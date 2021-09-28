Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I choose to maintain my Neutral rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

My previous update for Kingsoft Cloud was published two and a half months ago, and its stock price has increased marginally by +0.9% from $30.39 as of July 14, 2021 to $30.66 as of September 27, 2021. KC's current valuations are not appealing, as it is trading at higher Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples as compared to its closest peer, and both of them have similar revenue growth expectations.

There are two recent events for KC that drew the market's attention. Firstly, state-owned enterprises in Tianjin have to migrate their data to state-run cloud platforms by September 2021. This could be either positive or negative for Kingsoft Cloud and its private peers, depending on whether other Chinese cities follow suit, and if private cloud providers have a role to play in the future expansion of government cloud platforms. Secondly, KC's management guidance for the third quarter of 2021 points to continued strong top line growth, which eases concern about the potential decrease in future revenue contribution from its largest customer.

My Hold or Neutral rating for Kingsoft Cloud is premised on the above-mentioned factors.

Data Migration To Government Cloud Platform

Reuters reported on August 27, 2021 that "the Chinese city of Tianjin has asked municipally controlled companies to migrate their data from private sector operators" to "a government-run cloud" by the third quarter of 2022. A South China Morning Post commentary published on the next day (August 28, 2021) highlighted that "data security is high on the government’s agenda" and noted that the data migration "is expected to send turbulence through the country’s cloud service market, now dominated by private players."

I have a mixed view of this latest development in the cloud services space in China.

On the negative side of things, an increasing number of Chinese cities might adopt Tianjin's new practices regarding hosting data on the government's cloud platforms going forward. Furthermore, one cannot rule out the possibility that even private companies are eventually mandated to migrate their data to cloud platforms run by the state in the future due to cybersecurity concerns. This could potentially lead to a loss of market share and revenue for private players like Kingsoft Cloud, assuming more private and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) nationwide transfer their data away from cloud platform managed by non-SOEs like KC.

On the positive side of things, it is unlikely that government cloud platforms can be run independently without assistance from the private players such as Kingsoft Corporation. There is a certain level of technological expertise and manpower strength needed to set up a cloud service platform and keep it up & running. In other words, even if more entities host their data on government cloud platforms, private cloud players like Kingsoft Cloud can possibly earn revenue from providing relevant technologies and services to the state and other local governments.

Specifically, Kingsoft Cloud is not expected to be affected by the recent cloud migration exercise for SOEs in Tianjin in the near term. KC revealed at an investor meeting in early September 2021 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that the company's public cloud service clients are "mainly private internet companies in China, rather than SOEs". KC also noted that it might "add new clients" with the government moving ahead with state-run cloud platforms, a point I alluded to earlier on private cloud providers doing more business with the government.

Update On Customer Concentration Issue

In my prior July 15, 2021 article on Kingsoft Cloud, I highlighted that "a company, which is speculated to be Kingsoft Cloud's largest customer, is reported to be entering the cloud computing services market, and this is a potential headwind". This company referred to is ByteDance (BDNCE).

At a recent investor meeting in early September 2021 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Kingsoft Cloud addressed the customer concentration issue by highlighting two key points.

Firstly, KC noted that ByteDance's cloud computing IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) services "won't be able to be ramped up in a short period of time", and stressed that the company will still play a key role for ByteDance "from a backup perspective" going forward.

Secondly, Kingsoft Cloud expects ByteDance's revenue contribution as a proportion of its total revenue to "become smaller" over time, as its other clients' respective sales contribution grow at a relatively faster pace. In addition, KC continues to sign on new clients, especially those operating in the Chinese internet sector.

Earlier at the company's Q2 2021 earnings call in August, Kingsoft Cloud also disclosed that "we have managed to maintain a very stable relationship with top customers, including ByteDance", and emphasized that it recently signed an "agreement with Volcano Engine under ByteDance in an effort to jointly provide services to enterprises digitalization."

More significantly, KC is guiding for a +49%-56% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2021, which compares favorably with its +41.6% YoY top line expansion in Q2 2021. This suggests that Kingsoft Cloud is confident of maintaining strong sales growth momentum in the near term, which implies that a significant decline in revenue from ByteDance in the short term is unlikely.

All of the above suggest that the customer concentration risks associated with ByteDance might not be as serious as feared earlier.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Based on the company's last traded share price of $30.66 as of September 27, 2021, Kingsoft Cloud is now trading at 4.3 times consensus forward fiscal 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 2.9 times consensus forward fiscal 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue.

Notably, the market values Kingsoft Cloud at a premium to its peer, UCloud Technology Co., Ltd. [688158:CH]. UCloud Technology currently boasts relatively lower consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 3.9 times and 2.6 times, respectively.

The valuation premium for KC is not justified based on a comparison of the two companies' financial metrics. Both Kingsoft Cloud and UCloud Technology are expected to deliver a two-year forward revenue CAGR of +50%, and they are also forecasted to remain loss-making (at the net profit level) in the subsequent two years. On the other hand, a key difference between the two is that Kingsoft Cloud could possibly achieve EBITDA breakeven earlier (by fiscal 2022) than UCloud Technology per the sell-side analysts' forecasts.

In other words, Kingsoft Cloud's current valuations are fair, if not slightly overvalued. This provides support for the stock's Neutral rating.

I have obtained the market consensus' financial data for Kingsoft Cloud and UCloud Technology from S&P Capital IQ.

Kingsoft Cloud's key risk factors are an increasing number of Chinese SOEs and non-SOEs choosing to host their data on the state's cloud platforms and not engaging the services of private cloud providers as well, a failure to achieve the company's 3Q 2021 revenue growth guidance, and a potential slowdown in revenue growth from ByteDance not being offset by the increase in sales contribution from other clients.