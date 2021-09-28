Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In May, I first wrote about the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY), and I loved what I saw. Yes, the yield is low, and yes, the fees aren't great, but it's a focused fund that focuses on what matters most: cash generation and preservation.

It's very selective with only 50 stocks, but there are good reasons why it's been beating the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). And, there are good reasons why it's among the top-performing dividend ETFs in this new era of ultra-low bond yields. I'm excited to take you through this exceptional fund and hope to convince you that this is the way to go if you have a long enough time horizon without an immediate need for high income.

ETF Overview

RDVY At A Glance

Index: NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers

Inception: 01/06/2014

Expense Ratio: 0.50%

Number of Holdings: 50

Dividend Yield (Trailing): 1.19% (Paid Quarterly)

Dividend Growth Rate (3Y): 13.68%

Dividend Growth Rate (5Y): 1.41%

Total Net Assets (Billions): $5.50

Average 30-Day Volume: 600,244

RDVY Methodology

RDVY follows the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index, which is comprised of companies that have paid more in dividends in the last year than in the previous three and five years. In addition, companies must also have higher earnings per share than they did three years prior, have cash to debt ratios greater than 50%, and a trailing twelve-month payout ratio less than 65%.

You'd be surprised to learn just how rare it is to find companies meeting these criteria. In particular, it's the cash to total debt screen that most constituents in dividend-focused ETFs fail. And that's a big problem in the highly leveraged environment we're in today. Don't assume that value-focused funds aren't leveraged as much as the S&P 500. Constituents in the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) have higher debt to total capital ratios than those in the S&P 500 (SPY), so they won't necessarily outperform if interest rates rise. Instead, you will need to be much more selective by picking companies that don't need excessive leverage to be highly profitable, and that's what RDVY does best.

RDVY's Index is reconstituted annually in March and rebalanced quarterly to equal weights in March, June, September, and December. I also note that RDVY has experienced net fund flows of $2.54 billion in the last six months, nearly doubling its assets under management. Demand for its solid strategy is strong, despite the low 1.19% yield. However, with the constraints designed to reward safety, it's also expected.

RDVY Sector & Industry Allocations

Unique for a dividend ETF, RDVY is substantially exposed to the Technology sector, which makes up 26.14% of the fund. Stocks in the Financials and Industrials sectors total 30.11% and 20.28%, respectively, and you'll notice that the current exposure to defensive stocks is negligible.

Source: First Trust RDVY Fund Summary

These sector exposures don't necessarily mean RDVY is an overly-concentrated fund. Though it only has 50 holdings, it's spread across 30 industries. At present, semiconductors (9.97%), credit services (8.26%), and diversified banks (6.14%) are the largest exposure areas.

RDVY Top Holdings

RDVY follows an equal-weight methodology, so the current top ten list reflects their performances since it was last rebalanced. Among these top recent performers are American Express (AXP), Mastercard (MA), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Source: First Trust

RDVY Performance

Actual

RDVY has beaten its dividend competitors in PFM and NOBL, as well as the S&P 500, since inception. Annualized returns have been 14.89% through September 24, 2021, compared to 11.41%, 12.83%, and 14.82% for PFM, NOBL, and SPY, respectively. This outperformance comes despite RDVY's higher fees, which speaks to the strength of its screening process.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

However, risk is higher, which I will highlight later in my fundamental analysis of the fund. Risk-adjusted returns, as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino ratios, also weren't as good. In this bull market period, a passive investment in the S&P 500 is still a terrific choice.

Backtested

For those wondering how RDVY might perform in a severe market crash, Nasdaq provides backtested data on the Index back to early 2007. The chart below shows that from April 2007 to September 2013, RDVY's Index returned a total of 64.21% compared to 36.36% for the S&P 500. While this doesn't account for fees, you will still keep about 92% of those returns after adjusting for the 0.50% fee each year, so the outperformance is still substantial.

Source: Created By Author Using Data from NASDAQ and Yahoo Finance

Key Metrics

Industry Snapshot

Rather than looking at RDVY's fundamentals at a company level, you'll get a better sense of the fund's makeup by looking at its top industries. Below is a snapshot of the top 20, which covers 80% of the ETF.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

You can see the higher risk level I mentioned earlier in the fund's 60-month beta of 1.17. Net returns of its current constituents have lagged the S&P 500 in the last five years as well, which is probably reflective of the fund's 62% turnover in the most recent year. Forward revenue growth is also lagging the S&P 500, so it seems that RDVY is currently made up of slightly underperforming companies that analysts aren't projecting much growth for this coming year.

