Are Large Caps Going To Run One More Time?

Aksana Kavaleuskaya/iStock via Getty Images

My Global Trends ETF Report is a weekly update of broad market risks and trends based on our Plug & Play ETF focus list.

We have been tracking several indexes to give us clues about what's next in markets short and intermediate term. While we rarely trade short term, we do look for trades that can last from a quarter or two to years.

This week we did a quick look at RSI (Relative Strength Index) which I find to be an easy and useful technical indicator for position traders (trades measured in quarters and years). We also briefly discussed efficient vs. inefficient markets in the context of when to index vs pick.

Breaking Down QQQ and SPY

Our favorite index is the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) which represents the Nasdaq 100. As we can see in the daily chart, the index is not overbought.

Remember, we already know that valuations are higher than any point in history nominally and still very high even given low interest rates. If inflation is more persistent than I've thought it will be, then what are the implications? Interest rates rise if inflation is more persistent.

Let's look at the daily QQQ chart:

You see that QQQ has been in a downturn for a few weeks. The daily RSI has fallen to below 50. It's not oversold yet though. And we can see in the right-hand volume bars that if price doesn't hold about here, then it's a pretty easy tumble to around 350 for QQQ.

Let's switch over to the weekly chart.

We see that RSI has barely left the overbought area. In fact, it's been chopping along overbought without a break below 50 since last July. That's a long time to do that. In fact, it's the longest such run, breaking the February 2017 to March 2018 record of first crossing 70 on the weekly RSI without a trip back below 50.

Now, let's bring back the daily RSI on QQQ.

It's been a while since daily RSI has been oversold on QQQ.

And now, QE is about to be reduced.

What about the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)?

That was just oversold on the daily chart.

But on the weekly...

Not so much.

Both of those sets of charts tell me that there can be some short-term rally, but that the weekly charts have some correction coming.

Sell the rips.

Here's the weekly on the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

It's not quite oversold, but it's far more oversold than SPY or QQQ.

Why is that? As I have said a number of times, most of the value in the stock market is in the small caps, including a lot of SPACs, many of which aren't even on the Russell 2000 right now.

Here's the daily IWM RSI:

It's been showing some signs of life since I started focusing on it early this spring.

What To Do With Small Caps and Emerging Markets

Short answer - buy the dips. But not the index. Here's why:

Large caps are a very efficient market due to all the research into those companies. There's very little unknown, even if it's sometimes unappreciated. The index investors keep shoveling money in. We talked about this again a couple weeks ago. The large caps move in a very correlated way, i.e. efficiency.

Small caps are not very efficient. Hence, buying the index doesn't offer much opportunity given so much money flows to large caps. In inefficient markets, such as small caps and emerging markets, it pays to be a stock picker or at least an industry picker.

Small caps are where you can make use of research that the masses aren't doing. They only discover things later, after the early investors, usually big investors, already have placed their bets. We can get in with the smart money in small caps. In general, pick small caps or use the small-cap sector ETFs we have on our watchlist.

I buy large caps too, but they either have to be major market leaders or have something the market is missing. All the "middle of the market" (a term I've underused this year) stocks are worth ignoring.

The issue of efficiency is also why I use the Emerging Markets Internet & ECommerce ETF (EMQQ) instead of the broader iShares Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). EEM is just too broad for me in an inefficient market where what is going on in industrials vs tech can be huge, or Asia vs. South America vs. Eastern Europe.