you guys able to hear me?

34:56 Yes, please go ahead.

David Kanen

34:58 Okay. Sorry about the earlier problems. So in terms of the new store openings, it's encouraging to hear there are ten -- your goal is about ten for next year. Looking out three, four years, how many stores do you think you can have in North America? And the reason I'm asking for more color there is, your statement that branded and DOS stores contribute seventy four percent gross margin. Obviously, we'd like for that ramp to occur as soon as possible. So if you can give us a longer-term goal, is that ten stores per year sustainable? Where are we going to be in three or four years?

Antonio Achille

35:48 Jason, why don't you take that one. And then maybe Pasquale and I can give more color?

Jason Camp

35:54 Sure. In general, Dave, when you -- when we look at the combined opportunity of both brands, both Italia and Editions, the truth is on a kind of a long-term saturation in the United States and the region, honestly, we could probably have almost ten times the number of stores that we do today. So there's a really long runway. We're not going to achieve that over three to four years, but there's a really long runway from a retail growth standpoint.

Antonio Achille

36:30 And Dave, another comment on that. Everyone, including, as you can imagine, the shareholder, Pasquale and myself are looking with great excitement to what we're achieving in terms of retail performance in the U.S., and we would prioritize any dollar to continue their journey. At the same time, we need to recognize that opening a store is an investment. And it need to happen in the proper manner.

36:54 So if you look at what luxury brand do in, let say, personal luxury and fashion luxury brand do, for them it’s like a major investment opening a stores. So they take consideration of the addition, take the consideration of the long term potential, they want to structure very well the needs. So we're looking with great excitement at opportunity, but also in a very informed way. So we will not, let's say, the wheel of building up presence prevailing on a rigor or choosing that location.

37:32 Example being New York, we want to do a location reopening in New York, which, of course, will be important because it's where the company listed, where before Pasquale set-up the success of this company, personally starting the relationship with Macy. So it has many meaning, and we want to do it in the proper manner. So we're not rushing in doing things which may be good for being reported in an analyst call, but not be as good in three, four years down the road.

David Kanen

38:05 Okay. [Multiple Speakers]

Jason Camp

38:06 Dave, if I could just build on that for a moment. I think one of the most costly mistakes that a company can make is rushing into locations and leases that are not A locations at A level economics. And so often, when companies get into a very accelerated rollout, I think the wheels come off. I've actually watched that happen already, so they're opening twenty stores a year. And then two years later, they were nearly in bankruptcy.

38:54 And they've obviously, right -- found their way through that and become a very successful organization. But I think making sure that in our early years, we're negotiating A locations for each brand at A level financials is honestly one of the most important things we can do, right? But what's the biggest difference between our top six to seven stores and our least successful stores is location. And once you sign a lease, you're generally locked in for ten years. So we want to make sure that we do our -- ask enough questions before we get married in all of these, so we know we're happily married.

Unidentified Analyst

39:43 Okay. I appreciate that color.

Antonio Achille

39:47 I'm sorry. Go ahead. No, the other element which realized, we are not ready to do it today, but maybe we do it next time. We continue investing in elevating the storage experience, especially with recent events for Natuzzi Italia. We just defined and fine-tuned a very exciting new retail format for Natuzzi Italia, which has been rolled out in Shanghai and China with very great, let's say, comment from customer and partner.

40:23 Maybe next time we're going to be making -- virtually touring the new store, has been developed by an [indiscernible] designer, Fabio Novembre. He speaks about the DNA of the brand, he speaks about our soul, he's very bright, very innovative. So for us, as we develop the retail, he's also elevating the retail experience. That will happen to the infrastructure, and I'm talking about the ten new store. It will happen through the experience. So we are investing in new training for our sales force with the proper clienteling and proper storytelling, both for final customer and for the architect and designer team. So for us, retail will proceed in two way, more opening and better opening.

David Kanen

41:11 Okay. Yes, I appreciate the thoughtful approach to the expansion. That completely makes sense and sounds like you are learning from other people's errors.