Cash To Total Debt

I hinted earlier that the cash to total debt ratio was the fund's "secret sauce." To put this into context, only about a quarter of S&P 500 have cash to total debt ratios above 50%. Include dividend-paying companies with payout ratios less than 65%, and that list narrows to just 85. And finally, 58 of these are found in RDVY's top three sectors: Financials, Technology, and Industrials.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

As shown in the table above, the Technology sector is simply the healthiest by measure of the cash to total debt and dividend payout ratio metrics. Sure, the average forward yield of 1.52% is low, but in my view, dividend investors ignore this sector at their peril. The focus should be on dividend growth, not yield, and RDVY is a way to help dividend investors balance the two. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, whose performance I review each month, has hardly any exposure to Technology stocks. Underperformance could be avoided with just a little bit more focus on cash flow and cash preservation and a little less emphasis on years of consecutive dividend growth.

Dividends

One area of concern I want to highlight is RDVY's lackluster dividend growth rate. Seeking Alpha's Dividend Rating System gives it a D due to its tiny 1.41% five-year dividend growth rate.

Source: Seeking Alpha

An ETF's dividend growth rate isn't the same as looking at an individual stock's dividend growth rate because the basket of stocks is constantly changing. Recall earlier how I mentioned the fund's 62% portfolio turnover rate. This means that 62% of the fund is new in the last year, making it less an apples-to-apples comparison than one might prefer.

There is also the potential of dividend dilution occurring with rapidly growing ETFs. As the fund earns dividends on its underlying holdings, it may have to spread those dividends out among more shareholders if the fund experiences rapid growth (keep in mind that AUM did nearly double in the last six months). This site notes how RDVY's outstanding shares increased from 39.50 million to 117.55 million in the previous year, so there are many moving parts that make year-over-year comparisons problematic. Finally, the 0.50% expense ratio is likely to come off the distributions, so if you're looking for a high yield, RDVY almost certainly isn't for you.

However, to put readers' minds at ease, I put together this dividend table of RDVY's top 20 holdings, with the entire fund's values shown in the final row. Here, it's clear that the underlying holdings are increasing their dividends and doing so at a greater rate than the S&P 500.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

A five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 15.29% is terrific, and a lot of this is due to the low payout ratio and strong operating cash flows. RDVY's constituents have a lot of flexibility to grow dividends if they so choose.

Performance In Negative Real Yield Environment

Finally, I'd like to zero in on RDVY's performance in a negative real yield environment. According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the ten-year real yield (nominal less inflation) plunged as COVID-19 hit the U.S., taking the stock market with it.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Since April 2020, here's how RDVY has fared against the same three competitors mentioned earlier:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As shown, the outperformance is sizable, beating even the S&P 500 by 11%. And, it's also among the top performers by multiple periods among a group of 46 dividend ETFs I've analyzed using Seeking Alpha's ETF screener. Beginning October, I'll be doing monthly performance review articles of these ETFs so you can quickly see how your favorite funds stack up.

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

RDVY isn't going to stand out if you're screening for yield or growth, so I understand the temptation to take a pass on this fund. However, after analyzing dozens of dividend ETFs here on Seeking Alpha, I've gotten a good feel for what works and what doesn't. I keep coming back to this one as an example of why cash generation and preservation are essential, even in this environment of negative real yields.

There are some negatives to RDVY, though. According to its beta, it's riskier than most dividend ETFs. Although it attempts to diversify through an equal-weight method, there's no overlooking that it holds only 50 stocks at a time and tends to exclude defensive and high-yielding stocks such as those in the Consumer Staples and Utilities sectors. Therefore, you might find RDVY works better as a compliment rather than a substitute to some of your more diversified dividend ETFs.

With that said, I love the focus on cash. I love that the selection process doesn't discriminate against growth stocks in the Technology sector, and I love how it's performed since April 2020. With high inflation seeming to be "transitory for longer" and the Fed not likely to budge on interest rates until 2023, I think you can manage to find a place for RDVY in your portfolio.