Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) has received a lot of negative coverage lately. The problem is its stake in the world-class Kumtor gold mine, which has been efficiently nationalized by the Kyrgyz government. Although the disputes between Centerra and the Kyrgyz government were long-lasting, the situation started to be especially tense earlier this year. A brief timeline is as follows:

March 18 - the Kyrgyz government issues Centerra Gold additional tax claims worth $146 million

early May - the tax claims increase to $170 million, $3 billion civil claim against Kumtor Gold Company is filed, a tailor-made law enabling the government to impose external management on Kumtor Gold Company is adopted by the Kyrgyz parliament

May 15-16 - the Kyrgyz parliament instructs the government to install external management at Kumtor mine

May 16 - Centerra initiates an arbitration against the Kyrgyz government "in order to enforce its rights under longstanding investment agreements with the Government"

May 17 - Centerra announces restrictions on its shares held by Kyrgyz government-controlled company Kyrgyzaltyn (approximately 26% of Centerra's outstanding shares)

May 20 - Centerra announces proceedings against its former Board of Directors member, nominated by the Kyrgyz government

May 31 - Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company file Chapter 11 under U.S. court, seeking further worldwide protection

July 7 - Centerra names Kyrgyzaltyn as co-respondent over the seizure of the Kumtor mine

August 25 - Centerra seeks $1 million each day Kumtor is under control of the external management

August 31 - Centerra claims that due to the incompetence of the external management, 40 meters of water has accumulated at the bottom of the Kumtor pit, endangering the mining operations

September 15 - the U.S. court declines Centerra's demand for $1 million per day

September 17 - Kyrgyzstan starts investigation of several of Centerra's managers, in relation to an alleged $200 million corruption scheme

September 17 - LBMA suspends Kyrgyzaltyn's accreditation, restricting its access to the mainstream gold markets

The Kyrgyz fiasco had a very negative impact on Centerra's share price. On May 6, its share price closed the day at $9.86. The following day, after the law enabling installation of external management was passed, it opened at $7.46, only to close at $6.92. And although a recovery followed and the share price briefly crossed the $8.4 level, today, it is back at $6.91. It means that Centerra's market capitalization is approximately $2.05 billion. However, it is important to note that Centerra is debt-free and it held a cash-pile worth $883 million as of the end of Q2. It means that its enterprise value is only $1.12 billion.

In Q2, Centerra made an $884.7 million impairment charge on the Kumtor mine and started classifying the mine as a discontinued operation. As a result, it provided an updated production and cost guidance for the 2021-2023 period. Centerra expects to produce 270,000-310,000 toz gold, and 70-80 million lb copper this year, and due to the production growth at the Oksut mine, 380,000-430,000 toz gold and 90-100 million lb copper should be produced next year. The AISC should equal $750-800/toz gold this year, and only $450-500/toz gold next year. Based on this guidance, at a gold price of $1,800/toz, Centerra should generate an operating cash flow of more than $500 million next year. It would mean a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of only 4.

Source: Centerra Gold

Moreover, there are several wild cards. Centerra acquired the Mount Milligan mine by acquiring Thompson Creek Metals back in 2016. Thompson Creek Metals was originally a primary molybdenum producer. Centerra still owns the molybdenum mines acquired along with Mount Milligan, however, both Thompson Creek Mine and Endako have been idled for years, due to the low molybdenum prices.

But as can be seen in the chart below, the molybdenum prices have recovered lately. They grew by more than 100% since the beginning of this year and reached levels last seen before the global financial crisis of 2008. The metal trades above $20/lb right now. If the molybdenum prices stabilize near the current levels, Centerra will most probably consider restarting its molybdenum operations soon.

Source: Trading Economics

Back in 2017, Centerra made another acquisition. It acquired AuRico Metals for $240 million, in order to gain control over the Kemess project. Kemess is a brown-field project consisting of Kemess East and Kemess Underground. It is situated approximately 200 km to the north-west of Mount Milligan, it has some permits in place, and according to Centerra, also infrastructure worth around $0.8 billion.

The Kemess Underground reserves include 1.87 million toz gold, 6.88 million toz silver, and 630 million lb copper. The measured, indicated, and inferred resources contain further 2.27 million toz gold, 11.16 million toz silver, and 907 million lb copper. Kemess East contains indicated and inferred resources of 2.59 million toz gold, 13.12 million toz silver, and 1.6 billion lb copper.

Source: Centerra Gold

A feasibility study was prepared for Kemess Underground back in 2016. It envisioned an operation with a 12-year mine life, producing 106,000 toz gold, and 47 million lb copper per year on average, at an AISC of $244/toz. Over the first 5 years, the production should average 129,000 toz gold and 52 million lb copper per year, at an AISC of only $201/toz gold. The pre-production CAPEX was estimated at $452 million. At a gold price of $1,750, the after-tax NPV(5%) should be over $900 million, and the after-tax IRR close to 30%.

For Kemess East, a PEA was prepared back in 2017. A 12-year mining operation should be able to produce 80,000 toz gold, 57 million lb copper, and 318,000 toz silver per year on average, at an AISC of -$69/toz gold. The pre-production CAPEX was projected only at $245 million. At a gold price of $1,750/toz and copper price of $4/lb, the after-tax NPV(5%) should be over $750 million, and after-tax IRR around 30%.

And there is also Kumtor. Although Centerra has written it off and it is classified as a discontinued operation, it still has a lot of value for Centerra, assuming a favorable court ruling. There is an arbitration against the Kyrgyz government and the Kyrgyz government-controlled company Kyrgyzaltyn, which owns 26% of Centerra. Since May 17, Kyrgyzaltyn's shareholder's rights have been restricted. According to the news release:

As a result of the recent events in the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, together with its affiliates, are prohibited from transferring or encumbering any common shares of the Company (“Centerra shares”) or exercising any voting rights attached to Centerra shares. In addition, dividends or distributions on Centerra shares that would otherwise be payable to Kyrgyzaltyn or its affiliates will be donated to the Company to the extent such dividends or distributions can be attributed reasonably to Kumtor Gold Company (“KGC”) (or its assets or operations) or distributions from KGC. Kyrgyzaltyn JSC and its affiliates are also not entitled to any dissent rights in respect of their Centerra shares should such rights arise.

Although the outcome of the arbitration is yet unknown, I believe that Centerra has very good chances to win a favorable ruling. In this case, Centerra will get back its stake in the Kumtor mine (not probable), or will be entitled to financial compensation, or will be compensated by efficiently canceling shares held by Kyrgyzaltyn, which would mean a 26% reduction in the share count. Right now, the market attributes no value to the potential of any of these outcomes.

Conclusion

Centerra's share price still hasn't recovered from the May collapse, quite the contrary, it is approaching the May lows once again. The support is in the $6.7 area, and the share price is at $6.9 and declining. The 10-day moving average is below the 50-day one and RSI is at 40, far from oversold levels. If the recent gold market weakness continues, the $6.7 support may be broken in the coming days, opening a way for further near-term declines.

However, despite the bleak technical picture, Centerra has strong fundamentals. Based on the projected 2022 and 2023 cash flows generated by Mount Milligan and Oksut, the company is significantly undervalued. And this doesn't take into account the potential restart of molybdenum mines, development of one or both of the Kemess projects, and potentially favorable ruling in the arbitration against Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzaltyn. Centerra is hated right now, which offers an attractive opportunity to start accumulating an investment position.

Do you like this article? Similar ideas and many more will be found in my new marketplace service "Royalty & Streaming Corner". Coming soon!