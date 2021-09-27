Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Presents at William Blair "What's Next for Industrials?" Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) William Blair “What’s Next for Industrials?” Conference September 23, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Que Dallara - President and CEO, Connected Enterprise

Conference Call Participants

Nick Heymann - William Blair & Company

Nick Heymann

Okay. Good morning. My name is Nick Heymann. And thank you very much for coming this morning to join us for the Honeywell International presentation at our second “What’s Next for Industrials” virtual conference. I’m the research analyst here at William Blair that covers Honeywell. And I’m required to inform you that a full list of disclosures and potential conflicts of interest are available on our website at williamblair.com.

Joining us this morning from Honeywell are Que Dallara, who’s President, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise and Reena Vaidya, who’s Director of Investor Relations at Honeywell.

Before we get started, please note that you’re welcome to submit questions and are encouraged to do that. As they arise, you don’t have to wait for the Q&A portion of this session to begin. Just type your question and click the white Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen to submit it. If you prefer to submit a question anonymously, just send or select the send anonymously checkbox before you submit your question.

So, with that, let me turn it over to Que, who will share some insights and slides about what Honeywell Connected Enterprise is all about and how it’s a big part of the future of Honeywell going forward?

Que Dallara

Well, good morning. Thanks Nick. Thanks for having me. I don’t see the slides up. I assume they’re up.

Nick Heymann

There we go. Ready to rock. Now, we have full screens of the slides.

Que Dallara

Perfect. So, well, thanks for having me. I lead Honeywell’s software business that we call Honeywell Connected Enterprise. And let’s start on the next page, if you don’t mind. The best way to understand what we do is to actually understand what Honeywell does. And while we serve -- the Company serves a lot of end markets in the industrial space, the way to think about what Honeywell does is, we really do three things. We’re quite essential in the design, in the build and the operate stages for our clients.

So, you think about the next-generation building or the next-generation aircraft, or the next-generation warehouse or factory. We’re involved in that. We’re involved in with our clients through the cycle of construction and commissioning. And then, we’re involved in the operate and maintain.

Just go to the next page please, to the next page of operate and maintain. And so, when we looked at the opportunity and what was happening with digital transformation, we felt that it was immensely important to form a business to extend what we already do, design, build and operate for our clients into the area of optimization, and how do we make every day the best day performance for our customers. And if you think about our customer base, the industries we serve, what we call, advanced industries, typically very capital intensive. They often have regulations. The manufacturing processes are very complex. There’s thousands of frontline workers. And this is a huge right opportunity for digital transformation.

And we say the benefits of software-as-a-service and the impact of digital in the enterprise in the office. So, there’s no reason why the benefits there would not accrue in the area of operations and supply chain. And so, in many ways we think of this as really the last frontier of where digital can have immense impact on the operational part of the business. So, we founded this business three years ago to help our customers digitally transform their operational technology environments. And many have either migrated or are in the midst of moving their infrastructure and specific applications to cloud. And this is typically in the IT arena, not the OT, operation technology arena. And so, our goal, like most software companies, is to help our clients perform at their very best every day, and not fluctuate day to day to the magic of software.

We’ve made tremendous progress over that period of time, and I’m really pleased to say that in the last three years, we’ve built a very large installed base. That’s one big advantage of having this business in-house in Honeywell. We’ve also built a really world class software team that brings together the combination of deep domain experience with the industries we serve as well as world-class software capabilities. As you see, half of our organization works on products and engineering. And we’ve also formed a very sizeable AI machine learning pool of expertise within the Company.

We’ve been able to leverage the Honeywell installed base. And our focus really is in sectors that Honeywell serves today. And we really don’t want to stray too far away from sectors that we don’t understand. And that brings a big advantage, as you think about new product coming to the market, customers that you serve already tend to trust you and give you the benefit of doubt as they go with you on this journey.

The last point I’ll make is life sciences is a new vertical for us. We’re really pleased with the progress so far from the Sparta acquisition earlier this year. And we’re super excited about the growth trends that we’re seeing in that vertical as well.

Next, page please?

So, when you think about the challenges that -- of digital, why is it that? Digital hasn’t had a more pronounced impact on operational technology and supply chain. And it’s really a number of things that are really happening. One is that -- it’s the type of opportunity. There have been some insights from McKinsey that say we can improve single digit productivity. That’s a $1 trillion economic impact alone. And our plan is to take more than our fair share of slice of this market.

