Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX), a leading alternative asset manager in Latin America with c. $15 billion in AuM ("assets under management") across private equity, infrastructure, credit, and real estate, recently announced a mega-merger with Moneda Asset Management, a Chile-based asset manager with c. $10 billion in AUM. I view the transaction as a net positive – Patria gains cross-selling opportunities and a much stronger footprint in LatAm credit markets, which should outweigh any negatives from its exposure to near-term macroeconomic uncertainty in Chile. And with shares down since the IPO earlier this year and trading at an undemanding c. 15x P/E, I am bullish on valuation grounds.

A Closer Look at the Patria/Moneda Merger Terms

Patria has disclosed its plans to combine operations with Moneda, another leading asset management firm based in Chile with over $10 billion of AUM. Per the latest disclosures, Moneda's partners will receive $128 million in cash and $187 million in Patria Class B common stock (equivalent to c. 8% of current shares outstanding), implying a $315 million upfront consideration. Additional compensation of up to $59 million for years two and three after closing will then be applicable should retention targets be achieved. And post-2023, there is also potential for earn-outs of $71 million in cash and Patria Class A common stock, subject to the company achieving revenue and profitability targets.

Notably, the current guidance also calls for the transaction to turn EPS accretive in the first year. Assuming management's expected accretion of c. 12% (or $0.12/share) holds, this would imply Moneda's earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 stands at c. $30 million – this would be equivalent to a very reasonable fiscal 2021 P/E of 12.5x (including retention costs and longer-term earn-outs). As things stand, the transaction is expected to be finalized by year-end, depending on the outcome of regulatory and other related approvals.

Sound Strategic Rationale for Patria

The merger should create opportunities for Patria to enhance its product offering, especially in credit, and create the number one PIPE ("Private Investments in Public Equities") platform in the LatAm region. For context, Moneda is the largest credit player and holds the longest track record in the region outside Brazil. On a combined basis, Patria will therefore reach a massive $25.9 billion in AuM, making it the largest credit investment platform in Latin America as well. Another important point is the addition of "sticky" AUM from the Moneda deal, considering the investor base comprises closed-end funds and institutional investors committed to longer-term investing.

Additionally, the complementary investor base of both managers and the added geographic diversification post-merger should enable opportunities to expand the cross-selling of Moneda products. Notably, Chilean investors account for over 70% of the Moneda AUM, with c. 30% from institutional investors (mainly Chilean pension funds, which account for c. 40% of total AUM).

The longer-term growth opportunities are significant as well – as Patria's main focus with this merger will be on the private credit niche in LatAm, Moneda's outsized high yield presence should allow Patria to shorten the learning curve and extend its growth runway within this asset class in the upcoming years. Following the merger, Patria will have a solid base to build on, with its private credit portfolio at $650 million (representing c. 15% of the market).

Macro Challenges in Chile Could Weigh on the Near-Term Outlook

While Moneda has sustained solid mid-teens % annual AUM growth over the last decade, the Chile macroeconomic scenario could be a key headwind. Notably, the backdrop is increasingly uncertain in light of ongoing discussions on a new constitution, which could put a dampener on Moneda's growth in the upcoming year. I would also note that AUM growth in Chilean pension funds, the key investor base for Moneda, has been negatively impacted by three withdrawals approved by congress to the tune of c. $49 billion due to the pandemic (equivalent to a substantial c. 23% of the industry's assets).

Furthermore, a fourth potential withdrawal is currently being discussed in the Lower House's Constitutional Commission, with the odds of approval not immaterial. Considering the near-term headwinds and the Chilean equity market underperformance since end-2019, growth in Moneda's AUM could move below its longer-term trend in the next year or two. Per public information on Moneda's website, AUM growth in fiscal 2020 was already down to sub-3% in USD terms, for instance. Nonetheless, the fact that Patria management clarified on the merger call that the 2020 numbers do not reflect the underlying company performance (i.e., recent performance has outpaced these figures) could result in upward revisions ahead.

So, as I mentioned before, probably what you're looking at are financial figures that are partial to Moneda, which are the ones that have been posted on their website. So I encourage you not to take that as a whole because the whole figures show numbers that are consistent with what we mentioned before. We are not providing, at this time, the information about the recent growth, I can assure that for the very recent period, there has been a substantial increase in AUM.

Final Take

On balance, I view the merger as an ideal match for both companies – while Moneda gains expanded distribution, Patria gets a solid platform to drive growth across LatAm post-IPO. I see few hurdles on the integration front as well, considering Moneda's team and partnership culture are (like Patria) best in class. Nonetheless, Patria shares fell on the news, likely reflecting investor concerns on the macro challenges in Chile. Nonetheless, I continue to like Patria as a premium LatAm asset manager, with its leading market position post-merger more than justifying the current c. 15x P/E valuation.