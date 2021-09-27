DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Six months ago I wrote about the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY), an index ETF investing in high-yield small-cap U.S. REITs. Conditions have significantly changed since, so I thought an update was in order.

Six months ago, I argued that the fund's strong dividend yield and undervalued holdings made it a high-risk high-return investment opportunity, but one that should result in strong gains for investors as economic conditions improved.

Since then, KBWY's dividend was cut by more than 20%, its valuation has risen, and although returns have been positive, returns have stalled, and the fund has underperformed.

Seems that the fund's holdings were unable to leverage recently improved economic conditions into rising income or asset values.

Today, KBWY is an incredibly risky, underperforming fund with an unclear investment thesis. I see no reason to buy, lots to sell, so I would be selling the fund.

KBWY - Fund Basics

Sponsor: Invesco:

Underlying Index: KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 6.42%

KBWY- Overview

KBWY is an index ETF investing in small-cap U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index, an index of these same securities. The index includes all REITs meeting a very basic set of structure, size, liquidity, trading, price, and float criteria, and specifically excludes large-cap REITs. Securities are weighted according to their dividend yield - the higher the yield the greater the weight. It is a reasonable small-cap U.S. REIT index, with few significant negatives besides its weighting scheme, which forces the fund into higher-risk higher-yielding investment.

KBWY itself focuses on small-cap U.S. REITs, as expected. The fund's holdings have a weighted average market cap $2.2B, versus $37.6B for the index. As there are comparatively few of these securities, the fund's holdings are much lower in number, of 29 versus 171 for the index.

Besides the above, nothing much stands out about KBWY's index or the fund itself. It is a high-yield small-cap U.S. REIT index fund, with all that entails.

KBWY's index and holdings have several important implications for the fund and its shareholders, mostly negative. Let's have a look at these.

KBWY - Risks and Negatives

High Risk and Volatility

KBWY focuses on a very specific market niche - high-yield small-cap U.S. REITs. REITs themselves are a relatively small industry, accounting for less than 3% of the value of the S&P 500, with similar figures for other broader equity indexes. Small-cap REITs are a niche within a niche, and account for a negligible percentage of most broad equity indexes.

KBWY's targeted focus serves to massively increase portfolio risk and volatility, due to lack of diversification, and excessive concentration. As mentioned previously, KBWY invests in just 29 holdings, with the top ten of these comprising almost 50% of the value of the fund.

KBWY's concentrated holdings increase portfolio risk and volatility, and are a negative for the fund and its shareholders. Expect significant losses if one of the fund's largest holdings, including Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) and American Finance Trust (AFIN), underperforms.

This is a distinct possibility, and has happened in the past. A few months back, the GEO Group (GEO), a private for-profit prisons ETF, was the fund's largest holding. GEO has significantly underperformed for the year, as the Federal Government plans to scale back the use of privately run prisons, and due to bearish investor sentiment. As KBWY invested quite heavily in GEO, the fund underperformed too.

The vast majority of equity or fixed income funds have more and more diversified holdings, so situations like the above are quite rare. KBWY is the outlier. Concentration might be a benefit for more aggressive actively-managed funds, assuming a competent management team, but tends to be a significant, consistent negative for index funds, as index funds rarely do deep-dives into their securities.

KBWY focuses on small-cap REITs, which boosts portfolio risk and volatility further. Smaller companies are generally riskier than their larger peers, due to their comparatively undiversified revenue streams and holdings, and weaker balance sheets. GEO is, or was, another good example of this. Said REIT focuses on private for-profit prisons, and so its performance is dependent on the fortunes of an extremely niche industry.

KBWY's focus on small-cap REITs serves to further boost portfolio risk and volatility, as these are generally very risky companies. Small REITs lack the diversified revenue streams, holdings, and strong balance sheets of their larger peers. Large swings in revenues, earnings, and share prices are to be expected, all of which could result in significant shareholder losses or distribution cuts. Industry weakness could spell trouble for the company, and for the fund. Larger REITs have more diversified operations and financials, and so are less likely to significantly underperform for idiosyncratic reasons, and are more resilient in the face of these.

Finally, KBWY's focus on high-yield REITs boosts portfolio risk and volatility even further, as most high-yield securities trade with elevated yields for a reason. The clearest example of this is APTS, the fund's largest holding. APTS has an extremely weak, over-leveraged balance sheet. The REIT is barely treading water, and reliant on massive infusions of capital per year to stay afloat. Using data from this Seeking Alpha article by Trapping Value, a fellow contributor, it seems that the REIT spends about twice as much in issuing new debt as it generates in profits. Not interest or capital payments, but issuance costs. APTS is overleveraged, simple as that. KBWY focuses on risky REITs like APTS, so the fund is quite risky too.

KBWY's excessively risky holdings increase portfolio risk and volatility, and expose investors to the possibility of significant losses and underperformance during downturns and recessions. This was last the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn.

KBWY's risk is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders. Risky investments might still be worthwhile investments if potential returns are strong, but that does not seem to be the case for KBWY. Let's have a look.

Below-Average Dividend Yield

KBWY offers investors a 5.9% dividend yield. Although the fund's yield is quite strong on an absolute level, it is moderately lower than its 7.0% pre-coronavirus average, and at historical lows.

KBWY's dividend growth track record is also quite dreadful. The fund's dividend gets cut more often than not, and is down for most relevant time periods. KBWY's dividend is particularly fragile during downturns and recessions, and was down by about 50% following the coronavirus pandemic.

In my opinion, although a 5.9% dividend yield is reasonably strong, it does not adequately compensate investors for the excessive risk and fragility of KBWY.

Below-Average Total Returns

KBWY's excessively risky holdings have significantly underperformed for years, and so has the fund. KBWY's total shareholder returns are quite low, and much lower than those of the REIT industry, or the broader equities market.

(Source: ETF.com)

As can be seen above, KBWY consistently underperforms equity and REIT indexes. Of particular relevance is the fund's average 1Y returns. The past twelve months have seen rapidly improving economic conditions and investor sentiment. Most risk assets saw strong, market-beating returns during said time period, but KBWY did not.

Let's summarize. KBWY is quite risky, significantly underperforms during bear markets, matches the performance of its index during bull markets, trades with a historically below-average dividend yield, and an above-average book value. I see lots of negatives, no clear investment thesis, and so the fund is a straightforward sell.

Risk and Portfolio Diversification

Even though my previous KBWY call was ultimately unsuccessful, I think I got several things right, and that there are important lessons here.

Some context first.

During late 2020 and early 2021, I covered several aggressive, high-risk reopening plays, as I was quite bullish about the economy. KBWY was one of these, but there were quite a few others as well.

The most similar to KBWY was the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD). KBWD is quite similar to KBWY, but focusing on financials instead of REITs. KBWD, financials, was a much more successful, profitable call than KBWY, REITs.

(Source: KBWD SeekingAlpha Article)

Most other similar calls were quite profitable too, with the exception of KBWY. So, investing in KBWY would have led to underperformance, but investing in several of these aggressive, high-risk reopening plays would have led to outperformance. The lesson is clear. Diversification matters, especially for more risky investments. Concentration exposes investors to idiosyncratic shocks, as was the case with GEO and KBWY, and reducing these is paramount.

Most of these aggressive choices have already recovered from their pandemic losses, and so have no clear investment thesis moving forward. This includes KBWY.

Conclusion - Sell

KBWY's excessively risky, concentrated holdings, historically low dividend yield, and recent underperformance make the fund a sell.