41:22 In terms of gross margin, I know that you've seen inflation in raw materials, you pass through about a fifteen percent price increase. Can you give me the timeline on that? What I'm kind of wondering about is on a go forward basis, are we going to see an expansion in gross profit on a consolidated basis from these cost increases. For example, if they were passed through in May or June, you did not have the full quarterly benefit. So that's what I'm trying to ascertain if you could speak to that. Again, the timing, and if not a go forward basis the price increases are going to help improve gross margin.

Vittorio Notarpietro

42:07 Hi, David, this is Vittorio. Let me focus on North and Central America first. We did the first price increase by November twenty twenty. Then following the trend in raw materials and transportation costs from China, we did a second one in February, but recently, we just adopted another surcharge for transportation cost in September. This means that in Q4, we will have the full impact of price increases on our profit and loss. And this is just the example of our North America Editions. More or less the same in terms of timing for Softaly for the unbranded. For Natuzzi Italia, we had December twenty twenty, July twenty one, October twenty one.

David Kanen

43:12 Okay. So the price increases that we've taken recently are going to have a favorable impact on gross profit going forward?

Antonio Achille

43:22 So, David, yes. But again, I think it's -- for the time being, it's a game of running faster than the bullet, because we don't see yet a decrease in this crisis time. So please, in doing all your math, considering also that. I believe that one point, but it's my personal expectation, so it's not any guidance, at least in raw material, we should see a normalization. And when that happen, that will be constituting a major advantage for us, because we have increased prices in some geography and some brand up to thirty percent in nine months, which I think testified the resilience of our -- and the strengths of our brand.

44:02 So if and when raw material price will go down, then is when we're going to get a very strong uplift because, of course, we will not lower down our price again. But in the short term, the combination of us increasing price, and raw material spike is still a battle, still a battle. That's important to mention. I don't know, Pasqual, if you want to comment, I see you noting. Again, I mentioned you've been sixty years in the market. I'm sure you have more experience than me in judging these trends.

Pasquale Natuzzi

44:36 Listen, you learn very, very fast. All the statements you have made are the good one. Otherwise, I would stop you.

Antonio Achille

44:46 [indiscernible] stop me from talking, not stopping in sense of firing me, but of course [indiscernible].

Jason Camp

44:57 Dave, I will add to the other comments that -- on a global basis, cost of materials has been significant. In the North America region, specifically, freight is really the most volatile. And what Antonio speaks of outrunning the bullet, freight is really the one we're chasing right now, and we're living in historic times. It relates to access to containers, access to railcars, access to trucks and all the prices related.

Antonio Achille

45:38 And maybe just to add some color, which I believe could be relevant for you if you intend to follow the destock and then this company for the midterm. When we look at supply-chain disruption, I believe there will be some effect which are short-term, which we need to defend and other which we are more midterm opportunity and which we need to readjust. So broad price increase for me is more, let's say, for medium short-term, in the sense, I don't expect that the reservation for this to continue forever. And this we are trying to defend by a better raw material sourcing and of course, the price increase that everyone is introducing in the industry.

46:24 When it comes to shipping, just to quote you, we're reporting an ever cargo shipping from Vietnam going in six months from two thousand dollars to sixty seven thousand dollars. I personally believe this will be more structural, which means that, let’s say, the global economy, which in a sense was using Far East as a factory and selling product with markup in the rest of the world. For me it’s something we don't want to bet on anymore. So we're going to have Natuzzi Italia, which is our luxury brand, which is going to be continued being manufactured in Italy, where we can leverage an experience of sixty years with some of our more experienced working having thirty six of experience in their hands on auto craft and luxury product. When it comes to Natuzzi Editions the design will still be full in Italy with internal design team, the production needs to be in a logical place. Also for a sustainability standpoint, we don't want to contribute to unsustainable practice. So we’ll have Mexico for North and Central America, we’ll have our Romania plant and some of selective production in Europe for Europe, and then we have Shanghai, our own plant in Vietnam for China and Asia Pacific.

47:49 That, for me makes more sense, it's more sustainable, it will support reducing shipping cost and getting a better service. So we seem to see raw material strategy is defending, shipping strategy is optimizing long term supply-chain.

