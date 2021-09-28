mecke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My recent article on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) actually got a bit of surprising traction when it was published, and some readers expressed their doubts that, perhaps, I was being a bit too negative on the company.

Well, this has happened since that was published.

(Source: Ferrari Article)

The argument that some people have about this company "transcending" valuation is again one I consider to be invalid for most any company - at least in the long term.

Let's look at why I consider Ferrari to still be uninvestable at this particular point.

Ferrari - How has the company been doing?

While I'm always a bit critical of companies claimed to be "beyond" traditional metrics of valuation, it cannot be denied that the appeal of the product at least, for the time being, is relatively timeless - and the results from the company do reflect this.

Ferrari has seen solid 2Q21 results with a 37.4% EBITDA margin and FCF generation of well over €100M. The company actually improved its industrial FCF guidance for the company, by again €100M.

Ferrari even saw record intake across all models and geographic regions, with 3 new unveilings of models during the quarter. Ferrari has a new CEO in Benedetto Vigna, and the company's offerings have improved.

(Source: Ferrari)

While YoY results are of course superb, the fact is that we need to look beyond them to 2019 to find unimpacted results - but even compared to these results, most of the numbers are up (except shipments, which are flat, and Industrial FCF is lower).

The company's sales have remained relatively stable in terms of geography.

(Source: Ferrari)

The basis for the increased guidance is a resuming of normal operations with the company, with core business being sustained by positive mix and volume factors, and the company being able to manage the overall COVID-19 challenges they're facing.

Overall, a company like Ferrari remains relatively unimpacted by the pandemic in terms of recovery time - in that there has been very little. Ferrari saw a record order month - ever - during June, though the company expects it to normalize during the second half of the year. The company is busy working on new car models, with the 296 GTB being open for orders, and due to its V6 Hybrid, orders from younger customers are flowing in. This car is the company's third hybrid car in its history, though this one is being called the "most fun to drive" for drivers, regardless of skill level. The company sees this as part of electrifying the company's lineup, though I expect this will remain a relatively slow development given company history.

The company is also, shall we say, expanding and trying to leverage its brand appeal.

In addition to unveiling the latest additions to our richest and most complete model lineup ever, we stage our first runway event to showcase our men's and women's fashion collection and reopened the historical -- the historic Cavallino restaurant in Maranello, both to great acclaim. These generated 100 million reaches with very strong demographics, both in terms of gender, 45% women and 55% men where 85% of them being in the 18 to 34 age range. These positive reactions we received are early indications, not only of the strength of Ferrari with new audiences, but also of the ability to execute in a way that is true to our history, our values for our future, moving into new areas in a considered way and always relentlessly focused on excellence. A further example of this is our launch on the Fortnite platform, combining virtual and physical and our core product with our capsule collections, further strengthening our reach, both in terms of audiences, but also entering new geographies and demographics. (Source: Ferrari 2Q21 Earnings Call)

I wrote about things like this in my last article, where the company carefully needs to guard its brand premium and prevent it from becoming too "commonplace", or too "daily luxury", which would cause disinterest among some of the company's traditional customer base. The same things which, unfortunately, have happened to Maserati and to some degree to BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), all in the interest of capturing more market share and more money, but at the cost of what could be argued to be the company's "soul". It may be appealing to investors for some time, but the long-term costs could be the company itself.

For the time being, however, the company's ambitions are to combine these plans with its electrification and hybrid models and forge forward for the coming years.

How to view Ferrari as an investment comes down, really, to two things.

To first, you need to consider whether you want to invest in the sort of company Ferrari is - a brand company with the typical appeal of a "brand" company such as this. It's not everyone's cup of tea, and I don't need to hide the fact that for the most part, it's not mine.

However, to the second, it's valuation. I'll buy anything at the right price, and Ferrari is no different.

So let's see at what price RACE could become interesting with these results and expectations.

Ferrari - What is the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Yeah, it doesn't take a long time to understand why some valuation investors, including myself, aren't exactly jumping the line to get those RACE shares at over $215/share. The company trades at a blended P/E of over 47X. It yields less than most government bonds, and while it has growth expectations of 20.5% per year until 2024, even at a 5-year normalized P/E of 30X, a high premium, the returns here are barely 5% per year.

And that, dear readers, is the good news.

Any sort of fundamental deterioration to fair value, which granted, has not happened since 2015, would result in massive capital loss to the tune of nearly 50%.

Now, I'll admit, I can't forecast what sort of occurrence exactly would cause RACE to see that sort of decline in its valuation. It's Ferrari we're talking about after all. The only thing I could see would be fundamental brand deterioration, which seems unlikely at least in the coming years. At the very least, this would grant Ferrari a relatively "stable" overall development at least for the next few years or so.

However, even if we assume relatively stable development and no money loss, I fail to see the upside in this investment. There's no great yield, there are plenty of large caps that offer similar stability to RACE at this valuation, and to me, there's very little advantage of investing in the company here.

Analysts give us a similar picture. They grant the company no higher target than a $182.53 price target (Source: S&P Global) on average by 10 analysts, which means the company is currently 2% overvalued or so.

So at what price target should we buy RACE?

For me, the answer is simple - and you may freely disagree. I don't want a three-digit share price. If the company falls down towards a $100/share price or so, I'll be interested here. That would indicate a 2021E 20X P/E valuation, which is a premium I can get behind for RACE.

Above that though, I'll have to continue to pass. I want an upside, I want a yield, and I want an appealing growth at conservative valuation. I don't think we will see that for some time when it comes to this company, unfortunately.

Ferrari is therefore a "HOLD" for me, and I don't really see why anyone would invest at this valuation.

Thesis

My current thesis on RACE is as follows:

While an undeniably qualitative and powerful (in terms of brand recognition) company, RACE lacks some of the undervaluation appeal of the companies I typically invest in and make my money on.

Stability and security just aren't enough - not for me. I want conservative upside. I don't see that RACE has this.

I don't see that RACE has this. Because of this, no matter how excellent the results, I consider Ferrari to be a "HOLD" at this valuation.

My price target for a potential "BUY" begins at around $100/share, maybe a bit above. At such levels, there would be an attractive upside.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Ferrari is currently a "HOLD" due to overvaluation.

Thank you for reading.