The shares of Standard Lithium’s (NYSE:NYSE:SLI), which is an innovative technology and lithium development company, have already reached new highs after reporting completion of the SiFT lithium carbonate plant installation at its flagship El Dorado project in Arkansas.

Its stock performance is better than the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) which invests in the full lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through recycling. Its holdings include SLI as of June 30.

The stock is also subject to volatility as seen in mid-August when Lithium shares, as well as metals and mining names, traded broadly lower after China's industrial production rose at a considerably slower rate in July than in June.

Now, for the uninitiated, it may appear weird that industry indicators in a country located thousands of miles away can impact stocks in the U.S. to such a degree. This is explained by considering the metal's strategic dimension.

The strategic dimension

The automotive world is moving into electrics at high speed, with the global market for electric vehicle ("EV") batteries expected to reach nearly $1 trillion by 2030. The shortages at the beginning and end of the pandemic, amplified by decades of underinvestment have shown the weaknesses faced by the United States. Like other countries, the lithium supply chain is deemed key for American sovereignty.

However, the majority of lithium in the world is sent to China, with some to South Korea and Japan where the metal is converted (processed) into materials for batteries, for use in EVs, and other green energy technologies.

The Chinese dominance was considered acceptable when the majority of batteries produced were for consumer appliances and only represented a small portion of the overall cost for the device being manufactured. However, things have changed and China now plays a vital role in the lithium value chain.

To address the situation, some will remember that with the backing of the U.S. government and private investment groups, Evolution Metals, a mining and specialty chemicals company, submitted a bid early this year for North American Lithium’s assets in Canada.

For this purpose, a more secure North American supply chain for a key battery metal would reduce dependence on China, a country with which Washington is increasingly at loggerheads.

Here, SLI’s current and planned expansion of its production not only advances U.S. goals to secure an end-to-end domestic supply chain for advanced batteries but also supports sustainable within-country processing of critical minerals. Pursing further, the recently announced pilot project in southern Arkansas is aligned with the White House’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration (CCUS) announcement on June 30, 2021.

SLI's differentiation

The pilot project is to test a novel carbon capture technology and will be installed at a natural gas processing site in southern Arkansas. The Company is focused on minimizing all CO 2 emissions that may result from its future operations and related supply-chain activities.

In addition to ESG metrics, the company exhibits differentiation as to the extraction process from brine as well as the purity of the lithium carbonate produced.

First, there is SLI’s patent-pending direct lithium extraction process known as “LiSTR”, which has the potential to vastly reduce the recovery time of extracting lithium from brine, from as long as a year for conventional evaporation pond processing to just several hours.

Second, its fully automated lithium carbonate crystallization plant, designed around the company’s proprietary ‘SiFT’ continuous fractional crystallization technology, has been demonstrated to produce >99.9% purity battery-quality lithium carbonate at the demonstration plant in El Dorado.

This compares to less or >99.5 wt.% for the normal industry benchmark for ‘battery quality’.

In addition, the SiFT plant which has been operating for the past year at a facility in the Greater Vancouver area is used for processing lithium chloride produced at the company’s Arkansas site, as well as reprocessing technical grade lithium carbonate sourced from South American brine operations into battery quality Li 2 CO 3 .

At this juncture, it must be mentioned that while the company's technologies certainly are innovative, a number of steps remain before production status is achieved.

Risks, valuations, and key takeaways

First, as for the installation of the ‘SiFT’ lithium carbonate plant, all major connections have been made to the existing plant including the installation of a new weatherproof enclosure. But, the ‘Wet’ commissioning is ongoing, and fully integrated operations were expected to commence during September.

Furthermore, the novel osmotically assisted High-Pressure Reverse Osmosis (HPRO) unit used to concentrate the lithium chloride product continuously produced by the existing LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) plant, for subsequent conversion to lithium carbonate, is now operational, but, is still being integrated into the overall process flow at the plant.

Now, integration requires close collaboration with partner Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) (OTC:LNXSY), which producers the brine in the first place. For this matter, there were some initial setbacks back in May pertaining to improvements as to the production process and waste reduction.

Consequently, as with all novel technologies, tweaks are often needed after engineers have identified a problem. However, by the time a solution is found, the shares are likely to be adversely impacted by market volatility.

Here, one strong positive is the considerable expertise of Lanxess with its 50+ years of operating experience.

Pursuing further, Lanxess owns 150,000 acres of operating brine leases, 10,000 brine leases, and 3 permitted brine processing facilities. It processes 5.25 billion gallons of brine annually.

Going deeper into the SLI/Lanxess joint venture, it is 70/30 in favor of the German company with the Candian play having an opportunity to increment its share to 40% depending on the achievement of some milestones.

As for the balance sheet, with cash on hand of $24.56 million on March 31 and operating expenses totaling $15.6 million for the last four quarters, SLI has money to spend on operations for at least another year, provided costs do not surge, while waiting for the commercialization stage to be reached.

As for valuations, based on a price of $12,000/t of battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) and 20,900 tons produced per annum, I obtain potential annual revenues of $75.24 million, after having applied the one-third multiplier from the JV. This amounts to an estimated $0.56 of revenue per share based on the outstanding 134,102,453 shares as of March 31, 2021, sufficient to make SLI a highly profitable company.

Moreover, upon proof of concept, Lanxess is prepared to provide funding to the JV for commercial development. However, the final terms of the JV and any funding arrangement remain subject to completion of due diligence, technical proof of concept, normal economic viability studies, and the negotiation of definitive agreements between the parties.

As for valuations, with a price to book ratio of 18.57x, SLI looks overvalued with respect to REMX, at an average price/book ratio of just 8.55. But the ETF is exposed at nearly 48% to China and comprises only 11.85% of U.S. assets. On the other hand, taking into consideration lithium's strategic dimension as supply chain issues become exacerbated in an increasingly tense international environment with demand surging, the geopolitically safe, low-cost Arkansas location with lower than U.S.-average power rates, is a big advantage and justifies SLI's high valuations.

Looking in the rear mirror, the stock had started its outperformance with respect to REMX soon after General Motors (GM) had announced a "multimillion-dollar" investment to boost efforts to extract domestic lithium in June. With more automakers planning to boost EV production, it is unlikely for the stock to slump and momentum indicators show a low probability of a fall under the $7 level. The stock can climb back to the $8.26-8.28 level, but do not expect a surge unless there is some progress on the path to commercialization.

Ending with the strategic dimension, lithium remains one of the resources framed by ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulation), a U.S. law that is used to guarantee the security of the American territory and to promote the objectives of the foreign policy of the United States.