David Kanen

48:07 Okay. So you guys kind of beat me to the punch on transportation. That was really my next question. Transportation costs were up four twenty basis points. And if you look at the history of that, shipping containers, it's somewhat cyclical and historically when they've had large price increases they've been followed by price declines. So I would like to believe that over the next twelve to eighteen months we're going to recapture some of those four twenty basis points along with the price increases that we've taken that will drive gross margin higher.

48:51 So, is it -- I know you don't give guidance, but looking out twelve to twenty four months as you most likely reclaim some of that four twenty basis point increase in transportation, you start to get the benefit of price and declining raw material prices, being that operating income adjusted for the one time Canadian issue was about almost three million dollars, is it possible that we can get to -- well into a double digit EBITDA margin? I mean, we were at about -- pro form, I think we are at eight million dollars of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, could we get to ten percent or better margin over the next twelve to twenty four months?

Jason Camp

49:46 So, as you currently said, we don't provide guidance, so I cannot say, yes or not.

Pasquale Natuzzi

49:52 Antonio, I mean, just because of my experience I can answer to one of the question.

David Kanen

50:00 Absolutely. Please please. Pasquale, please.

Pasquale Natuzzi

50:02 Yes. Regarding the transportation cost increase, in -- I mean, we export in America -- in Italy for example since forty years. And I mean, never -- anything like what happened today, I mean, I remember forty years. Okay. The price increase could be ten percent, twenty percent, more, less. But here we are talking about -- we used to pay twenty five hundred dollars now, ten thousand dollars, twenty thousand dollars. This is a speculation situation. It’s something that it's -- there is no way to understand why it’s happening anything like that.

50:52 So -- and it cannot continue to be like that, but that's just my feeling. All right. So it never happened before in forty years, I can guarantee you. That’s regards cost of transportation. Regarding supply-chain, we are certain certainly sourcing by purchasing, importing components from China. And also on importing from China we are penalizing, because the cost of component never can justify transportation costs like that. So we are going to review as Antonio explained, the supply-chain. Whatever we manufacture in Italy we should try to have a component, raw material, everything as close as we can. And then the same would be in Romania, the same would be in Shanghai and the same would be in Brazil. So we are going to review the supply-chain -- the complete supply chain in order to avoid transportation cost and make our own company sustainable as Antonio said. Okay. So that's what I can say.

David Kanen

52:14 Okay. So in other words, you have other initiatives to mitigate cost inflation in transportation and raw materials, you're controlling the things that you have control over. That's good to hear. And then I have a question for you, Mr. Natuzzi on product development.

52:36 Today, it seems like you're moving more towards training your sales force in store where they're more designing room for a customer as opposed to just taking an order for a product where I come in looking for a sofa, but taking a more holistic view. Are you going to be increasing the number of SKUs in product development to further increase the penetration that you have with that customer “designing the room” as opposed to just selling them a product. And if you can give any color there of some of the -- if you are, what would some of those product categories and SKUs be?

Pasquale Natuzzi

53:20 I believe we have a product and color enough. Okay. We need just now focus on selling. I mean, our total merchandising today -- the merchandising we have today for Natuzzi Italia, but even for Natuzzi Edition. By talking about Natuzzi Italia, can -- I mean, support the lifestyle brand. So in other words, we are in the position to decorate an entire home for very demanding people in terms of style coordination.

54:01 I mean, investment on product development must be reduces, because we need more to training people in the store and work on retailer merchandising. So that's the next twelve months challenge here of the management.

David Kanen

54:19 I see. So you have enough SKUs to meet the customer, that’s what you are saying? And then just last question, I don't want to monopoly. In terms of e-commerce, when is your launch? And if you can provide any color around that and expectations of shareholders that we should have.

Pasquale Natuzzi

54:42 That’s one is already answered.

Antonio Achille

54:44 Yes. Maybe -- I think David, maybe you had some problem with the camera and don't mind.

David Kanen

54:50 I’m sorry.