The reason why it’s hard is because in these environments in production, you’ve got to be fairly thoughtful about changes that you make to it, because it could be a safety issue, could be life or death. You could have a production stoppage, and not to mention impacts from OT cyber security incidents. And it’s hard because the visibility into the operations in an automated fashion -- you can have visibility that tends to be manual, to get automation and real time data is lacking, because the data -- there is a lot of data that comes to machines and people and process, but they’re often in silos. And that makes benchmarking incredibly difficult. So, visibility is not there.

At the center of it data is also very inconsistent, because like most companies, our building gets put up one building at a time. And so, each building is different, making it very difficult to compare building by building or factory by factory. And within the building itself you typically have very different technology stacks, different systems, different OEMs, different integrations. And so, this is very painful, when it comes to implementing wholesale change at an enterprise level, and very, very difficult to scale.

As an example, if a piece of equipment breaks down more oftentimes than not, you’ve got to send a repair person there. So, that’s an expensive truck roll. And within a factory, you can imagine that there is hundreds of pieces of equipment and therefore hundreds of OEMs that are involved in maintaining that operations. So, this is a very fragmented environment to manage.

On the frontlines, most of the frontline workers don’t have the digital tools that knowledge workers have in the office. And a lot of these tools are clipboards and manually written down and lack automation. This is the real world. So, real quality and productivity between shifts for example is inconsistent. And look, in today’s world of remote work, the lack of automation makes even the little things very difficult to do. And COVID was certainly a very clear example of that, suddenly where everything has to be done onsite and you couldn’t get on site, you couldn’t maintain your equipment. And so, these things are verily in present real world issues that happen.

So, at the end of the day, when we think about clients, the business problems of growth and productivity are not new. These are still the goals that our customers meet, but they need to do more with less. And so, how do they drive these outcomes in the domains of operations supply chain, we think this of the last mile where digital can have a significant impact on operations.

So, what’s Honeywell doing? If you go to the next page, I think the big story here is that, what we bring to the industrial world, the same digital foundation, what we’re calling the system of record a single source of truth that Salesforce to use an analogy brought to CRM. Before Salesforce, if you think about sales and marketing, field service, they were all different systems, different architectures, different data models. And so, really difficult in an enterprise to have a 360 degree view of the customer. Likewise, in operations, when things live in silos, it’s very hard to have total view of your operations and how to optimize and drive excellence in performance every day.

Salesforce changed this when they built software-as-a-service from the ground up a cloud technology, and really their strategy was no software. How do we have a configurable software service? Not a customized piece of software. How do we have single line of code software-as-a-service product strategy? And so, we built Honeywell Forge, what we call enterprise performance management, to do the same thing in industrial world, providing an OT, system of record, and we’ve built this as a cloud native software-as-a-service. And within our DNA, there were three really core principles of how we went about this.

We didn’t simply take old software and encapsulated in a virtual machine and hosted in a public cloud. We built -- this was a purpose built, ground up extensible data architecture that feature proves customers’ investments. So, if you want solar panels put on your roof in the future, how do you manage the asset? Well, our software can accommodate those extensions. We’ve also built this to uniquely capture Honeywell’s domain expertise and to support all of our industrial businesses. And then lastly, this is built on a software-as-a-service infrastructure that accelerates customers’ digital transformation by reducing time for deployment, and then also simplifying the sales process with try before you buy as part of our commercialization process.

So, just to bring this alive, and I think this is where our strategy is and a fairly unique in the market, you take this warehouse example. A warehouse is not very different from a factory. The mission is how many packages or parcels can you ship out of that warehouse. And if you think about the e-commerce world, the more throughput you have, that’s a very, very important metric for anyone operating an e-commerce warehouse or distribution center.

And so, who are the players that make this happen? Well, you have a reliability engineer that looks at all the assets within the warehouse and constantly monitors the risk of these assets breaking down and how that impacts the overall flow within the warehouse. The reliability engineer uses information from Honeywell Forge to focus and confer with the maintenance manager.

The maintenance engineer uses Forge as system of record to quickly see the same issue that may be in this warehouse example, the ball bearings in a particular asset are problematic. And so, the maintenance then quickly identify the issue, because if you think they walk into the warehouse on any given day and there’s a thousand things that are going on, what do they work on? How do they prioritize the things that they spend their precious resources focusing on? So here, this is a ball bearing example.

