Investment Thesis:

Cybersecurity may be the greatest defense challenge of our time. It is also unique in that the private sector plays a larger role than government and is on the front lines. Breaches and ransomware are rampant problems and only bound to get worse with the advent of ransomware and malware "for sale" to amateurs. These attacks affect governments, hospitals, schools, nonprofits, Big Tech, small businesses and everyone in between. The costs are astronomical and growing rapidly. The White House is very concerned as is the Department of Labor and many others.

I think it's more than likely we're going to end up, if we end up in a war - a real shooting war with a major power - it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence and it's increasing exponentially, the capabilities, - President Biden at the Office of Director National Intelligence.

IronNet, Inc (NYSE:IRNT) brings another potential solution to the fight and has unique leadership and structure.

What Is IronNet?

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. Per their company website they are "transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a high number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today."

Let's examine this closer with a look at two distinct factors that could be critical to success.

Unique and highly impressive leadership IronDome and other products that integrate with industry leaders.

For IronNet the first thing I am drawn to is the top brass. First we have Keith Alexander who has an imposing resume. He is a retired four star general. No one makes it to this rank without being incredibly gifted. There are a maximum of seven four star generals on active duty in the army at any given time.

He was also the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), and Chief of the Central Security Service (CSS). The CSS is charged with protecting the vital information of the United States. Then from 2010-2014 he was the Commander leading the U.S. Cyber Command. In this role he was in charge of the planning and coordination to defend the computer networks of the Department of Defense from cyber attacks. There is more, but I think we get the idea. He knows some stuff.

Co-CEO Bill Welch is no slouch either. He has served as President of Duo Security which was acquired by Cisco (CSCO) for $2.35B in 2018. He was also COO at Zscaler (ZS), VP at Symantec, along with experience at Oracle (ORCL) and Sun Microsystems.

This leadership team could make a world of difference in differentiating IronNet. One has to figure they have a tremendous amount of high level industry contacts.

Next, the company has a particular product in IronDome - a collective defense platform. In a scenario that the company presents, an employee of a company downloads malware onto a personal device - perhaps while working from home. That employee could then bring that device to the office and infect their laptop or desktop while transferring files or perhaps just using the network. Now the malware is on the company's network and the data can be exposed to bad actors. IronNet would identify the threat and create an alert and other sophisticated responses. The information is then shared with all the other clients on the IronDome network.

The obvious implication is that the more clients are on the network, the better the collective defense. As the company scales and acquires more and more customers, this could become the standard. What major enterprises would not want to be included in these threat updates?

The company also partners with many industry leaders such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), which is one of my personal favorite cybersecurity stocks and one which I have written about here and here. Other partners include Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (MSFT), Palo Alto (PANW), and several others.

INRT Stock Price

IronNet went public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger on August 27th, 2021, roughly a month ago. Since then it has traded as high as $47.50 and as low as $9.37. As shown below it now trades above $25.00.

Data by YCharts

The recent sharp decline may be attributed to the announcement of the company's plan to issue shares and the notification that insiders will be selling shares and warrants. Stock warrants work similarly to stock options. The stock issuance could potentially add 14M shares to the market. There are currently 84.4M shares outstanding per TD Ameritrade. Insiders may also be selling 64M shares from warrants in increments per the filing.

In all, this could generate $159M in cash for the company which is much needed. Per the July 2021 earnings release the company has just $14M in cash on hand and over $20M in short-term borrowings. The company has also mentioned potentially using the cash infusion to make acquisitions so perhaps they have something specific in mind. Still, investors should bear in mind the risks associated with millions of shares hitting the open market.

It also seems that IronNet is creating buzz on reddit, and could potentially become somewhat of a meme stock. For the sake of serious long-term investors, I do not see this as a positive development.

Is IronNet Stock Overvalued?

The company has reported just $26.9M in revenues over the previous 12 months. The stock currently trades with a market cap of $2.2B or roughly a price-to-sales (p/s) ratio of 82x. However the forward p/s drops substantially to 52x and the forward 1 year drops to just 21x based on estimated growth. The estimates have revenue rising to over $100M in the fiscal year ending January 2023. Given this growth rate, the stock would not seem overvalued at that point. These ratios would get less desirable with more shares on the market. However, the company would also see cash increase and may be able to make accretive acquisitions, so it is not completely negative.

The company has an attractive gross margin over 70% and expects annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $75M for the fiscal year ending January 2022. This is growth of more than 188%, albeit assisted by the small starting point. This means the company has been signing up a bucket full of customers as ARR was only $26M in the prior fiscal year. The total addressable market is obviously vast. The ultimate determination of success is typically the ability of management to execute the mission.

Is IRNT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Wall Street coverage of IRNT stock is extremely limited. Two analysts have so far given opinions with one "buy" rating and one "hold" rating and average price target of $23 according to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Ratings Summary. Needham, which just initiated coverage 09/27/2021 comes in with a higher price target of $27. The limited coverage is not abnormal for a company with limited data and only 30 days on the market. Expect to see more ratings come through over the next few months. The increase in shares through warrants is a short-term concern as is the relatively weak balance sheet. SPACs also have a checkered record. Investors should be prepared for volatility.

I am bullish on the stock over the long term on the strength of management, partnerships, and rising ARR. I rate the stock as a buy, albeit warranting a speculative portion of a portfolio. There is also a very good chance that better entry points will come so, in my view, it is advisable to accumulate to a chosen position incrementally over a period of months. This stock is not for the faint of heart, however it has potential to be a serious long-term winner.