Antonio Achille

54:51 No problem, but don't mind to summarize. So we're targeting end of the year for a global launch of a new information and branding platform for Natuzzi Editions and Natuzzi Italia globally. They will be substituting the existing forty six platform that exist in each different market. The platform will be also transactional for U.S. Natuzzi Italia, which will be the first market we will be launching e-commerce. So we are targeting end of the year. Of course, we are rushing a bit, so we will not release the e-commerce unless it’s reasonably stabilized and solid, but for the time being the plan of U.S. Natuzzi Italia by the end of the year is confirmed.

55:40 And sorry, maybe I consider it obvious, but maybe it is not obvious. One of the area where we're going to have a discontinuity is marketing which will be moving radically to digital, and we will be mostly about customer activation rather than brand building. And Natuzzi enjoy a terrific brand awareness in most of the geography where we want to grow, including U.S. where it’s number one in terms of European furniture brand. So the communication will be predominantly in the form of customer activation, it will be mostly digital.

56:17 On average, a consumer search for twenty three days a product before buying it in furniture. We want to be very visible in that journey, which happens a lot on digital. On average there are in U.S. eight digits touch point being social media or being the sight of the company and we want to do a leapfrog in our ability to be present and influence there. We have a manager, Jay, who has an extensive knowledge in U.S. on digital marketing, who is working closely with our reporter to accelerate that process.

David Kanen

56:59 Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you guys. Congratulations and good luck in the upcoming year.

Pasquale Natuzzi

57:06 Thank you, Dave.

Antonio Achille

57:07 Thank you.

57:07 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question today is coming from [indiscernible]. Your line is now live.

Unidentified Analyst

57:23 Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I appreciate it. And I’ll echo what one of the previous callers said that, all the additional detail in the press release was really helpful and the focus on the return on capital and some of the other changes you made have been great. So thank you.

57:42 And just to circle back on one of the previous questions, I'd love to hear, I know, you're not giving guidance, but just on the long term EBITDA margin potential in this quarter. I though the EBITDA margins were pretty strong considering all the headwinds with transportation and supply chain cost. But love to hear just any thoughts on over the long term what the EBITDA margins can get to. And then I've got one more question after that. Thank you.

Antonio Achille

58:13 So maybe a more strategic consideration where -- I use the word strategic not to be blurry, but to refer more to the midterm. So we claim and we aspire that we want to be a brand company and at least for Natuzzi Italia be a luxury vertically intelligrated company. So if you look at those -- the benchmark in those industry, they all clearly have double digit EBITDA, that's for sure. So when we say we aspire to that sector, it doesn't mean that we aspire to the sector just because we use that word -- we will use that word in our press release, but we could be aspire to the economics and the multiples or that the industry. That is the kind of mid-term strategic answer, more short term when I say we want to rebalance our supply chain, I firmly believe the only sustainable company will succeed also from an investor perspective, but there is terrific values, sorry, terrific value to do so.

59:18 If you think that currently the production from China and U.S. is paying twenty five percent of tariff. If you think that production need to pay the shipping cost we mentioned, you can imagine if we move it to U.S. where there is zero tariff, so from twenty five percent to zero percent and where production can travel on truck on wheels rather than shipping, what could be the impact on margin. So by doing logical things like Pasquale said, reducing the complexity of our collection, by reviewing our supply chain, by increasing the efficiency of retail as we demonstrated to be able to do in U.S. We expect that our journey towards becoming a brand and luxury company will not just be a statement, will be reflecting in the EBITDA, EDIT and return on capital employed metrics.

Unidentified Analyst

60:18 Yes, that's great. Thank you. And just to follow-up on that. I saw you guys also look to spent eight hundred thousand dollars this quarter to reduce the redundancy of you Italian factories. And just kind of curious along those lines if there's more opportunity there and what the potential is?