And then, they’ve got to dispatch a technician. The worker that gets a work order notification is prompted to do the task to repair or replace the ball bearings. And then, he’s given a guided workflow on how to solve that problem, and the recommendations how to solve the problem in the fastest possible way. So, in this scenario, it’s not just about asset performance, it’s about time together what the frontline worker is doing with the process of the warehouse itself. And that’s what our software aims to solve is to give the COO that’s running these operations, a 360 degree view of their operations and supply chain. So, we’re very excited about these offerings that we’re bringing out to the market.

If you go to the next page, please. The opportunity here is really significant for our clients. And COVID, as a pre-seismic event has made that even more difficult. Because now you’ve got to do all these things with a much lower cost base and with challenges such as being able to do this remotely.

So, we’ve assembled I think a world class team of deep experience in enterprise software, as well as deep domain experience. And we also can leverage the knowledge that’s within Honeywell to bring to market. We’ve had a very-focused strategy, a very intentional strategy is focused on software-as-a-service and on the industries where we understand the customer problems, and we have longstanding customer relationships.

And then lastly, the carryover of the customer reach and decades of serving these industries, it gives us a head start, frankly speaking, when we’re introducing new applications to the market. We’re bringing all these things together. I think, we’ve made tremendous progress. You can see some of the logos there. This is certainly not all we’ve had. We’ve seen now in three years of operating that we can in the case of Hamdan University as an example, a 10% reduction in energy consumption. This is not only good for the bottom-line, but it’s good for the environment. And Hamdan operates in the Middle East where temperatures can be 50 degrees Celsius on any given day. So, energy consumption is a massive cost to the operations of that campus, for example. Codelco being another example, we worked very closely with them to build overall plant wise optimizer. And so, that’s allowing Codelco to increase the processed mineral by 3.5% productively, but also being much more mindful of the footprint increase on the water consumption and things like that.

So, ADNOC, another example, is probably one of the largest connected assets performance management deployments we’ve done with over 2,000 assets digitized and managed this way. So, many, many examples of real large-scale enterprise deployments that we’ve done in the last three years.

The last point I’ll make here is, when we add -- I mean, ultimately the only kind of thing where I can say how wonderful our technology is and the progress that we’re making with the ultimate [indiscernible] in the room is how customers react. And when you add this up in terms of our financial performance and growth, we’re seeing double-digit recurring revenue year-to-date.

We’ve had growth in bookings over 20% in this just finished second quarter 2021. We’ve deployed over 1 million instances of Niagara in our connected buildings solution. So, we’ve got a million buildings connected. And today, the business is accretive already from a margin standpoint to Honeywell. So, our goal -- our long-term goal is certainly being a much bigger mix of Honeywell as overall sales and a significant contributor to Honeywell’s value creation.

So, Nick, I’ll just turn over to you. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nick Heymann

Que, that was a really good overview of almost an invisible part of Honeywell. But hopefully, it’s going to become a lot more well understood, as we go forward. I guess, my first question is, this is a unique and abstract opportunity for Honeywell. What, how -- where did you come from? And how did your background prepare you to lead this initiative?

Que Dallara

I’ve been at Honeywell five years. And my background is, really half of my career has been in tech and in software. I grew up at Microsoft. And the other half has been in the industrial space. And so, I feel a bit like the Rosetta Stone where I can understand both worlds. And I think what’s fascinating about the world we live in today is you go back 20 years, the biggest impact on digital is in sectors like retail and media and financial services and IT. In the next 20 years, it’s every other industry. And to bring together brand new products and services to our customers, you have to have the marriage of both.

Nick Heymann

Okay. As your customers kind of embark at this challenge, I guess, the first question is, how do you source your customers? Do your customers come to you? Do you work with other parts of Honeywell that suggests ideas of this customer really could utilize Honeywell’s Connected Enterprise offerings? How do you begin to develop who to help?

Que Dallara

Well, one of the -- the first -- in the software business, one of the things -- the first things we do, when we come up with new product ideas is this idea of product market fit. Meaning what problems do you see? You start with the customer and you work backwards, and you try and innovate on new ways to solve problems. The problems actually are not new. It’s productivity, growth, safety, sustainability. Those things are not new, but how you solve them is new. And so, we have an advantage in inherent installed base that Honeywell has that we leverage. So, we’re in conversations with our customers all the time. We have formal customer advisory boards where we are in ongoing discussions throughout the year around what’s happening in the industry, what challenges they see. And then, we have an early adopter program where as we build and invent new things, our customers are with us from the very beginning. So, they see the sausage making, they see the challenges we solve, and we co-innovate together in that way.

