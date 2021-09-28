peepo/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Now On A Crowded Orbital Path

We've covered Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from the moment the then-private company announced its merger with the SPAC shell company IPOA, sponsored by Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings. Our original note on the stock, from October 2019, is here. We gave the stock a formal rating of Neutral, but said that in staff personal accounts we owned the name because it offered potential speculative gains as the first to market. We said that in the 18-24 month gap between SPCE coming to market and any form of commercial tourist spaceflight by Blue Origin or SpaceX, the stock could do well. Which it did; up around 130% since that note vs. 53% for the S&P500.

In the last month or two - about 22-23 months from our note, so our timing estimate wasn't too shabby! - Blue Origin (BORGN) and SpaceX (SPACE) have indeed chalked up human spaceflight wins; the former with a vertical past-the-Karman line joyride and the second with a remarkable three-days-in-orbit flight featuring no astronauts on board, only civilians with the craft operating under ground control. So SPCE's position as the sole space tourism stock has been eroded, and that's before any actual tourist-revenue flights achieved by the company. In addition, the coming to market of several new-name space sector SPAC stocks has diluted SPCE's position as the only such stock on the market.

So the question is - is Virgin Galactic stock now a good stock to invest in?

As we always say, we can't tell you what to do with your own money, you're best placed to judge that. But we're happy to tell you what we're doing with our own money, and we hope you find our logic helpful in reaching your own decision.

Let's turn first to what we think is the most important question at hand.

Are Space Stocks A Good Investment?

We believe that space as a sector offers very strong return potential over the long term. This is an industry in its infancy as a commercial activity - by which we mean a line of business with customers other than some form or other of government. We would be surprised if it didn't have decades of growth ahead of it and usually in industries like that, the degree of value created by the leading stocks usually surprises to the upside.

The obvious analogy is the technology industry which, periodic crises aside, is the gift that keeps on giving. Every time you think it's done? It's not done. There's more growth ahead as companies find more and more ways to monetize silicon and code. Space of course is a smaller and more focused market than is tech today, but the frontier mentality that tech had in say the Silicon Valley of the 1950s and 1960s is present in abundance in the space business.

The abilities of the industry today remain very primitive. We're a little ahead of the original Space Race in some ways - that SpaceX tourist mission just completed would be unimaginable in the Apollo days - but on the other hand, nobody has been back to the Moon in person since the 1970s, a statement which would amaze anyone involved in that Apollo program.

Looking ahead in this industry we can expect more orbital tourism, space hotels (nearer than you might think!), Moon missions continuing be they robotic or human, and Mars missions doing the same, with human flight to Mars in the next 20 years most likely. That right now it appears to be a huge challenge simply to get back to a big hunk of rock in the sky that was apparently conquered a half century back tells you how young the industry is. So we think there is a mighty amount of revenue growth ahead.

Warren Buffett will tell you that in a young industry it is very difficult to pick the winners. And the very best of venture capitalists will tell you the same. Today's equity capital markets now play host to a range of young space startups than in previous times would still be venture capital backed and private, but now have tradable securities courtesy of the recent SPAC boom. This is a wonderful opportunity in our view.

Our approach to investing in the space industry in staff personal accounts has been, in essence, to buy a basket of stocks - most all the stocks in fact, with the exception of those with obvious problems, such as the leadership travails at Momentus (MNTS). We have a greater allocation of capital to those stocks we think will do better, such as Rocket Lab (RKLB); smaller allocation to those we have more concerns about or which look to be very high risk such as AST SpaceMobile (ASTS).

Our time horizon on these names is very long - a decade or more, because we think the industry will experience both triumphs and tragedies en route, and we don't plan to try to trade those extremes in our long-term investment accounts. (We run entirely separate short-term accounts in which we often trade the same names short term).

So - we think space is a going-up market and have invested accordingly. But what about Virgin Galactic specifically?

Is Virgin Galactic A Good Investment Compared To Other Space Stocks?

Operationally we think SPCE has some challenges right now. Founder Richard Branson is a force of nature and usually succeeds one way or the other. If you have followed his exploits at Virgin Atlantic and various cutting-edge ballooning trips it will come as no surprise to you that he was both (a) first among founders to get onboard a spacecraft and head into the black and (b) appears to have taken a number of incremental risks in order to claim that first.

The FAA thing will, we suspect, blow over, but what's left in its wake is a company whose spacecraft has the lowest service ceiling of the three tourist operators, with the only fatalities in its test history of the three, and with a continuing pause on revenue flights pending the FAA outcome. So do we think SPCE is the leading light amongst space stocks? We do not. But we do own the name in staff personal accounts, and this is for two reasons.

One, space tourism will we think be a larger market than is generally believed. Ultimately it will just be part of the tourism market in our view. And whilst SPCE won't ever be able to match the orbital-travel-and-space-station-stay experience that SpaceX will probably offer before too long, it can probably sell a lot of relatively low-priced seats to zoom up into the sky, look at the Earth from space, and come back down again. Think of it as a theme park ride, with even longer lines and even fatter ticket prices than those you will find in Anaheim or Orlando. The company, we assume, thinks of itself in exactly this why - why else would they hire a CEO from Disney's parks operation, with more executives now following Michael Colglazier from Space Mountain to the wilds of New Mexico?

And two, the stock chart. Since SPCE has no revenue to speak of, a money-eating habit solvable only by periodic capital raises (watch out for one of those every time the company high-fives the market with a successful event), and generally no fundamentals that we can pin a valuation on, we value this name solely on a technical basis. We think the chart is a going-up chart over time - you can see our most recent post along these lines here.

Let's revisit the chart.

SPCE Stock Valuation

In that article linked above, dated 19 July this year, we said "right now we believe that based on the above chart - where we think SPCE is in a Wave 4 headed down, soon to enter a Wave 5 headed up - the stock will rebound in the $24-30 range before moving back up to maybe the $50-60 range."

Thus far the stock has bottomed at $23 and has since moved up to $25. That's not a coincidence or any particular genius on our part; $23 represents the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level of that big move up you see from mid-May to the end of June this year. Because SPCE has no fundamentals, it's not surprising to see it trade according to technicals, because, what else is there?

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

The question now is, does the stock move back up once more, as we said it would in our July note? We think it will. Not easy up, not quietly up, maybe not without cratering down through that support line for a moment should the FAA have something choice to say to Branson and co. But, up.

Is SPCE Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Speaking for staff personal accounts, we have a satisfactory allocation to SPCE and don't plan to assign more capital to it at this stage - we are neither buying nor selling but rather just holding. If we didn't have a position? We would likely buy in right now based purely on that chart above. So we rate the stock at Buy - but in doing so we would ask you to consider that rating a long-term label.

In the short term, with the present regulatory attention, anything could happen and there may well be a better day to buy the stock than today. But, long term? We think the service ceiling on the stock could well be raised past that prior high, as long as you have the patience of a Mars-bound astronaut!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 27 September 2021.