Antonio Achille

60:35 This is -- and I will call maybe Pasquale to comment. That is, of course, a legacy from our past. The company used to be completely dependent and relying on Italian production for every part of its business. Of course, going forward, as Natuzzi Italia will continue growing, there will be still a logic for debt, because Natuzzi Italia needs to be producing in Italy, because being made in Italy is part of the DNA of the brand. But for the rest of the business, as I said before, the fact of being sustainable, being closer to the market will not require necessarily to be produced in Italy. So we are started with the help the new HR Director a discussion before summer which now is accelerating to find a sustainable solution on that front. Sustainable because that is part of the philosophy of the company, and Pasquale. Sustainable so that you cannot proceed unilaterally. In Italy, the workforce environment is quite rigid. So you need to find a solution which encounter the sustain of the workers, the juniors and the government.

61:52 We are quite advanced on that front. If that happened we will be -- I would say, an additional significant step in term of having the supply chain how we want it and also in term of releasing marginality. But I'm sure Pasquale, you want to add color, because I know this has been a battle you fight over time. And by the way, interesting to know, because we did it in a silent way, or at least now we did with the company, but over the last decade already more than one thousand five hundred worker left the company in a very, let's say, not dramatically -- not dramatically, but please Pasquale, maybe you want to comment on the topic of restructuring.

Pasquale Natuzzi

62:40 Antonio, help me to understand a little bit more. I mean, you describe the fact that we manufacture Natuzzi Italia in Italy and the reason why. And then, I mean in order to make sustainable production and delivery and supply chain, we are already have a plant in Shanghai, we have a plant in China, we have a plant in Romania and we are going now to organize reduction in Mexico. I mean, you describe it very well. I don't know --

Antonio Achille

63:14 Okay. Then it should be fine. Okay. If you don't have anything to add, that's fine Pasquale

Unidentified Analyst

63:20 Thank you. And then just my second question is, also great to see the alignment that’s mentioned in your stock compensation plan, your stock option plan that starts next year. And I think at the end of your prepared remarks you mentioned MBO or some -- it sounds like you might already own some stock with any more detail, what that is? I wasn't sure what that was referring to? And then also just on the option plan, I guess why wait until next year? I mean, you guys are working on a lot of good stuff and why not incentivize the management team. Right now, I guess, just any details on what that -- are you getting grant options now and they vest next year, is that what that means or any further detail would be helpful? Thank you.

Antonio Achille

64:00 So, thank you for also this comment. Let me take it maybe one step back. So, when I joined Natuzzi is because I believe this company -- and this is my belief, again, no guidelines, my belief. This company has a terrific upside potential, okay? And I believe there are the conditions to achieve it. And I hope that working hard we're going to achieve it.

64:28 So -- and I think at one point, we will share the detailed information. My best company -- my best salary is roughly one third of my last employment, Senior Partner and Global Leader Luxury in McKinsey, or the potential upside will happen only if there will be an upsider for you -- upside for you as shareholders, and it will happen in a four model stock option plan.

64:52 There won't be -- the deal we're discussing with the same board is not that’s going to be granted, there is going to be stock option. There will be a strike price, which is in my case per determined thirty days before my joining. So, of course, that will be pushing me to incremental value creation. So I need really to double and triple the company value to make this -- I would say, first of all, a successful journey personally, and professionally, but also financially. So there is a bit of the economics of the option plan for me. But again, we are penalizing this, it will be in place we believe by the end of the year beginning of next year for myself and the key management team.

Unidentified Analyst

65:40 Yes. That's great to hear. Yes, it sounds like so the strike price will be the thirty days before you join. So [Multiple Speakers] you're incentivized now and going forward and it sounds like great opportunity and love to see that alignment as a shareholder. So thanks a lot for your time, and keep up the great work. Thank you.

Pasquale Natuzzi

66:00 Thank you.

66:01 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] If there are no further questions at this time, I'd like to turn the floor back over for Piero.

Piero Direnzo

66:27 Thank you, Kevin. We have no further questions. So therefore, this concludes the conference call today. Thank you all for participating in the event. And do not hesitate to reach out to me for any questions that you may have. Have a nice day. Thank you.

66:45 Thank you. That does conclude today's webinar. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

Pasquale Natuzzi

66:53 Thank you. Bye-bye.