So, it comes from a lot of places. But, at the end of the day one big advantage that -- and one of the reasons why we built Honeywell Connected Enterprise within Honeywell is to take advantage of those capabilities.

Nick Heymann

Okay. And as you basically work with your customers, what inning are they in understanding one, what you’re offering, and two, when it’s deployed, how it will transform the effectiveness of their business? Is this very early stages, or now is moving into the middle stages, or is it different across different industries? You’ve mentioned several different verticals, like building with aerospace, life science. Are some of these a lot earlier on, or others further along the path?

Que Dallara

I don’t think there’s a company that isn’t looking at digital transformation to have an impact on their business. And I think that, if you think about it from an IT standpoint, the IT transition is a lot faster than the OT transition. So, IT I would say is probably in the third or fourth inning, and it’s still early days in OT. It’s a big opportunity, but it is one of the most difficult challenges to take on. I don’t have a precise answer for you, but it is going to happen. But, it will take some time. I think, the next few years are going to be super exciting to see an acceleration in this area, because most companies that sort of getting through the tail end of their digital transformation, in the IT side.

Nick Heymann

Okay. And the pandemic, it’s changed a lot about how many portions of our economy operate and many different industries. Is there any impact or evidence that you’re starting to see that post-pandemic companies that might have been thinking about doing this a little later this decade have now decided to step up for whatever reason and do this sooner?

Que Dallara

I think COVID is driven necessity on a number of fronts. One is, how do you do more with less. And if you think about our clients, their cost of goods sold typically represents 55% to 70% of their sales and over 85% of their costs. So, if you can drive even single digit productivity, this is a massive cost base, they haven’t even begun to tackle. Because remember, a lot of the ITs in the areas of HR and finance, that’s in your OpEx layer.

So, everyone can see the opportunity is huge. It’s a bit like saying to someone, do you want to do lean, of course you want to do lean. You know it’s going to work. But, the journey and how to get there is challenging, as I sort of mentioned earlier. So, we’re all -- everyone’s excited about the opportunity. The question is, how do you get there. And I think part of the immaturity of the industry, we’re still early days, as you say, Nick, is that you know -- it’s a combination of the available products, offerings available in the market isn’t that the same level as IT. There are certainly data and security challenges that are much more pronounced in a way that’s different from IT. And I think our own customers, digital talent pool and their ability to go to the changed management and make that transition is also -- inhibits the change that happens as fast as we’ve seen in IT. But, it’s happening. The acceleration is definitely happening.

The other point about COVID is, it’s actually not just productivity anymore. It’s business continuity and resilience. It is now much higher risk than it was before. Because before you could rely on being able to go to site and fix the machine or inspect what’s happening or manage it, just send somebody out to platform in North Sea, how to do that in the era of COVID? So, that’s led to a lot of acceleration of -- I saw people starting on digital programs. They’re now trying to do something in a few months that they used to allocate two to three years towards.

Nick Heymann

Okay. So, maybe help people better conceptualize if there is -- who are the competitors that you face that are trying to do what you’re doing? Is it consulting firms? Is it many of the former computing companies that now focus a lot more on providing their own consulting services, who would you kind of define or think of as it relates to your most primary competitors, or do they exist?

Que Dallara

Yes. Well, look, it’s early days. So, by definition, when you’re trying to introduce something new, like our OT system of record, what we’re trying to do with cloud native, our native application, Honeywell Forge is, by definition, you’ve got to generate new demand. And I would say the next best alternative to this, if there’s a lot of data in the industrial world, there is actually more data in industrial world than there is in the consumer Internet of Things. But, that’s the way that our customers are solved that typically involves people. You have a lot of engineers on site, as an example, and they look at that and they have experience and they figure out how to make decisions. And it’s also custom software or consulting, Nick, as you put it.

So, when you don’t have commercial offerings, you tend to figure out how to build it yourself. But, you’re doing it one site at a time, one machine at a time, and it’s all bespoke software. And we think that’s a very expensive and slow way to go about it. And that’s why we feel Honeywell Forge, our enterprise solution, as a digital foundation for our clients to embark on this journey. And we’ve done it in a scalable way with native cloud technologies and how we thought about the data architecture behind the software. So, the goal is configuration of software, not customization. So, that’s the main competition. The main competition is, today, it’s manual or customer software, or it’s a bunch of consolidating. And that’s -- we don’t think that’s a very scalable way to go about it.

