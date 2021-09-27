Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

As the August monthly metrics for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) highlighted, the gravy days for the business are over as the COVID-19 boost wanes. The stock still trades close to the all-time highs with a market valuation approaching $50 billion despite a return to more normalized growth rates. My investment thesis is Bearish on the stock while the company has a great long-term opportunity to grow their global platform eventually making the stock a buy.

Monthly Metrics To Turn Negative

Any stock valuation for a gaming business starts with the amount of active users. Roblox provides the investor community the commonly used Daily Active Users (DAUs) which indicates how many different people log onto their gaming platform on a daily basis.

The below chart is clearly indicative of how covid pulled forward demand dramatically. DAUs were only growing sequentially at a 1 million quarterly clip and the shutdowns boosted users by over 14 million users, or 75%, in just 2 quarters.

Source: Roblox Q2'21 presentation

The growth stalled until the Q1'21 shutdowns again boosted quarterly DAUs by 5.0 million. The problem here is that DAUs have more than doubled in just 18 months.

The August metrics have daily active users at 48.2 million, up from 46.6 million in July. Sequential monthly DAU growth is down to only 4%. The user growth is still running at the 30% annual clip, but Roblox is growing at a slower clip than back in late 2019.

The company has a very sticky business with kids playing the game at record levels. Anybody with young kids realizes how much the games are as much about social interaction with friends as about gaming.

As covid fears waned back in Q2'21, Roblox saw the Hours Engaged metric growth dip to only 13% YoY. Users only engaged 9.7 billion hours on the platform during the quarter when covid restrictions were lifted.

The mobile gaming platform saw Hours Engaged rebound in August to 4.0 billion hours for 32% growth YoY. The number had virtually stalled in July with only 9% YoY growth.

As DAUs were still surging in July, the average hours per DAU dipped to only 2.6 hours per day during the month. The company saw DAUs spend less hours on the platform with the measurement peaking closer to 3 hours a day during the lockdowns.

The rebound suggests the return to normalization took a step back during August. Investors in Roblox must expect a scenario where DAUs and Hours Engaged take a step backwards over the long term from the current elevated levels.

Upside After Normalization

The user-generated content platform has an impressive system now for attracting kids over 13 at a growing rate. The platform was highly focused on young kids heading into the pandemic and new developments appear set to use in older users.

In essence, Roblox is a great company with a strong future, but the business has seen a substantial pull forward in users limiting the amount of additional users available to join the platform in the near term. As the company has missed estimates recently and Zynga (ZNGA) has warned about bookings weakness, the average analyst revenue target for only 20% growth going forward is very alarming for a stock trading at 15x 2022 sales targets.

Source: SA earnings estimates

For Q2'21, Roblox now has O13 users virtually equal to U13 at nearly 21.5 DAUs in each category. One of the big questions is whether the O13 crowd is as actively engaged as the U13 crowd.

Source: Roblox Q2'21 presentation

In my household, the kids O13 don't find Roblox appealing at all. One might have to question whether this data is accurate considering some parents don't want the true age of kids on gaming and social platforms known. As an example, a 9-year old might register as a 15-year old.

The opening up of spatial audio chat could drive the older crowd towards the platform, but any lack of moderation and safety tools could easily drive younger kids off the platform. In my household, the best part of the platform is the lack of interaction with non-friends other than limited text chat.

Regardless, Roblox continues to work on advancing new product development and advancing international growth to grow the attractiveness of the platform to new developers, content creators and users. The company has a bright future, but investors are paying a far too high price for a competitor market for developer talent and users' time.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that any stock trading at 15x next year sales that greatly benefited from pulled forward demand during covid should be avoided. A return to more normalized growth will cause stocks like Roblox to be rerated at a lower value and a more reasonable valuation multiple.

The biggest risk is that the UGC platform actually hits a period of negative growth causing the market to drastically rerate the stock, as the market always over extrapolates trends. Investors should look to buy Roblox on weakness.