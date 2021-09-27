Small Caps Are Now The Driver For Moves Higher (Technically Speaking For 9/27)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The following are from the author's personal notes: Data from FinViz.com

Above is my shorthand way of tracking the key sector ETFs (top "panel") and major index-tracking ETFs (bottom "panel"). The sectors represent the entire "XL" series from State Street Global Investors with the exception of real estate, which is represented by "Q" for VNQ. Combined, they comprise the entire US economy. I only use the last letter of each ETF (for example, "B" is the XLB, "C" is XLC, etc.). The bottom panel uses the last letter of the following ETFs: IWC, IWM, IJH, SPY, QQQ, DIA, and OEF. Together, these represent the entire spectrum of US indexes from small to mega-cap). A horizontal line in a column indicates that all ETFs below that level are negative.

The top panel data contains the following trends:

The reflation trade sectors(the XLI, XLB, and XLF) are making a comeback. Each rose between the one-month and one-week time periods.

Energy is continuing its bi-polar ways. It was the top-performing sector in the one-week, one-month, and one-year time frames while also being the worst performer in the three and six-month time periods.

Real estate and utilities are at the bottom this week because of a rise in interest rates.

Technology is doing fairly well, although communication services are lagging a bit. The two sectors typically move in tandem.

The bottom panel contains the following trends:

Actually, for the first time in some time, there are no clear trends. Small and large-cap performance is inter-mixed throughout the time frames.

Here are the main international ETFs I follow:

The above table contains the following trends:

Russia and the US are top-performers

All Asia ex-Japan and the emerging market ETF are under-performing.

The UK is moving up in overall relative performance.

Brazil and Latin America moved up between the one-month and one-week time frame.

China is under-performing across all time frames

This week there are a number of key economic releases.

A number of Federal Reserve Presidents will give speeches. Last week, as part of the FOMC release, the Fed announced that assuming the economic trajectory continues on its current path, asset purchases will be done by the beginning of 3Q222. It will be interesting to see how many presidents agree with this assessment.

Census releases the latest durables goods orders numbers on Monday.

Here's a chart of the data (all economic charts are from the St. Louis FRED system):

The above chart converts the data to a base 100 and uses the beginning of the last recession (2/20) as the 100. All three metrics are rising.

The BEA releases the last estimate of 2Q21 GDP on Thursday.

This data is now higher than its pre-pandemic high.

On Friday, the BEA releases personal income and spending

Personal income excluding transfer payments (a coincidental indicator) rose pretty quickly to its pre-pandemic level but has since stalled.

Thanks to strong fiscal support, real personal consumption expenditures are higher than their pre-pandemic highs.

The Dallas Fed asked survey respondents about their supply chain issues: Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts.com:

This is kind of an odd table. Small caps had a great day, with the IWC up 2.17%, the IWM gaining 1.48%, and the IJH advancing .93%. But large caps languished. The DIA was the best performer and it was only up .2%. The sector performance table is more bearish. Only five sectors were higher; only four really advanced. Six sectors were lower.

Below are two-month charts of the ETF-tracking ETFs that I follow (from Stockcharts):

The downward-sloping trendlines were from the latest sell-off. The smaller-cap indexes (top row, three on the right) have all convincingly moved higher, advancing through their respective downward-sloping trendlines. Large caps are still below those lines.