Nick Heymann

So, the customized approach, could that be provided by Accenture or SAP or folks like that, or again, would it just be your customers that are trying to do this piecemeal in-house, they don’t have Honeywell Forge, as a kind of foundation for this effort? And so, suddenly they decide, oh, wait a minute, we’ve got to go to somebody who’s already been down this path, we should go to Honeywell Connected Enterprise?

Que Dallara

I think it’s all of the above. I think, when you look -- it’s the IT industry. You go back 30 years, before ERP became a category, what did you have? You had consultants and you had custom software, or you had IT departments that built their own software, because they couldn’t go to the market and say, well, here’s a commercial off-the-shelf offering. And so, what one of the things that we’re trying to do is make it off-the-shelf, so that it is cheaper and faster and more scalable than having bespoke applications that would be one way in a certain plant and in another way in another plant. And I think that’s what I mean by early innings. Over time, I think you can see more applications, more standardization to overcome some of this bespoke and fragmented nature of the industrial world.

Nick Heymann

What do you think about -- obviously, you develop a plan and you’re going to market, you have verticals? What do you worry about that would be most disruptive to where you’re trying to go and become a bigger part of Honeywell’s growth and returns? What are the biggest obstacles that you’re worrying -- you’re focusing and making sure you don’t have?

Que Dallara

Look, I think, one of it -- when you’re in the early days of a market, you really focus on driving demand. And unfortunately, in the industrial -- in the production environment, if you think about manufacturing and supply chain, you just can’t replace, it’s not like consumer apps, software apps. You can change your iPhone apps all day long and this doesn’t have an impact. But, if you start putting in bespoke software and you’re deploying in a certain way, those things are very brittle and inflexible, and you’ve got to be at a work with that environment. So, I think, one of the early challenges is how do we make that even simpler and easier to get data out of the system, to have normalize data across different pieces equipment. And so, I think the industry grapples with that.

I think the other challenge is around data sovereignty in certain markets. We’ve got to work through that. The sand is still emerging, how people think about those things. And then, that leads to an OT cybersecurity challenge. Again, the OT world is very different from the IT world. In the IT world, what do you have? You have computers, you have servers, you have switches. So, you can send agents and tell you what you have in your inventory, you can monitor and manage that.

In the OT world, you’ve got hundreds and thousands of pieces of equipment. You don’t know what you have, how do you monitor and keep those safe. So, still some concerns that we’ve got to work through with our clients and help them solve in a scalable way.

Nick Heymann

Okay. There’s an element now that would argue we’re going to go through a capital investment renaissance. And part of that is the fact that we have such a shortage, both in Europe and particularly in the U.S. for labor. And many people don’t want to do jobs -- by the time they [indiscernible] this done, because they’re dangerous or boring and dirty. Is this going to at all impact and accelerate the growth of Honeywell Connected Enterprise as corporations think? This isn’t per se a capital investment, like a new plant or a new machine, but is it -- does it really fall into the genesis of that this is going to be an accelerator for your growth business?

Que Dallara

Oh, absolutely. I think one of the mega trends to show is automation. And automation is driven by certainly a need for productivity but also a need for business resilience, because of remote nature of certain things. And so, if we can cut down the number of truck rolls, customers have to go do, that’s a cost benefit, but it’s also an efficiency benefit. And it’s also as when people think about automation, they need to think robotics and machines that can do all these things. But -- and we think there’s a place for that. But, there’s also massive automation in business process and massive automation in getting manual work, eliminating manual work and waste. And think about the world, we thought something like 2.5 billion frontline workers. None of -- they don’t really have digital tools in the way that we do. So, imagine that we could arm them with couches and guides, and being able to call an expert if they’re on-site, but the expert, you only have three experts and they’re sitting back at headquarters, you can do that now.

And now Honeywell Forge connected workers solution helps connect the frontline worker to the expert and get more leverage than maybe you have. So, I think automation is a very, very interesting theme. And I think we’re squarely in the bull’s-eye of that trend with what we’re doing in Honeywell.

Nick Heymann

Although you have several markets that you laid out, you referenced, and I think second slide. I didn’t know, if you could kind of go through and not only talk a little bit about buildings or industrial or aerospace or cyber life science, but also not just what the market is and how you’re attacking it, but also partnerships that you are forming. I think, it was SAP that you had for real estate and buildings. Obviously you’ve got Sparta in life science. And so, the compare and contrast, life sciences is a new market for you, buildings is something that’s been with Honeywell almost since day one. And how you’re in turn using the different aspects of your relationship to these markets to help accelerate your growth?

Que Dallara

Well, we have over 1 million connected buildings already. We -- you walk into any building, no building is the same. If you sat in a building -- it’s probably a long time now, but if you sat in during middle of summer, you still have to put a sweater on. It tells you how buildings are being managed. I mean, literally, there’s an on and off switch. It’s that sophisticated as it can get.

And so, at company like Honeywell, we have 1,000 buildings. And there are many companies, whether they’re investor -- real estate investor groups or companies like Amazon, for example, they’ve got a lot more buildings than we have. Well, how do they manage that fleet of buildings in an efficient way? You look at some of the data, actually, the buildings infrastructure in the world generates something like 30% to 40% of energy consumption of the world. So, just even that alone is a massive cost to that type of footprint.

So, that’s why one of the first opportunities we were so excited about was Honeywell Forge for Buildings where we can automate and standardize how you operate those buildings at scale. Today, it’s one at a time. You have a team on-site. You outsource it to facilities manager. And it’s very, very bespoke single sites. You can’t look and compare across the buildings. And so whether it’s HVAC or security management or environmental management, our software is helping to give real -- the people who own these real estate portfolios and enterprise view their fleet of buildings. And we’re automating the maintenance of that as well as the occupant experience of those buildings.

We partnered with SAP and Microsoft actually, because what’s interesting is if you marry OT data, which we know very well, with the business and financial data that same SAP has, suddenly you are giving the decision-makers a clear connection to what’s happening physically with the financial impact. So, it’s interesting for companies to say, hey, we want to have -- be net zero and make carbon pledges and count how much emissions they have and how much energy they’re using, but they can’t translate that easily to the bottom line. And so, one of the reasons why we’re so excited about our partnership with Microsoft -- with SAP and Microsoft, we’re stitching that data together. And so, that allows someone who’s operating and building a lot of ammunition for what do we work on and how do we drive that impact physically and into the financials as well. So, that’s pretty exciting.

The other thing, Nick, I’ll say is, our acquisition design and as an example of what SaaS scalability represents is, we’ve been focused on how to help companies return to work, return to site, and go through the health checks and make sure that we’ve got all of the compliance with coming back to the office. We’re now extending that application to vaccine management as a result of the federal [Multiple Speakers] pushing for vaccine mandates. And we’re already doing it in markets like Australia that has that regime in place.

So, that’s the value of extensibility. It isn’t just use an app to do one thing. It’s as your needs change and you have an OT system of record, you can then extend that very easily towards those types of use cases as they emerge. And that’s what’s very exciting around the building space.

Nick Heymann

I guess, my next question you kind of led into was, right now, we conceptualize that what you’re doing is providing a set of solutions, okay, for particular customer’s own internal needs. But when you connect a million buildings, okay, do you see at some point where you can amalgamate, okay, your customer base, and then in turn be an interface for another part of our economy? So, if you’re managing buildings on Manhattan, can you in turn become an interface in off hours for Con Ed, to help them understand where electrons should go in off hours, where demand is? Is that another dimension of what eventually you can be able to offer?

Que Dallara

Absolutely. One of the wonderful things is we don’t purport to know all the use cases. And the use cases are not static. I mean, what’s beautiful about the world we serve is it’s dynamic, they’re living things, the building is a living thing. It changes and it’s dynamic. So, today, we want to think big. So, I think it’s a big vision, you’ve painted Nick, where we want to start small and move fast. And so, we start with the things that really can drive an impact, but it’s very logical, it’s a logical next step to say as we get more and more and our customers allow us to aggregate data in that way, then we can provide benchmarking and we can provide other insights at a more macro level, for example. But today we’re -- even if we just do this -- the basic of blocking and tackling, I think it has a massive impact already on our customers’ financials.

Nick Heymann

Okay. And then, you have the partnership, in the buildings with SAP and real estate. Could you talk a little bit about Sparta was a kind of a new market, it was a way that’s jumped right into the health science market -- life science market. Are there more acquisitions that you’ll think about and how back the Sparta push you right at the front edge of being able to then bring your sets of solutions to that market?

Que Dallara

We’re really, really pleased with the Sparta acquisition, the progress we’re making. And the business dimension is off the charts. We’ve exceeded our own internal metrics on how the acquisition is performed. And Sparta systems is a leader in enterprise, the quality management system or the life sciences industry, medical device industry. And our product TrackWise has -- we’ve been enhancing it with predictive analytics. We’re actually in the process now combining that with our process solutions, automation capabilities, and we’re bringing proactive insights around quality. We can also take this solution to adjacent industries, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, advanced materials, for example, and we’ve deployed -- we are now in a process now deploying Sparta at one of our sites, in Baton Rouge.

And I would say that financially this has been a fantastic result so far. Our first half orders are up over 30%. We have -- our backlog is over $100 million. And we have got double-digit growth in our software-as-a-service customer base, since end of 2020. And so, in all dimensions, it is just on fire, and it’s kind of a nice problem to have, how do we accelerate and put gas on the fire to actually make it accelerate even further. But it’s really exceeded all expectations that we’ve had.

Nick Heymann

That’s excellent. Now, let me ask you a final question, I guess, and that is, to help us better understand and quantify. You had, a double-digit revenue growth year-to-date, you have growth in bookings that are up over 20% in the first quarter. When we think five years from now, okay, what part of Honeywell’s revenue is likely to come from your business. And how -- you mentioned it was above average in terms of the freed average for profitability, how is this likely to improve? Is it return on investment? Is it free cash generation? Is it growth? What are the dimensions that we should think about Connected Enterprise really being able to kind of be an afterburner for Honeywell, as we think about the Company moving to the middle of the decade?

Que Dallara

Well, the first thing is...

Nick Heymann

I don’t want to put you too much into...

Que Dallara

No, no. I mean, the first thing that gets me excited is the market is huge. The market for digital transformation and operations supply chain is massive, but it’s also very difficult. And we think we’ve got a lead in our approach to solving this problem. And as we crack it and the market matures, I think we’ve got a massive advantage. So, there’s a lot of inherent things to like around the moat that we’re creating in this area. It matters to our customers. It’s a huge impact and therefore it will be a huge win for Honeywell. So, that’s one thing to get excited. If I look at our innovation pipeline, as well as our partnership pipeline, we have built these cloud native applications and we’re transitioning what we have on-premise to the cloud, have been doing that consistently across the energy sector, non-residential construction industry, manufacturing our e-commerce as well as the life sciences. So, there is a very, very strong and robust pipeline there, and more partnerships to come, Nick. There is things we’re working on now, I can’t talk about it, but there’s most to come on that.

The other thing that’s very interesting here is that economic model. We’re monetizing this through recurring -- our growing recurring revenue stream. So, we’re going to enter 2022 with things in the bank, because we’ve customer -- we’ve got 95% retention of our customer base. As they subscribe to these services, the majority of them hang on and we can land and expand more content with the customers, the 8,000 customers that we have.

And then, if I look at this business, this is not something that we have poured money into and we’re losing money, unlike, I think a number of high-growth companies. It’s already accretive to Honeywell’s margins.

So, for us, it’s a question of scale. And our ambitions are, I would say, very -- pretty big. We had a long-term - we stated that we’ve had a long-term growth that we want to reach of overall growth of 20%, long-term CAGR, and we -- certainly our ambition is to be a growth engine for Honeywell and certainly double-digit mix from a percentage of sales standpoint at Honeywell. We want to be a lot bigger. We’ve got this, I think, a very dynamic business that we’ve built here and lots of tailwinds as we look at mega trends and how the business is performing today.

Nick Heymann

And all what you’re building is SaaS. It’s not a one-time kind of consulting model. This is a recurring revenue, which you carry forward with you with all your customers and build that going forward?

Que Dallara

That’s right. Our focus is on SaaS. We have -- we do have an on-premise part of our business, and that -- we are transitioning that to SaaS over time.

Nick Heymann

Okay. Que, this has been kind of a unique journey out to the outer edge of the understanding of certainly most industrial investors. But on behalf of William Blair, we really thank you for joining us today. And we thank our clients for joining. And we hope that everybody enjoys the rest of the virtual conference. Thanks so very, very much for joining us.

Que Dallara

My pleasure. Thank you very much.

Nick Heymann

Okay.

Que Dallara

Bye, bye.

Nick Heymann

Bye, bye.